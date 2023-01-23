ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Pig kills slaughterhouse worker in Hong Kong, police say

HONG KONG (TND) — A pig set to be butchered at a Hong Kong slaughterhouse apparently got the better of its would-be killer, resulting in the death of the 61-year-old worker. Police told local news that around noon on Jan. 20, a pig at the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse knocked down a man surnamed "Cai," causing the worker to cut his foot with the sharp knife he was wielding.
Majority of Americans now hold negative view of US health care, Gallup finds

(TND) — A majority of Americans have a negative view of the quality of U.S. health care, according to Gallup. Gallup has been surveying the public's sentiment on health care for two decades, and this is the first time fewer than half of respondents rated our health care system as "excellent" or "good."
Medical emergency imposed in Brazil, children are dying due to malnutrition and disease, what is the reason

In Brazil, the world's fifth most populous country, the Health Ministry has imposed a medical emergency. It is being told that a large number of children are dying due to malnutrition and other diseases due to illegal gold mining. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government said in a decree on Friday that the declaration was aimed at restoring health services for the Yanomami people, which was abolished by the previous government of Jair na.

