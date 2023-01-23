Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.

5 DAYS AGO