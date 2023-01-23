Read full article on original website
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Cooper the charismatic golden retriever earns over 1 million views per YouTube videoEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
taco restaurants in OrlandoOscarOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
allears.net
NEW Campus Details Revealed for Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
Back in 2021, The Walt Disney Company purchased land in the Lake Nona area of Orlando with plans to move thousands of employees from California to Florida. Since then, the project has been put on pause, and with Bob Iger’s return as Disney’s CEO, the future of the relocation had been uncertain. A recent update indicates that Disney is still moving forward with the project, and now we’re taking a look at the full details of the plan.
piratesandprincesses.net
Let’s Take A Look At the Progress of Epic Universe At Universal Orlando
Epic Universe is shaping up to open in summer of 2025. Currently the entire park is under construction and thanks to aerial images from @bioreconstruct we have a look at the current status of the build. Make sure you give him a like and follow because he adds new images all the time and there are a lot more views than what I am sharing!
piratesandprincesses.net
Universal Orlando Gets In On Splash Mountain Trolling Too
Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World, officially closed a couple of days ago. Since then SeaWorld social media has made a joke about Disney’s closure and now Universal Orlando is making a joke about the closure and people selling alleged Splash Mountain water on eBay. It all stems from...
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando Attraction Shutting Down Next Month
We hope you weren’t planning on riding this attraction next month!. The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to dozens of iconic rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. The Resort’s two newest rides, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, top multiple “best of the best” lists, and for a good reason, as each ride is thrilling and truly innovative.
The Laker/Lutz News
Isn’t it iconic?
If you’ve driven past or through Orlando, if you’ve visited any of the areas around Disney or Universal or SeaWorld, it’s highly unlikely you would have missed the giant marker indicating ICON Park’s location. We’re talking about The Wheel, of course. It’s a giant Ferris wheel,...
WDW News Today
Disney Shares Plans for Lake Nona Campus Including 8 Buildings and a Park
Orlando Sentinel has shared the plans for The Walt Disney Company’s new campus coming to Lake Nona, Florida. City of Orlando records showed Disney was seeking a parcel master plan for the project earlier this month. The plans show eight proposed buildings, three garages, and a central plant. The...
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest Suffers “Embarrassing” Injury on Ride
Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions that bring in millions of Guests. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure house attractions like Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Revenge of the Mummy, The Flight of the Hippogriff, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, all of which can be experienced in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to feature concerts by En Vogue, Ludacris and more
SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off next week, and besides hundreds of tastes from around the world on offer, there will be plenty of live music from big headliners. The likes of En Vogue, Ludacris, Collective Soul, Don "American Pie" McLean and boy-bander Joey Fatone are among the first batch of weekend headliners announced. Here's the lineup so far, and the theme park promises more acts will be added in the coming weeks: Saturday, Feb. 4: En Vogue Sunday, Feb. 5: REO Speedwagon ...
disneyfoodblog.com
“The Corporate Kingdom Has Come to an End” — Updates on Disney World’s Reedy Creek District
Disney could be headed toward some MAJOR changes in 2023. Bob Iger is back as CEO, a proxy battle is underway related to seats on Disney’s Board of Directors, and NEW attractions will be opening soon. But, for today we’re focusing on another situation that is plagued with uncertainty and could significantly impact Disney’s way of operating.
Inside the Magic
Universal Scares Fans With Latest Report, Questions Grow
There are few places more iconic than visiting Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Florida is part of Universal Orlando Resort, which also houses Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay. The Orlando Resort is also in the midst of construction on Epic Universe, a new theme park that will open in 2025. At the Florida theme park, you can enjoy attractions like Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, and Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem.
Orlando comedians hope Wednesday open mics at Bull and Bush survive and thrive under new ownership
Venues booking major comedy acts, like the Improv, Hard Rock Live and Dr. Phillips Center, are no doubt important to Orlando's comedic ecosystem, but the best of the best don’t serve up laughs at big venues unless they’ve had a ridiculous amount of practice. In Orlando, an important breeding ground for local comedic talent is the Wednesday night open mic at Bull & Bush, the British pub in the Milk District. Though it may not get as much attention as the Shit Sandwich weekend night at the same venue, dozens of great entertainers consistently show up...
Locally Owned and Operated Salvadoran Restaurant to Open in Orlando
“Obviously, we’ll be serving Salvadoran food,” Owner Adan Menjiva Gerber tells What Now Orlando. “We’ll be selling grilled meat, chicken, and pupusas, for example.”
scottjosephorlando.com
Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake
When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast on Thursday. SpaceX was also able to land the first stage of the rocket on its “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. Original report:. SpaceX is...
allears.net
2 BIG Changes Could Be Coming to the Orlando Airport
Orlando International Airport (MCO) sees over 50 million passengers annually and the airport is looking for ways to upgrade its offerings for travelers. Along with the upcoming Brightline train station that will connect the airport with major cities in Florida, there are two additional potential changes that MCO is looking forward to bringing travelers!
businessobserverfl.com
Orlando builder buys 25 acres in region, plans 242-unit community
An Orlando-based homebuilder with an office in Tampa, Park Square Homes, has acquired 25 acres in Babcock Ranch, a solar-powered master-planned community northeast of Fort Myers. The sale price for the site wasn’t disclosed. Park Square Homes, according to a statement, plans to build 242 town homes on the...
mynews13.com
Orlando physical education teacher turns video game into real-life workout
ORLANDO, Fla. — A school principal nominated A+ Teacher Sean Paino, saying he's an amazing physical education instructor who makes learning fun and creates opportunities for students to thrive. What You Need To Know. Sean Paino is a teacher at Baldwin Park Elementary in Orlando. His physical education course...
WESH
Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
With a rebel yell, Billy Idol announces live return to Orlando this spring
Iconic British singer Billy Idol has announced the dates for his upcoming North American tour this spring, and he'll be making a visit in Orlando. The coast-to-coast tour kicks off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a cluster of Florida shows coming early on: Hollywood (April 18), Clearwater (April 21), Orlando (April 22) and St. Augustine (April 25). ...
