Cape Coral, FL

Active investigation following shooting in Cape Coral home

By Ryan Arbogast
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A local church was hit by multiple stray bullets following a shooting in Southwest Cape Coral on Saturday evening.

“Neighbors thought it was a shooting incident and that someone was killed. But nobody knows for sure the Police aren’t saying,” said Roger Lucas, the pastor at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Cape Coral, located directly next to the home involved.

At this time, Cape PD tells NBC2 News that this is an active investigation.

According to eyewitness accounts, Cape PD responded to 1901 El Dorado Parkway West and Southwest 19th Avenue at around 6 pm Saturday. Our NBC2 crews saw multiple officers and K-9 units swarm the home.

“When I got there, I thought it was a speeding thing … but then I saw a lot of lights, police, it was quartered off, and I knew it was something more,” said Lucas.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church of Cape Coral was hit by at least three bullets.

One pierced the electrical room completely.

“I was a little bit shocked, that there would be an actual bullet going through the door. You don’t normally see this sort of thing in this area,” said Lucas.

No one inside the church was injured by the gunfire. Meetings and services were going on during the incident.

“It shows you that things can go very bad in people’s lives. It’s unfortunate,” said Lucas.

There is no further information from the Cape Coral Police Department available on a possible victim or assailant.

This is an ongoing story. Count on NBC2 for further updates when they come into our newsroom.

Fort Myers, FL
