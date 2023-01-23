Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January
Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
game-news24.com
Warzone 2 players are calling for a night mode in Al Al Mazrah
A night version of Al Mazrah appeared to be the thing that Warzone 2 players called a new addition of Activision after both Verdansk and Rebirth Island got the after-dark treatment. The lighting is the biggest improvement that Al Mazrah has been praised for over maps such as Caldera and...
Hogwarts Legacy single player 'always the focus', says developer
Hogwarts Legacy’s lack of multiplayer has proven to be pretty contentious amongst the fanbase, but the developers have confirmed that a solely single-player experience was always the goal. Before we knew so much about the game, many Harry Potter fans were fully anticipating that there’d be at least some...
The Verge
Hi-Fi Rush, a new rhythm-action game from the developers of The Evil Within, is out today
Tango Gameworks, a Bethesda studio known for The Evil Within series and last year’s Ghostwire: Tokyo, announced a new rhythm-action brawler during Wednesday’s Xbox Developer Direct called Hi-Fi Rush. And best of all, it will be available on Wednesday. In the game, you’ll explore a colorful animated world...
game-news24.com
The pre-registration is now open for the Windows Vista. Also please get ready!
The starchy top-down-engineer Brotato Android will drop very soon, with pre-registration now open. Brotato: Premium is a popular shooter that appeared on the computer in the September 2022. In this game you have the right to play the role of a titular Brotato, a sentient potato, and the only one...
game-news24.com
How did the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ progress work?
After we played Hogwarts Legacy, we also had the pleasure of talking with Troy Johnson, the Advanced Game Designer di Avalanche Softwareto whom we asked other questions related to the progression system. How does the progression of Hogwarts Legacy work? Troy tells us that the progression is basically based on...
game-news24.com
Diablo Immortal sets out new class, narrative quests, fishing, and competition for the year 2023
If you invested in Diablo Immortal, that’s not so much that you want to make an appeal to the mobile ARPG, then you’ll probably be glad to know more is exactly what’s coming, with the promise of four major quarterly updates in 2023 that add a lot of things to do according to a roadmap post that was somewhat confusingly posted on Reddit.
game-news24.com
SpellForce: On March 3rd, the Conquest of Eo will be announced
A powerful 4X experience, based on its full content and high replayability. With over 80 battle maps from 15 unique environments, players can build their armies in over 100 units: dwarven, stone-golems, orcish hamans, and majestic griffons. Choose from 15 heroes and apprentices to lead them. Embark on the world of quests with his full length of ability and master 700 handwritten secrets. If you do this, try on over 100 different spells in your grimoire. Utilize them strategically in tactical battles that require consideration of flanking, distance, visibility, high ground and special battle enchantments. Explore the vast world of Eo, a magical realm full of treasures and resources, who are inhabited by various races like men, elves, orcs, dwarves, goblins and monsters. Are you ready to make the ultimate adventure?
game-news24.com
Get up: Goldeneye 007 goes out on Nintendo Switch and Xbox this week
One of the best games on the Nintendo 64 will return soon, as the GoldenEye 007 will come to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox S Series X/S on January 27th. It’s the first time that GoldenEye 007 has acquired a port since it was released in 97. Nintendo...
game-news24.com
Worry, the time warp of time for the poor quest of the world and a desperate quest for the poor
By Sara Petzold My new World Championship team takes over from the games’ servers on the Xbox One. The quest Curve of Time Cat presents almost impossible challenges to players. But a job is on. The fact that world quests in WoW don’t work as intended is not really...
dexerto.com
Forspoken Review: Eye-catching combat can’t save disappointing RPG
Forspoken’s eye-catching action-based combat will no doubt draw in a lot of players, but it’s quickly overshadowed by unbearable dialogue, an outdated open world, and a mediocre main story. When Forspoken was first revealed back in 2021 with an announcement trailer showcasing the game’s fluid parkour, eye-catching combat,...
game-news24.com
League of Legends patch 13.1B has two winner and winner
League of Legends updates have been in a shiver over the past few days due to the use of social engineering at Riot Games. Thanks to the attack, patch 13.2 has been delayed. The developers are to introduce some changes to the game to a micropatch, which is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, Jan. 26th. The other planned changes will be released in the meantime with patch 13.2.
NME
Here’s how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct
Xbox and Bethesda are set to host a Developer Direct livestream later today (January 25) – find out how to watch below. Confirmed earlier this month, the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct will “provide fans with an inside look at some of the games coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass over the next few months.”
game-news24.com
For January 25 the new Destiny 2 update appeared in the 6.3.0.6 category for Hotfix
Bungie has deployed the Destiny 2 update for January 25 and this a server-side update that should fix the issues from yesterday’s day-long downtime. However, there aren’t any gameplay-related changes included in 6.3.0.6, the new issues have also occurred. Four major hits in the month of January. Four...
It's been four years since Metroid Prime 4 restarted development - here's how fans are coping
Four years since the last Metroid Prime 4 news, fans are still learning how to be okay
Redfall release date officially confirmed during Xbox Developer Direct
The latest from the Dishonored devs is finally out this May
game-news24.com
The Silver Wolf debut trailer, Mercenaries: Requiem of the Silver Wolf
RideonJapan released the trailer for the release of Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf, the latest to the GPG series. The Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf is expected to debut on February 9 in Japan, followed by PlayStation 4 at a later date. The western release is planned, too. Read more about the game here.
CNET
Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Hi-Fi Rush Spotlighted in Developer Direct Showcase
Xbox and Bethesda Games hosted the Developer Direct showcase Wednesday, showing off the upcoming games coming to the Xbox Series X|S and PC. The short event featured Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsports, Hi-Fi Rush, Elder Scrolls Online and Redfall, and all the games will be available on Game Pass. What games...
Shinji Mikami's Hi-Fi Rush is out today on Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass subscribers should download Tango Gameworks' latest title right now
