Man charged with DWI after passing out in traffic
CORTLANDVILLE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – At around 6 a.m. on January 20th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Road in Cortlandville.
Deputies found that the driver, Jerry Crandall, 56, of Smyrna, was drunk and unconscious behind the wheel.
He was arrested and charged with the following:
- Driving While Intoxicated
- Stopping/Parking on Highway
- Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage/Possession of an Open Container
- Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
Crandall was processed at the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and released with appearance tickets.
He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on February 6th.
