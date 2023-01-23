Read full article on original website
Breckenridge school board approves four-day school week, starting this Fall
Beginning this Fall, students in Breckenridge schools will go to class just four days a week, rather than the traditional five, after the school board voted unanimously (with one member absent) for the change in a special meeting at noon today, Tuesday, Jan. 24. The details about things such as...
BISD honors Students and Teacher of the Month for January
At their meeting on Thursday evening, the Breckenridge Independent School District Board of Trustees honored the following January 2023 Students of the Month and Teacher of the Month:. Cutline, top photo: South Elementary Principal Joshua Holt reads comments about Matthew Reed by his homeroom teacher, Lori Durham. Matthew is the...
Juvenile shoots at school bus while kids are getting off, injuring one child in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A juvenile shot at a school bus on 202 Arnold Boulevard as kids were getting off, leaving one with minor injuries. Police responded to a call from an AISD bus driver saying a bus was shot while driving its normal route. APD said a female student...
City Commissioners turn down bid for American Legion building, approve sign-on bonuses for new employees
After meeting in closed-door session about the former American Legion building, the Breckenridge City Commissioners turned down an offer to buy the building and voted to make some changes to the bid process. The action took place during the Jan. 10 meeting. “I move to reject the received bid for...
3 Texas Cities Make List of the Windiest in the United States
Abilene Texas has consistently been on the list of the windiest cities in the United States over the years. But new data has blown the Key City out of the top 11. However, three Texas cities likely to give you super messy hair still make the list. Using NOAA’s National...
Stephens County Commissioners approve fuel bids, take care of routine business
At their first meeting of the new year, the Stephens County Commissioners approved the two fuel bids they received and took care of several other business items. They also did not take any action on a burn ban for the county. On Jan. 9, the commissioners opened bids from All...
Storm Spotter training program scheduled for March 1
The 2023 spring severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want everyone to be ready. The National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Stephens County on Wednesday, March 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Texas State Technical College. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with Stephens County. There is no cost to attend the class, and no registration is required.
Buckaroo Queen coronation scheduled for Jan. 28
The 98th Coronation of the Buckaroo Queen is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Bailey Auditorium on the Breckenridge High School campus. Tickets will cost $5 each and may be purchased at the door or at the BHS office in advance. This year’s Breckenridge High School...
Cynthia Boyd
Cynthia Boyd, 54, of Breckenridge, Texas, passed January 22, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Services are currently pending.
Abilene Zoo prepares to say goodbye to lion pride before their trip home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The lions at the Abilene Zoo will return to their home habitat in Fort Worth. For the past couple years, Abilene has been a temporary home for Saba, Abagebe and Jabulani. The lions came to visit West Texas while the Fort Worth zoo underwent habitat renovations. Now that the construction is […]
Police investigating murder-suicide in Jones County
HAWLEY, Texas — Police are investigating a murder-suicide that took place in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sherriff, Justin Coonrod shot both of his parents, and himself. Both Justin and his father died, his mother is currently at a hospital in Dallas. Another juvenile was reportedly present during the time of the shooting.
Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children
ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
Clarence ‘C.H.’ Herring
Clarence “C.H.” Herring, 80, of Breckenridge, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 21, 2023. His funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26. A Rosary service, followed by a visitation, will take place in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories on Wednesday, January 25, from 5-6:30 p.m.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene veteran’s service dog has been missing for days
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene veteran is asking the community for help locating her beloved service dog who has now been missing for days. UPDATE – Mars has been found Marine Corps veteran Samantha says her service dogs Mars and Molly got out after they moved to a new home off S 12th and […]
Anson police sergeant terminated for violation of state and federal law
ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department have terminated a sergeant for violations of the Anson Personnel and Administrative policies. After an internal affairs investigation, Anson Police Sergeant Christopher Levens will no longer be associated with the Anson Police Department as of January 20. Levens has been on extended personal leave and during this […]
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide incident in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and another was injured during a murder-suicide incident in Jones County Saturday. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reports two adult males were found deceased, and an adult female was injured at a location in the southeast portion of the County. A juvenile was also present but […]
New pedestrian tunnels to open Jan. 19 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Pedestrians in Abilene will now have a new way to walk from the Cultural District to the SoDa District. At 2 p.m. Jan. 19, two walkable tunnels will be lit up and open to the public for the first time near the T&D Depot. One tunnel...
Crime Reports: Abilene domestic disturbance call turns violent when 18-year-old bites stepfather
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – HarassmentA 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old […]
UPDATE: Police claim suspect shot by Abilene officers was not holding child, did pull gun
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police claim a suspect who was shot by officers in Abilene was not holding a baby and that he did have a gun. KTAB and KRBC received an update from Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley Monday morning. Chief Dudley wanted to double down on Abilene PD’s version of events on what […]
Erna Quiram
Erna was born at home in Weinert, Texas, on March 16, 1938, to Henry and Meta Rueffer. Erna lost her hearing at the age of six as a result of Scarlet fever. She attended the Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, Texas. In preparation for entering the workforce, Erna also received special office training from Nixon-Clay College in Austin, Texas.
