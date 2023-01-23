Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Warzone 2 players are calling for a night mode in Al Al Mazrah
A night version of Al Mazrah appeared to be the thing that Warzone 2 players called a new addition of Activision after both Verdansk and Rebirth Island got the after-dark treatment. The lighting is the biggest improvement that Al Mazrah has been praised for over maps such as Caldera and...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bringing Back Iconic Game Mode in Season 2
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have confirmed that a fan-favorite game mode from previous Call of Duty titles will be returning in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. In recent weeks, hype and anticipation from fans has been building toward the launch of Season 2, which is set to bring with it a ton of new content to MW2. And while this season will be arriving a bit later than originally expected, it's now confirmed that a mode that hasn't been seen so far in Modern Warfare 2 will finally be coming back.
game-news24.com
Warzone 2 Season 2 Increased Speed of Repositioning by Grass and Grass
Infinity Ward introduced new ways of moving in order to change the speed of movement while hailing the Warzone 2 Season 2. One of the biggest complaints players have had in Warzone 2 is that they cannot sprint while plating. They believe the slow movement speed while plating contributes to less competitive gun fights.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Warzone 2 Players Say Game is "So Bad" They're Actually Living Their Life
Warzone 2 players have begun making satirical posts online, praising the game for being so unenjoyable that they've stopped gaming. Gaming is a time consuming hobby, but we do it because we enjoy it. Or at least, we're supposed to. Call of Duty players have started to turn their backs on their beloved franchise, claiming that the state of Warzone 2 just isn't worth their time.
game-news24.com
By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well
The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
In a mad display of devotion, these gamers are fighting Souls series bosses over and over again until Elden Ring DLC is announced
Punking Malenia and Slave Knight Gael however many times it takes.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
Hate towards PlayStation's new console exclusive is being driven by bigots, says developer
Forspoken was finally released by Luminous Productions and Square Enix yesterday after several lengthy delays - and it’s created quite a ruckus. On the whole critics aren’t impressed, but it’s Forspoken’s dialogue that’s causing a stir. Over on Metacritic, Forspoken landed a score of 68...
Hogwarts Legacy is available to download right now
It’s been a long time coming, but the release of Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner for those with new-gen consoles and PCs. Not everyone will be able to play the wizarding world RPG on the same day - the title has been pushed back to April for those on PS4 and Xbox One, and won’t release until July on Nintendo Switch (I’m still curious to see how it’s even going to run on there, to be honest). But, for fans on Xbox Series X/S, there's some exciting news.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Try Iconic Game for Free
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- regardless of whether they are Expansion Pack owners -- can now play an iconic game, which usually costs $9.99, for free. The offer is not a free download, but a free trial. However, it's a trial for the full game, UNO, and lasts until January 29, giving you several days to get the UNO itch out of your system. That said, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to access this trial.
progameguides.com
Fortnite Zero Chance Reality Augment, explained
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players get to choose from a range of Reality Augments that gives them particular abilities and boosts. The Zero Chance Reality Augment is one of these perks, and players need to know how to use it in a match. Here's how to use the Zero Chance perk and what it does in Fortnite.
What Is Siphon? Fortnite's New Game Mechanic Explained
One of "Fortnite's" strengths is how it's constantly evolving to keep gameplay fresh for new and returning players. In this case, its latest update reintroduces the "Siphon" mechanic. However, not everyone will know what that is because it's been a long time since it was last in "Fortnite." Siphon was...
game-news24.com
Diablo Immortal sets out new class, narrative quests, fishing, and competition for the year 2023
If you invested in Diablo Immortal, that’s not so much that you want to make an appeal to the mobile ARPG, then you’ll probably be glad to know more is exactly what’s coming, with the promise of four major quarterly updates in 2023 that add a lot of things to do according to a roadmap post that was somewhat confusingly posted on Reddit.
Dead Space Pre-Load Times: Xbox, PS5, PC
With just little under a week to go before the release of the Dead Space remake, eager players can get a head start by pre-loading before launch.
game-news24.com
The third-person sci-fi action game, Hi-Fi Rush announced that it would soon be worth the money
The next game from The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks is Hi-Fi Rush, a third-person sci-fi action game with a vintage, reminiscent of Jet Set Radio. Xbox’s first Developer_Direct gave us a better shot at Redfall, Minecraft Legends, The Elder Scrolls Online and Forza Motorsport. While many were confirmed before the show began, some surprises also made the announcement of Tango Gameworks next game.
game-news24.com
Perkz explained why Vitality switched to its LEC roster this year
Team Vitality revamped its roster before the 2019 LEC season, and star midlaner Luka Perkz Perkovic shed some more details about the rebuilding process. The Croatian said this year’s lineup was made more carefully in an interview on Jan. 24 with Em Dash Esports. The 24-year-old said that this time around Vitality was more interested in finding new players for its LEC team if he hadn’t chosen the players at the time.
Comments / 0