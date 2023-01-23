The 2023 spring severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want everyone to be ready. The National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Stephens County on Wednesday, March 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Texas State Technical College. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with Stephens County. There is no cost to attend the class, and no registration is required.

STEPHENS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO