ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

Man charged with DWI after passing out in traffic

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0gRL_0kOB2o1p00

CORTLANDVILLE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – At around 6 a.m. on January 20th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Road in Cortlandville.

Deputies found that the driver, Jerry Crandall, 56, of Smyrna, was drunk and unconscious behind the wheel.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Driving While Intoxicated
  • Stopping/Parking on Highway
  • Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage/Possession of an Open Container
  • Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Crandall was processed at the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and released with appearance tickets.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on February 6th.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Addison man arrested on rape charge

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have reported the arrest of an Addison man after an event that took place on Monday. According to police, 26-year-old Chevis G. Sargent, of Addison was arrested and charged with Rape in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony. The charge stems from an investigation into a […]
ADDISON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Addison man arrested for Horseheads rape

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- New York State Police out of the Horseheads barracks have arrested a 26-year-old Addison man for first degree rape after investigating an alleged sexual assault in Horseheads on Monday, January 23rd. Chevis Sargent has been arraigned in the Town of Horseheads Court and remanded to the...
HORSEHEADS, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Find Another Unconscious Driver in Roadway; Arrested for DWI

Early Friday morning around 5:45 am, January 20th, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area near Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road when the officer found a vehicle stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious. Through an investigation conducted by officers found the driver,...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man with outstanding warrant taken into custody in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was taken into custody near Freedom Plaza in Rome Tuesday afternoon after initially resisting arrest. Police say Matthew Crossway, 30, had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers found Crossway near the plaza on Erie Boulevard West and say he refused to cooperate. He was also in possession of a broken arrow at the time, according to police.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Man Arrested Multiple Times by Cortland Police

A Cortland man was recently arrested twice by Cortland Police Officer’s after two separate incidents within ten days of each other in the City of Cortland. On Wednesday, January 11th, Cortland Police were dispatched to the area of 500 Northcliffe for a Medical Assist. Upon arrival officers were informed that Tristen C. Libbey was in the area and was acting out and appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BCSO Featured Warrant: Kara Yager

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman on an outstanding warrant. The office is looking for Kara Yager, wanted on a Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was last known to frequent the Kirby Street area of the Town...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Marathon Man Arrested After Stealing From Walmart

Yesterday, Officer’s from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Walmart in Cortlandville for a reported larceny. As officers investigated, they were able to determine that 24 year old Joshua M. Price of Marathon, passed all points of sale in the store and stolen merchandise. Officers arrested Price and charged him with Petit Larceny, a Misdemeanor.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WKTV

No one seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-88

A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided on I-88 in Otsego County Wednesday morning, leaving both vehicles with heavy damage. The crash happened in the eastbound lane near Exit 15. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, no one was seriously hurt, but the driver of the pickup truck was...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in weekend Qountry Tavern fatal shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a violent weekend in Chemung County, police have identified the man killed in a shooting at Qountry Tavern on Saturday. According to Elmira Police, Jeremy Shazer, 34, was killed on January 21, 2023 in the shooting. Early in the morning on Jan. 21, police responded to Qountry Tavern around 3:30 […]
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said

Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: January 16 to January 15

According to the Owego Police Department, during the week of Monday January 16, to Sunday January 22, the department had 85 service calls, 6 arrests, assisted in 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. Craig M. Wallace of Owego was arrested for Petit Larceny, after an investigation of...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart

On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy