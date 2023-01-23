ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

PCarmarket Is Selling A Rare 1997 RUF Porsche 911 Turbo

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvzUj_0kOB34fZ00

Powerful like a tornado and fast like the wind it’s composed of…

The late 90s were at a time most defined by the reemergence of sports cars on the global automotive market. Despite pretty much everybody loving the third GEN Camaro, the 1980s were a pretty crappy time to be a car enthusiast. Even the early 90s were a little rough. However, when the time came for technological innovations to be made and steps to be taken towards a better performance future for all those who love to drive, Porsche was on the front lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYQb3_0kOB34fZ00

In 1997 this car, a Porsche no less, was built to compete with everything from BMWs to American muscle cars in a wide variety of motorsport. It was deemed a Porsche 993 from the factory however its journeys did not simply end when it rolled off the assembly line. That’s because the RUF tuner company got their hands on it and began their work. The results were spectacular and the car was vastly different from its stock orientation while still keeping all the great things that make a Porsche.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13GLiV_0kOB34fZ00

Powering the wheels is 3.6-liter flat-six engine which makes more horsepower than your typical six-cylinder. In total, 460 hp flows through the drivetrain of this twin turbocharged beast. A monstrous number to say the least for such a lightweight automobile, it’s easy to see how everything from BMWs to Corvettes might feel quite challenged by this work of engineering greatness. Altogether, this is a great car for anyone looking for a really fun collector's vehicle and that you can take on the track whenever you like, as long as you can handle it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NxhE_0kOB34fZ00

When buying or selling a world class enthusiast vehicle, having access to the right audience is critical. PCARMARKET has attracted a global community of collectors, race car drivers, and enthusiasts who share a common passion. As a result, PCARMARKET has become one of the fastest growing automotive auction marketplaces in the world. In addition to buying and selling cars, parts, and memorabilia, members gain access to current market data as well as entertaining and informative original streaming content.

Comments / 1

Related
Carscoops

This Is What Happens When You Put A 3,300 HP Dodge Viper On The Dyno

Sure, the Dodge Viper may be dead but there remains a thriving scene for Viper tuning and drag racing. In fact, some of the world’s quickest road-legal cars are twin-turbocharged Vipers producing astronomical levels of power. This example is one of them. The Viper in question has been built...
MotorAuthority

Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction

Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
PHOENIX, AZ
Motorious

Rare L-78 Powered 1969 Chevelle SS Selling At GAA in February

Grab this rare and attractive muscle car for your collection. The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle is likely the most collectible car on the vintage vehicle market for its remarkable style, high performance, and wicked reputation for drag strip domination. Along with the exterior design, this newer generation of Chevelle was given priority more than any other vehicle before its performance. This made it the perfect combination of performance and style with a ton of power under the hood and an unforgettable design language. Without a doubt, these cars will live on forever in the minds and hearts of enthusiasts everywhere. However, some require a bit more physical evidence of the fantastic beasts that once roamed the streets of Detroit.
Motorious

This Twin-Turbocharged Audi R8 V-10 Plus Is Going To Sell Fast On Bring A Trailer

Audi really came into its own as a high performance car manufacturer in the 2010s. A lot of cool automobiles contributed to this reputation but the biggest one had to have been the R8. A spicy V10 and a ton of really amazing combined to make a truly amazing Supercar for its time. On top of that, they formed a very dedicated audience to follow the brand’s every move. Here’s a great example of that incredible automobile that strikes passion into the hearts of enthusiasts across the country.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Motorious

Rare Ferrari F8 Spider In Stunning Color Combo Selling on Bring A Trailer

Curvy body, massive V8 engine, and tons of power? Must be a Ferrari!. A great writer once said, if you’re going to spend house money on a car, it might as well be the most badass thing you can think of. That writer was me, and that car is a 2021 Ferrari F8 spider. Seriously wicked piece of modern Italian automotive engineering, this car is unmatched by anything else on the market today. It may be two years old, but trust in the fact that no McLaren, Lamborghini, Bugatti, or any brand for that matter has the chops to compete with Ferrari on this one.
Motorious

C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall

Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com

C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut

There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
KENTUCKY STATE
Top Speed

'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?

Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Top Speed

Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650

When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
Top Speed

This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson

The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top Speed

Hear What Jay Leno Thinks Of The American-Made Rivian R1S Electric SUV

Comedian and former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno loves cars - so much so that a great deal of his wealth is tied up in his eclectic collection of vehicles, and he now hosts Jay Leno's Garage, which is also available as a YouTube channel. In one of Leno's latest episodes, the car-collecting comedian took a cruise in a Rivian R1S, an all-electric SUV that the company is touting as an "electric adventure vehicle" ready to take on all types of terrain "in all weather." Surprisingly, Leno had nothing but praise for the Rivian R1S.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Crashed Foxbody Mustang Splits In Half

Yet another Foxbody Mustang has split in half after crashing, this time in Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania. According to a local news report, the crash took place around 5:45 pm on January 10 on Route 13 at the intersection with Commerce Circle. Police say the Ford and a Chevy sedan collided, causing the Mustang to split open like a pinata.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Motorious

This Striking 1967 Olds 442 Can Be Yours For A Small Price

Win this muscle car Olds 442 with more entries as a Motorious reader. From the very beginning, Oldsmobile had big plans for the Cutlass to dominate the muscle car era. The 442 package debuting in 1964 was just the start of it. By 1965 it became clear that Oldsmobile had a secret weapon for the 442 in development. While enthusiasts got little hints of the ultimate goal with the W-29 Package, the secret was otherwise fully kept right up until its release date. So much so, that dealers didn’t even know what was coming. Meanwhile, other muscle cars of the same time period, some more popular, were struggling to keep up with the 442’s already pavement blistering performance capabilities. When equipped with a manual transmission, slicks, and headers, the car was able to easily break into the 13-seconds at the drag strip and the W-30 Package only added to the car’s potency.
Motorious

YouTubers Say Dodge Lied About Hellcat Power

Plenty of performance car owners like to throw their vehicle on the dyno and see how what’s measured stacks up against the factory claims. It’s always nice when it becomes obvious the automaker was conservative in its stated horsepower and torque output figures. However, YouTube channel Freedom Street Garage has a video which seems to indicate output for the Hellcats isn’t what Dodge has said.
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy