Breckenridge, TX

Breckenridge Texan

Storm Spotter training program scheduled for March 1

The 2023 spring severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want everyone to be ready. The National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Stephens County on Wednesday, March 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Texas State Technical College. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with Stephens County. There is no cost to attend the class, and no registration is required.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Police investigating murder-suicide in Jones County

HAWLEY, Texas — Police are investigating a murder-suicide that took place in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sherriff, Justin Coonrod shot both of his parents, and himself. Both Justin and his father died, his mother is currently at a hospital in Dallas. Another juvenile was reportedly present during the time of the shooting.
JONES COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children

ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Clarence ‘C.H.’ Herring

Clarence “C.H.” Herring, 80, of Breckenridge, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 21, 2023. His funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26. A Rosary service, followed by a visitation, will take place in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories on Wednesday, January 25, from 5-6:30 p.m.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Anson police sergeant terminated for violation of state and federal law

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department have terminated a sergeant for violations of the Anson Personnel and Administrative policies. After an internal affairs investigation, Anson Police Sergeant Christopher Levens will no longer be associated with the Anson Police Department as of January 20. Levens has been on extended personal leave and during this […]
ANSON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene domestic disturbance call turns violent when 18-year-old bites stepfather

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – HarassmentA 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Erna Quiram

Erna was born at home in Weinert, Texas, on March 16, 1938, to Henry and Meta Rueffer. Erna lost her hearing at the age of six as a result of Scarlet fever. She attended the Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, Texas. In preparation for entering the workforce, Erna also received special office training from Nixon-Clay College in Austin, Texas.
WEINERT, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
ABOUT

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/

