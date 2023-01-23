ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time

If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
9to5Mac

Apple drops COVID-19 test requirement, could WWDC expand in 2023?

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of companies around the world to change the way they work, and that includes Apple. However, as the situation is now more under control, Apple is changing its policies for employees again, who will no longer need to test for COVID-19 before going to the office.
9to5Mac

Advanced Data Protection has created a problem for HomePods, here’s how to fix it

In December, Apple launched a big expansion of its end-to-end encryption for iCloud in the US with the feature rolling out worldwide with iOS 16.3. As it turns out, Apple has shared there’s a HomePod bug where they can’t be set up or updated if Advanced Data Protection has been enabled and the smart speaker isn’t running at least HomePod software 16.2. Fortunately, there are two ways to fix it, here’s how.
Apple Insider

How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
9to5Mac

iOS 16.3 for iPhone now available to everyone: Here’s what’s new

After a month of beta testing, Apple is releasing iOS 16.3 to iPhone users everywhere today. This update includes a new way to secure your Apple ID, changes to Emergency SOS, and more. There’s also a brand new wallpaper that Apple has designed in honor of Black History Month.
One Green Planet

Fed Asks the Six Largest Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Risks

The six largest banks in the United States have until July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The Federal Reserve recently announced this as part of the details for a pilot program. Source: TEDx Talks/Youtube. The institutions must now show the anticipated impact that...
Cult of Mac

iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.

Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
brytfmonline.com

Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!

If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.

