LAS VEGAS -- Before this game I was asked a simple question: Does Wyoming have a shot?. I said if Noah Reynolds scores 25 and Xavier DuSell hits at least five threes, the Cowboys have a great chance to come away with a rare win in Sin City. I even threw in the fact that for some reason Hunter Thompson loves facing the Rebels inside the Thomas & Mack Center.
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys could not overcome the hot shooting of the Runnin’ Rebels in the first half in an 86-72 loss to UNLV in the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening. The two teams combined for 25 threes on the night. Wyoming hit...
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road once again for a Tuesday contest, this time heading to Las Vegas to take on UNLV at 9 p.m. in a matchup televised on CBS Sports Network. Wyoming won the last meeting against the Runnin’ Rebels inside the Thomas & Mack Center in the quarterfinals of the MW Tournament last season.
LARAMIE -- Wyoming isn't just missing nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds a night with Graham Ike sitting on the bench in street clothes. The big man brings an intimidation factor, a snarl. Need a bucket? Need a stop? Need a victory? Opposing players -- and coaches -- think twice when No. 33 is roaming the paint.
"A wish that was the best by par!’ That’s what we can only imagine Thane was thinking when his wish for a set of custom golf clubs was granted. With each and every wish, there is something magical that stands out to a wish kid. For Thane’s wish, a surprise appearance from a special guest made his wish all the more magical."
Cheyenne Central distance runner Sydney Morrell will be headed to the Big 12 conference to continue her career at Iowa State. Morrell won the 4A state championship in cross country as a senior with a winning time of 18.29.79. She placed 4th at state cross country as a junior in 4A, 4th as a sophomore, and 15th as a freshman so she has displayed marked improvement in her career.
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
I've been suffering severe withdrawals since Barnes and Noble left Cheyenne. While Cheyenne has some excellent used book shops in town, we don't have an honest-to-goodness bookstore in the Capital City right now. I know, it's a shame. But GOOD NEWS has arrived. Barnes and Noble just updated its Facebook...
Thankfully, the wind is starting to settle down, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says it will likely be ramping back up before the end of the week. The NWS says the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming could see strong winds Saturday afternoon and evening. "By far, the best...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
The snow from a winter storm that rocked the area over the past couple of days may have stopped falling, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong winds will whip up more travel hazards in southeast Wyoming today. The agency posted this statement on its website:
Need a good laugh? You're in it for a treat. Soroptimist of Laramie is inviting you to join them for their annual "Laramie Laughs For A Cause" event happening this February!. Featuring Vinnie Montez to burst your tummy, it will be an evening of comedy, heavy hors d'ouevres, as well as live and silent auctions.
Police say Anderson has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl. According to a department Facebook post, Lilliana Anderson ran away from the area of the 1600 block of Crook Avenue. Police say Anderson was last seen wearing a blush-colored hoodie with...
