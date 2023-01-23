Read full article on original website
UNLV Puts on Shooting Clinic in 86-72 Win Over Wyoming
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys could not overcome the hot shooting of the Runnin’ Rebels in the first half in an 86-72 loss to UNLV in the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening. The two teams combined for 25 threes on the night. Wyoming hit...
Tuck’s Takes: Wyoming’s defense a no-show in Sin City
LAS VEGAS -- Before this game I was asked a simple question: Does Wyoming have a shot?. I said if Noah Reynolds scores 25 and Xavier DuSell hits at least five threes, the Cowboys have a great chance to come away with a rare win in Sin City. I even threw in the fact that for some reason Hunter Thompson loves facing the Rebels inside the Thomas & Mack Center.
Noah Reynolds Becoming Wyoming’s ‘Killer’
LARAMIE -- Wyoming isn't just missing nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds a night with Graham Ike sitting on the bench in street clothes. The big man brings an intimidation factor, a snarl. Need a bucket? Need a stop? Need a victory? Opposing players -- and coaches -- think twice when No. 33 is roaming the paint.
Sydney Morrell of Cheyenne Central Signs with Iowa St.
Cheyenne Central distance runner Sydney Morrell will be headed to the Big 12 conference to continue her career at Iowa State. Morrell won the 4A state championship in cross country as a senior with a winning time of 18.29.79. She placed 4th at state cross country as a junior in 4A, 4th as a sophomore, and 15th as a freshman so she has displayed marked improvement in her career.
“The Best by Par!” Make-A-Wish Wyoming Grants Golf Clubs to 15-Year-Old
"A wish that was the best by par!’ That’s what we can only imagine Thane was thinking when his wish for a set of custom golf clubs was granted. With each and every wish, there is something magical that stands out to a wish kid. For Thane’s wish, a surprise appearance from a special guest made his wish all the more magical."
Wyoming Homesteader Takes His Goats For A Walk In The Snow
What a nice day to take the kids for a walk. Okay, actually we call goats kids. Kids (goats under a year of age). They love the Wyoming snow, and they love to climb. So let's take them up to some hoodoos and let them run around up on the sandstone rocks.
8newsnow.com
Teen that died during Las Vegas sporting event honored
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Players took the field Monday at Centennial High School to commemorate the life of a teen who died during a sporting event. Monday’s flag football game between Centennial and Desert Oasis high schools was the first since 16-year-old Ashari Hughes passed away after suffering a “medical emergency” on Jan. 5 during the contest.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Democrats respond to Lombardo’s State of the State address
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state Democrats are responding to new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address. In prepared remarks, Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said:. “Good evening, my fellow Nevadans. My name is Steve Yeager and I am the Speaker-elect for the Nevada State Assembly and the...
What Great Thing Sets Wyoming Apart From The Other 49 States?
Usually you don't ask for other people's opinion, because we all know, they're going to give it to you an may not be anywhere close to what you want. On a rare occasion, the moment you've been waiting for...someone actually asks you for you opinion. In this particular case, there's actually no wrong answer, so your opinion counts.
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
65 MPH Gusts to Blast Parts of Southeast Wyoming Thursday & Friday
Wind gusts up to 65 mph could make for difficult travel conditions in parts of southeast Wyoming Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening for the north Snowy Range foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80.
Universal expands to Las Vegas with spooky year-round attraction
Alongside the scary attraction, Universal is opening another park in Southern U.S. Is Universal expanding to Texas? All universal expansions in 2023
a-z-animals.com
Why Is Lake Mead Drying Up? Here Are the Top 3 Reasons
Lake Mead’s dramatically decreased water level has brought concerns about climate change, water consumption, and drought conditions in the Southwest. However, the water shortage has also revealed startling discoveries. Lake Mead’s story is one that exhibits the importance of discovery and of conservation. Find out why Lake Mead is drying up and what discoveries have been made within and around the lake’s remaining waters.
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
Washington Examiner
Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs
Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
963kklz.com
Dozens of Regal Cinemas Closures Include A Las Vegas Favorite
Dozens of Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. The closures include one of our own Las Vegas Theaters. The pandemic changed our country – our world – in many ways. One big...
FYI, Those Mini Bottles of Fireball Sold at Gas Stations Aren't Actually Whiskey
...and people are mad enough to sue.
Did Carly Pearce Just Admit to Bribing a Cop?
Carly Pearce would never get in trouble with the law, especially in her beloved home state of Kentucky -- right? Well...not so fast. The singer shared the whole wild story on Twitter, in a video post that also showed the singer doing her makeup. "I'm doing my makeup, and I'm gonna tell you about the time that I had a warrant out for my arrest," Pearce says at the beginning of the video.
Las Vegas police: Neighbor dispute leads to shooting near Doolittle, H Street
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dispute between neighbors resulted in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police. The neighbor dispute was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue, near H Street. When officers were arriving, they heard multiple gunshots, police said. Three adults were hit and taken to […]
Fox5 KVVU
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip looking to fill over 300 positions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is set to hold a hiring fair next week as it looks to fill hundreds of positions. According to a news release, the Mirage is looking to hire for more than 300 positions within food and beverage, hotel operations and security departments. The open positions include on-call, part-time and full-time.
