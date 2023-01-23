Read full article on original website
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his deathVictorGeraldine, AL
He secretly paid for strangers' prescriptions; after his death, a grateful community gave him a big honorPete LakemanGeraldine, AL
Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSAlabama State
Mrs. Alma Elizabeth Steele
Mrs. Alma Elizabeth Steele age 81 of Cave Spring, Ga. passed away Friday. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until 1 PM Central Time Friday at the funeral home. Survivors include son, William Otis Jr. (Felisa) Steele; daughters, Judy Ann Vines, Brenda Gayle Hines, Donna Lynne (Jerry) Hanson and Gina Renee Dobbs; sister, Faye (Robert Dale) Abernathy; sister-in-law, Ann Hulsey; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
All American Circus Comes to Anniston
Anniston, AL – Saturday, January 28th is the day for the circus!. This year, Oscar Garcia presents an ALL-NEW show, perfect for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. This event will be located at the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL.) The will be two showtimes. One will be at 5:00 pm and one at 7:30 pm. Arrive early and enjoy a little extra circus fun at the kids fun zone before showtime.PRE-SALE DISCOUNT DEALS: AllAmericanCircus.com/tour-dates/
Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman
A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside
A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Three in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Commendations Recently Presented to Local Law Enforcement
The Gordon County (GA) Chief Deputy Robert Paris presented commendations to Cpl. Jonah Smith, Chief Investigator Tony Monroy – and Investigators Michael Green and Stephen Hooks, last Friday. Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver stated they were recognized for apprehending a suspect in a serious sex crime against a child.
Alabama school system raising money for headstones for 6-year-old, 18-month-old brothers killed in alleged abuse cases
The alleged beating death of an Alabama first grader, just several years after the similar slaying of his younger brother, has shaken his community and his school system. Jessie Taylor McCormack, a 6-year-old first grader at Alexandria Elementary School in Calhoun County, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
Alabama couple lands giant catfish on Lake Guntersville while fishing for bass
It sure was chilly on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, on Monday. But Jeremy Bethune and Summer Stevens of Flat Rock, Alabama, love fishing so much, they decided to put up with the cold weather and throw a few jigs into the water — maybe one of Guntersville's big bass would strike.
UPDATE: Missing Oxford woman found safe
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A missing woman from Oxford has been found safe according to police. ORIGINAL: The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle is 25 years old, about 176 pounds and 6 feet tall. She was...
Centre City Council Meeting
The Centre City Council met in regular session Tuesday afternoon with the Council approving a sponsorship to the Weiss Lake Music Festival in the amount of $10,000. The name of the headline artist cannot be released at this time because the contract has not been signed. In other action, the...
Jackson County man dragged neighbor out of his house, fired gun, robbed him, authorities say
Jackson County authorities have charged a man with first degree robbery after they say he forced his way into a neighbor’s home. The incident happened Tuesday at about noon, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a home on County Road 778 in Pisgah...
Police searching for man spotted prowling around Georgia home in the middle of the night
CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police are searching for a man spotted prowling around a home in the middle of the night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police released an image of the man, who they said was caught on surveillance camera around 1 a.m. Sunday night.
Calhoun County Announces New Camera System
Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade and the Calhoun County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss the new camera system that is expected to be deployed around the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The Flock Safety camera system is designed to capture and log vehicles, tag information, and other identifying information that can help the Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes committed in the area. During the press conference, Sheriff Wade discussed the use of this type of system to aid investigators in finding a local woman that had been kidnapped. The suspect was identified and later tracked down and arrested in Kentucky.
Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says
The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
