Read full article on original website
Related
Owner of valuable Pokemon Yellow copy destroyed by US customs says they were shocked by "senseless damage"
"There were some WTFs flying around that day for sure."
Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles.
Today, hunters use different tactics to hunt crocodiles. Some use baited hooks to capture the animals, while others use spears and nets. Regardless of the method, the ultimate goal is to kill the crocodile without injuring the hunter.
Camera Catches Mysterious Creature Running Through the Forest Fully Dressed
Even if it is an animal, why does it have clothes?
Pet fish commits credit card fraud on owner using a Nintendo Switch
Too funny: In a freak series of seemingly random events, a Switch owner's pet fish accessed his eShop account and added funds to it using his credit card. The crime was caught on video during an unsupervised live stream. Hundreds of viewers watched as the little fish stole their owner's identity while he was gone.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Miracle Survival: Stranded Couple Survives Two Days Adrift On Paddleboard In Shark-Infested Waters
A fisherman in Queensland, Australia stumbled upon a couple who were stranded in the middle of the shark-infested ocean, close to drowning. The couple were treading water, with no board or anything to keep them afloat, and were drifting closer to collapse. The fisherman, Lorne Benussi, quickly went to their aid and brought them back to safety.
Harper's Bazaar
What is 'lucky girl' syndrome and does it actually work?
If you're a regular scroller on social media, chances are you might have seen videos of young women confidently proclaiming how lucky they are; that everything always goes right for them. 'Lucky girl syndrome' is the latest trend doing the rounds online, with the concept being that if you repeatedly tell the universe how fortunate you are, that you will be rewarded with that promotion, proposal or pay rise, depending on what you're wishing for.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
Ars Technica
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face
Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Exclusive Freebie
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with yet another freebie, this time involving Fire Emblem Engage, the brand-new Fire Emblem game. Yesterday, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems released a brand new Fire Emblem game dubbed Fire Emblem Engage. It currently boasts an 82 on Metacritic, which is a strong score, but a bit lower than its predecessor, Fire Emblem Three Houses. That said, if you're enjoying the new Switch exclusive or are a Fire Emblem fan in general, and are also a Switch Online subscriber, you'll be happy to know new profile icons have been added featuring characters from the game.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong
From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
game-news24.com
Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January
Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
game-news24.com
By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well
The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever
Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fantasy fans heartbroken by cancellation news, but at least Netflix wasn’t responsible this time
Often when news breaks about a beloved but niche fantasy show being cancelled, Netflix is to blame. Weirdly that’s not the case this time, as a different streaming giant is breaking hearts by cancelling the nascent show Vampire Academy. People are understandably very upset. Also this miffed fan:. For...
Right-wing weirdos have decided that Måneskin are government-funded stooges being paid to promote gender-fluid culture
You thought Måneskin were just four Italian glam rock fans living out their wildest dreams? Wake up sheeple!
Comments / 0