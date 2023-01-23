ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

As Digital Native Brands Expand Offline, Online Sales Grow Too

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gU106_0kOB2VCu00

A new white paper from Placer.ai examined several direct-to-consumer retailers and brands that are expanding their offline presence in key markets and found that, in some cases, the growth of physical stores also triggered higher e-commerce sales.

This trend follows the robust growth of online sales by direct-to-consumer and digitally native brands during the pandemic. E-commerce sales soared as shoppers stayed put at home. As lockdowns and mandates lifted, online sales subsided. That left e-commerce brands looking to physical stores for growth.

More from WWD

The report’s authors said while some “doomsayers predicted — and not for the first time — the collapse of brick-and-mortar retail , foot traffic data continues to demonstrate the vital role physical stores play in the modern world. Brick-and-mortar locations can offer an immersive experience that is nearly impossible to replicate online while providing significant support to almost every aspect of a retailer’s operational cycle — from customer acquisition to fulfillment to reverse logistics.”

The report went on to note that as “the dust settles on a post-pandemic retail landscape, it’s becoming increasingly clear that even brands that were born, or primarily operate, in the digital sphere can benefit from an offline presence.”

For example, the report’s author said Madison Reed’s recent spurt of growth “shows how a robust brick-and-mortar campaign can drive visits up both on and offline.”

“The hair color company, which sells products for at-home application, significantly increased its online sales during COVID-19,” the report stated. “At the same time, the company more than tripled its physical footprint in a little over a year, going from 12 locations in March 2020 to 38 venues in May 2021 — and then more than doubled its store count again to hit 75 Hair Color Bars in November 2022.”

Placer.ai studied the foot traffic data of the brand and found that the physical store expansion directly influenced online sales. “Interestingly, the offline visit peaks of the past two years closely followed online peaks, reflecting, in part, the growing role of Madison Reed’s locations as fulfillment centers for customers picking up their online orders,” the report stated. “Without a pick-up option, Madison Reed would have been forced to compete with other brands on delivery times, and shoppers may have turned to other retailers that could have potentially delivered sooner.”

In the analysis of Allbirds, researchers at Placer.ai concluded that the footwear and apparel brand’s growing physical store presence and its wholesale partnerships “show how brick-and-mortar expansion can be a path to efficient customer acquisition for a well-established [digitally native brand].”

Placer.ai’s analysis of the data showed a 53 percent gain in physical stores sales in the third quarter of 2022 versus the same period in 2019, while “foot traffic data shows the brand nearly quadrupled its weekly foot traffic between the first week of 2022 and the mid-December 2022,” the report noted.

“Even more impressive is that Allbirds’ expansion not only increased its overall offline traffic — which is to be expected since more stores mean more opportunities for people to visit the brand — but the number of average monthly visits per store also increased,” Placer.ai said. “Foot traffic data indicates that average visits per venue for the chain were up every month of 2022 relative to the equivalent month in 2021, perhaps due to the increased brand recognition and awareness generated by the company’s brick-and-mortar expansion.”

In conclusion, the research shows that expanding physical stores can drive online sales while also servicing online shoppers with fulfillment options. Physical stores also serve as a way for customers to experience a brand and for that brand to expand its recognition in a market.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner Stun at Schiaparelli

The buzz ahead of Monday morning’s Schiaparelli show was that she had been in makeup since 5 a.m., and that the look would be spectacular. The she in question was Doja Cat, and when the rapper arrived she didn’t disappoint with 30,000 red Swarovski crystals that had been hand-applied covering her face, head and arms. Her dramatic entrance prompted wows through the crowd. More from WWDIris Van Herpen Couture Spring 2023Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023Nahmias Men's Fall 2023 Doja Cat’s been upping the ante with eclectic makeup looks each season, and this intricate assembly matched the silk faille bustier, hand-knit skirr of...
WWD

Doja Cat Dons Head-to-toe Red and 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Schiaparelli Couture Show Front Row

Doja Cat arrived at Schiaparelli’s haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing head-to-toe red — literally. To support Schiaparelli and its creative director Daniel Roseberry in debuting the brand’s latest couture offerings, the musician wore a red Schiaparelli corset dress with beaded skirt and a red shawl with red below-the-knee boots, with her body covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals applied by hand by makeup artist Pat McGrath.More from WWDFront Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023Atlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet Arrivals She accessorized with a pair of red statement earrings....
WWD

Halle Bailey Dresses Up in Chocolate Nicolas Jebran Gown for Beyoncé’s Performance at Royal Atlantis Hotel

Halle Bailey made a chic arrival to the Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” celebration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday. The hotel’s opening included a coveted performance by Beyoncé. Bailey arrived in a Nicolas Jebran gown, which featured an off-the-shoulder design and a mermaid-style fit. The gown had an overlap border around her shoulders, overtop a flesh colored mesh neckline. The back of the gown featured a dramatic slit from the bottom of her torso to her feet, bordered in velvet-like material. Bailey wore a pair of tan pointy-toe heels, and worked with stylist Nichole Goodman for...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
DoYouRemember?

4 Huge Clothing Stores Are Are About To Close For Good

The comfort of online shopping has led to a movement away from shopping malls thus affecting physical retail stores for more than a decade. Also, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a deadly blow to the structure of several American companies and it’s no secret that many retailers and employees were mostly affected in 2020.
Kristen Walters

Once-popular retail chain attempting comeback by opening new store in New Jersey

A once-popular retail chain is attempting to make a major comeback, starting with the opening of a new store in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. This summer, the retail chain Babies R Us, which went out of business in 2018, will attempt to make a major comeback. According to CNBC, the retail chain will be opening a new flagship store location at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Ty D.

Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Ty D.

Liquidation Sales Are Starting at Macy's! Are You Ready For Major Deals?

Macy's, the major retailer, will begin liquidation sales at four stores across the United States this month. It’s no secret that the retail industry has been struggling in recent years, and it looks like Macy’s is the latest victim of this unfortunate trend. The major retailer has recently announced that it will be shutting down 125 stores over a three-year period, with the first wave of closures taking place this month. This means that if you’re looking for a bargain, now is the time to take advantage of Macy’s liquidation sales!
The Verge

Amazon launches a $5 monthly subscription for unlimited prescription medications

Amazon is launching RxPass in the US, a new drug subscription exclusive to Prime members that charges users a $5 monthly fee to ship eligible prescription medications to their doorstep. Announced on Tuesday in a press release, the Amazon RxPass subscription program provides generic medications to treat over 80 common health conditions, including high blood pressure, hair loss, anxiety, and acid reflux.
PYMNTS

Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR

Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy