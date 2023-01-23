ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Decision Yet From Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews

By Lyle Richardson
The Hockey News
 2 days ago

The Chicago Blackhawks reportedly haven't received a decision from Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews on whether they will waive their no-movement clauses.

The question over whether Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews will waive their no-movement clauses before the March 3 trade deadline has dogged the long-time Chicago Blackhawks stars since last summer . Slated to become unrestricted free agents on July 1, the 34-year-old forwards remain coy over their future plans.

It was believed that Kane and Toews could reach a decision when they met with management at some point during this month. However, Sportsnet's Jeff Marek reported Saturday that both players aren't prepared to make that choice until mid-February.

Kane has been plagued by a nagging lower-body injury this season that sidelined him for three games earlier this month. It could explain why his production is down this season. With 30 points in 42 games, he's well off last season's 92-point performance.

Toews, meanwhile, was on pace for a 30-goal season, but he's managed just two goals since Dec. 23. Nevertheless, he has 27 points in 44 contests and remains an effective two-way center.

Both players remain high on many pundits' lists of trade candidates heading toward the March 3 trade deadline.

Kane's been linked for months to the New York Rangers in the rumor mill. Other suggested destinations include the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche and New York Islanders.

Sportsnet's Ryan Dixon and Jason Bakula also included the Bruins, Hurricanes and Avalanche with the Winnipeg Jets among their possible landing spots for Toews. Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli had the Avalanche and Hurricanes on his list, along with the Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild.

Marek suggested Max Pacioretty's season-ending injury could make things interesting for Kane or Toews as well as other possible trade candidates. Perhaps the Hurricanes will attempt to acquire one of them before the deadline day.

