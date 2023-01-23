Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
9to5Mac
Apple layoffs have been avoided for three reasons, as other tech giants let staff go
While other tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Meta have been downsizing their workforce, there’s so far been no sign of Apple layoffs. A new report today suggests there may be three reasons for this. First, it argues, Apple has been more cautious than other tech companies when it...
9to5Mac
Apple drops COVID-19 test requirement, could WWDC expand in 2023?
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of companies around the world to change the way they work, and that includes Apple. However, as the situation is now more under control, Apple is changing its policies for employees again, who will no longer need to test for COVID-19 before going to the office.
1 Under-the-Radar Beneficiary From the Rise of ChatGPT
This company's users want AI. And the company wants users.
9to5Mac
Advanced Data Protection has created a problem for HomePods, here’s how to fix it
In December, Apple launched a big expansion of its end-to-end encryption for iCloud in the US with the feature rolling out worldwide with iOS 16.3. As it turns out, Apple has shared there’s a HomePod bug where they can’t be set up or updated if Advanced Data Protection has been enabled and the smart speaker isn’t running at least HomePod software 16.2. Fortunately, there are two ways to fix it, here’s how.
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Shopping carts keep disappearing from stores
Shopping carts keep wandering away from their stores, draining taxpayers' coffers, causing blight and frustrating local officials and retailers.
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
Apple Insider
How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
9to5Mac
iOS 16.3 for iPhone now available to everyone: Here’s what’s new
After a month of beta testing, Apple is releasing iOS 16.3 to iPhone users everywhere today. This update includes a new way to secure your Apple ID, changes to Emergency SOS, and more. There’s also a brand new wallpaper that Apple has designed in honor of Black History Month.
Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
One Green Planet
Fed Asks the Six Largest Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Risks
The six largest banks in the United States have until July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The Federal Reserve recently announced this as part of the details for a pilot program. Source: TEDx Talks/Youtube. The institutions must now show the anticipated impact that...
Amazon launches $5-a-month unlimited prescription plan
Amazon is expanding its push into healthcare with a $5 monthly unlimited delivery pass on 60 common generic prescription drugs treating allergies, inflammation, high blood pressure and other conditions.
Phone Arena
Apple's beastly 12.9" iPad Pro is ready to land in your lap after huge clearance discount
Apple took the tablet world by storm in 2021 by equipping the iPad Pro with a desktop-grade chip. The highest-end model, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, was quite expensive at launch, but trusty Best Buy has snipped $300 off its price. The 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro is undeniably one of the...
You’re charging your iPhone wrong – how to make it charge much faster
IT'S always a nightmare when your iPhone runs out when you need it. The older the iPhone, the less hours it manages to hold its charge - but there are a few tricks to quickly boosting your battery again. The fastest way to charge your iPhone is via the lightning...
Does Walmart take Apple Pay?
Does Walmart take Apple Pay? Here's what to know before heading to the store without your wallet.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Electric car-makers have found a legal loophole to get their customers an extra $7,500 tax credit
Requirements for the new EV tax credits mean a lot of EVs won't qualify. Automakers may look to get their customers a commercial EV credit instead.
brytfmonline.com
Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
Comments / 1