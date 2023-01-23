Read full article on original website
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Guinea worm disease could be second ever human illness to be eradicated
As cases fall, the condition that once affected millions of people in Africa and Asia could also be the first to be wiped out without medicines
Jewish doctors in the Warsaw Ghetto secretly documented the effects of Nazi-imposed starvation, and the knowledge is helping researchers today – podcast
A researcher at Tufts University near Boston discovered an old book full of research on starvation written by Jewish doctors imprisoned in the Warsaw Ghetto.
techvisibility.com
UpNorthLive.com
Pig kills slaughterhouse worker in Hong Kong, police say
HONG KONG (TND) — A pig set to be butchered at a Hong Kong slaughterhouse apparently got the better of its would-be killer, resulting in the death of the 61-year-old worker. Police told local news that around noon on Jan. 20, a pig at the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse knocked down a man surnamed "Cai," causing the worker to cut his foot with the sharp knife he was wielding.
UpNorthLive.com
Report argues American approach to gender dysphoria more 'extreme' than several European countries
WASHINGTON (TND) — A national association of medical professionals argues America takes a much more extreme approach to gender incongruence than many countries in Northern and Western Europe. Do No Harm, a national association of medical professionals, recently released a report arguing countries like the United Kingdom, Sweden and...
UpNorthLive.com
Majority of Americans now hold negative view of US health care, Gallup finds
(TND) — A majority of Americans have a negative view of the quality of U.S. health care, according to Gallup. Gallup has been surveying the public's sentiment on health care for two decades, and this is the first time fewer than half of respondents rated our health care system as "excellent" or "good."
Medical emergency imposed in Brazil, children are dying due to malnutrition and disease, what is the reason
In Brazil, the world's fifth most populous country, the Health Ministry has imposed a medical emergency. It is being told that a large number of children are dying due to malnutrition and other diseases due to illegal gold mining. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government said in a decree on Friday that the declaration was aimed at restoring health services for the Yanomami people, which was abolished by the previous government of Jair na.
booktrib.com
Spring 2023 Novels Centering Brave Women, Veiled Pasts and the Periphery of History
Many readers asked me why I chose to write historical fiction at the events I attended last year. I didn’t have enough time to elaborate, but if I could, I would trace back to my childhood in China, where I first encountered the genre. Growing up there, I perceived...
techvisibility.com
