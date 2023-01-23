ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Y95 COUNTRY

Tuck’s Takes: Wyoming’s defense a no-show in Sin City

LAS VEGAS -- Before this game I was asked a simple question: Does Wyoming have a shot?. I said if Noah Reynolds scores 25 and Xavier DuSell hits at least five threes, the Cowboys have a great chance to come away with a rare win in Sin City. I even threw in the fact that for some reason Hunter Thompson loves facing the Rebels inside the Thomas & Mack Center.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Pokes Hit Road for Tuesday Night Matchup at UNLV

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road once again for a Tuesday contest, this time heading to Las Vegas to take on UNLV at 9 p.m. in a matchup televised on CBS Sports Network. Wyoming won the last meeting against the Runnin’ Rebels inside the Thomas & Mack Center in the quarterfinals of the MW Tournament last season.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Noah Reynolds Becoming Wyoming’s ‘Killer’

LARAMIE -- Wyoming isn't just missing nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds a night with Graham Ike sitting on the bench in street clothes. The big man brings an intimidation factor, a snarl. Need a bucket? Need a stop? Need a victory? Opposing players -- and coaches -- think twice when No. 33 is roaming the paint.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Sydney Morrell of Cheyenne Central Signs with Iowa St.

Cheyenne Central distance runner Sydney Morrell will be headed to the Big 12 conference to continue her career at Iowa State. Morrell won the 4A state championship in cross country as a senior with a winning time of 18.29.79. She placed 4th at state cross country as a junior in 4A, 4th as a sophomore, and 15th as a freshman so she has displayed marked improvement in her career.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 COUNTRY

Laramie Laughs For A Cause Happening This February

Need a good laugh? You're in it for a treat. Soroptimist of Laramie is inviting you to join them for their annual "Laramie Laughs For A Cause" event happening this February!. Featuring Vinnie Montez to burst your tummy, it will be an evening of comedy, heavy hors d'ouevres, as well as live and silent auctions.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Cheyenne Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

Police say Anderson has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl. According to a department Facebook post, Lilliana Anderson ran away from the area of the 1600 block of Crook Avenue. Police say Anderson was last seen wearing a blush-colored hoodie with...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Y95 COUNTRY

Laramie, WY
Y95 Country, KCGY-FM , plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

