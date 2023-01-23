ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Best by Par!” Make-A-Wish Wyoming Grants Golf Clubs to 15-Year-Old

"A wish that was the best by par!’ That’s what we can only imagine Thane was thinking when his wish for a set of custom golf clubs was granted. With each and every wish, there is something magical that stands out to a wish kid. For Thane’s wish, a surprise appearance from a special guest made his wish all the more magical."
Y95 COUNTRY

Tuck’s Takes: Wyoming’s defense a no-show in Sin City

LAS VEGAS -- Before this game I was asked a simple question: Does Wyoming have a shot?. I said if Noah Reynolds scores 25 and Xavier DuSell hits at least five threes, the Cowboys have a great chance to come away with a rare win in Sin City. I even threw in the fact that for some reason Hunter Thompson loves facing the Rebels inside the Thomas & Mack Center.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Noah Reynolds Becoming Wyoming’s ‘Killer’

LARAMIE -- Wyoming isn't just missing nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds a night with Graham Ike sitting on the bench in street clothes. The big man brings an intimidation factor, a snarl. Need a bucket? Need a stop? Need a victory? Opposing players -- and coaches -- think twice when No. 33 is roaming the paint.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Pokes Hit Road for Tuesday Night Matchup at UNLV

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road once again for a Tuesday contest, this time heading to Las Vegas to take on UNLV at 9 p.m. in a matchup televised on CBS Sports Network. Wyoming won the last meeting against the Runnin’ Rebels inside the Thomas & Mack Center in the quarterfinals of the MW Tournament last season.
Y95 COUNTRY

Report Card: Wrook Brown Solidifies Nickel Spot Over Final Seven Weeks

LARAMIE -- In this series, we'll assign a grade to all of Wyoming's position groups during the 2022 football season. Craig Bohl's Cowboys exceeded all expectations last fall, finishing second overall in the Mountain Division behind Boise State. UW (7-6, 5-3) fielded the third-youngest roster in the nation. At times,...
Y95 COUNTRY

65 MPH Gusts to Blast Parts of Southeast Wyoming Thursday & Friday

Wind gusts up to 65 mph could make for difficult travel conditions in parts of southeast Wyoming Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening for the north Snowy Range foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80.
WYOMING STATE
Y95 COUNTRY

Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso

The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
Y95 COUNTRY

BREAKING! Barnes and Noble Announced When It Returns to Cheyenne

I've been suffering severe withdrawals since Barnes and Noble left Cheyenne. While Cheyenne has some excellent used book shops in town, we don't have an honest-to-goodness bookstore in the Capital City right now. I know, it's a shame. But GOOD NEWS has arrived. Barnes and Noble just updated its Facebook...
Y95 COUNTRY

20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
Y95 COUNTRY

Laramie Laughs For A Cause Happening This February

Need a good laugh? You're in it for a treat. Soroptimist of Laramie is inviting you to join them for their annual "Laramie Laughs For A Cause" event happening this February!. Featuring Vinnie Montez to burst your tummy, it will be an evening of comedy, heavy hors d'ouevres, as well as live and silent auctions.
Y95 COUNTRY

Cheyenne Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

Police say Anderson has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl. According to a department Facebook post, Lilliana Anderson ran away from the area of the 1600 block of Crook Avenue. Police say Anderson was last seen wearing a blush-colored hoodie with...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Hearings for Cheyenne Men Charged in Teen’s Death Continued

Preliminary hearings for two young Cheyenne men charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl have been continued. Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were scheduled to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 19, but their preliminary hearings have been pushed to Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m.
Y95 COUNTRY

Fatal Shooting In Loveland Sparks Search For Suspect Vehicle

Police in Loveland are asking for the public's help in finding a white Dodge Ram pickup believed to have been used by the suspects in a Friday night incident in which one person was killed and another wounded in separate shooting incidents allegedly involving the same suspects. That's according to...
Y95 COUNTRY

