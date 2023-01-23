Read full article on original website
Related
brytfmonline.com
A new system change will restrict sideloading of old apps; The procedure prioritizes increasing the privacy of users
The android 14, the next version of Google’s smartphone operating system, will come with a surprise that may not satisfy all users. It turns out that in order to reduce the possibility of malware on devices, the system will prevent even very old apps from being installed outside the Google Play Store. No doubt this is a great idea from Google, but it probably won’t please everyone. users.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Millions of Android owners must look for ‘red alert’ right now – it’s very serious
OWNERS of Google Pixel smartphones should never ignore a "red alert" in their settings. Google warns users who are at "critical risk" – and must act immediately. You should regularly check your settings to see if you're at risk. Thankfully it's very easy to do – once you know...
Eerie AI can ‘spy’ on people using a common household gadget which has no cameras
RESEARCHERS have managed to detect 3D shapes and the movements of human bodies in a room - using a WiFi router. Such technology may eventually replace normal cameras, researchers in the US hope. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, based in Pittsburgh in the US, said that WiFi overcomes hang-ups that...
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
11 hidden Android features you should be using
Android phones are capable of so many things, here are 11 hacks you probably didn't know about.
Android Authority
How to print text messages from your Android phone
Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
game-news24.com
Microsoft earned $ 62,7 billion in the second quarter, while Windows and Xbox worked badly, by contrast to the cloud Aroged cloud
Microsoft announced its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022 following massive layoffs. The software maker generated 52.7 billion in revenues (up to 2%), and net income (16,4 billion) in revenues. Help. The corporation previously predicted a difficult quarter for Windows OEM revenue and hardware. The results clearly reflect...
ZDNet
Are you a heavy phone hotspot user? Get this mobile hotspot router instead
No matter whether you use an Android smartphone or an iPhone, chances are that your phone has a built-in hotspot feature that allows you to share your internet connection with other devices. It's a great feature, but if this is something that you're using a lot, then what you really...
game-news24.com
By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well
The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
People are just realising iPhone has a secret keyboard you can unlock
YOUR iPhone has a secret keyboard that can make your life much easier. It's hidden away so well that you might never notice it. But it's seriously handy, especially if you've got a bigger smartphone. We're talking about the one-handed keyboard – an essential iPhone hack. It can be...
200 malicious Android and iOS apps draining bank accounts — check your phone now
Android and iPhone users could be at risk after a new batch of 203 malicious apps have been discovered stealing user data and draining bank accounts.
game-news24.com
What does the 2023 driver have? Compatibility test with 66 games
The successful launch of the new PCs, the critical but hopefully eyed launch of Arc and the new PCs of the computer. The processor market leader therefore entered a real battlefield. And, with seeing eyes on the front between AMD Radeon and Nvidia, the battle continues. The competitors sworn to the teeth and with decades of combat experience, smile at this advance to the present day, but Intel is serious about the graphics business and stays competitive. Among other things, the release of many updates of the Arc graphics driver is important. PCGH asks for a follow-up test: For example, what are the arcade graphics cards for for in 2023? To put it forward, we recommend that we watch the video from August 2022, in which we take an expert look at the arc driver and its control center for the first time.
TechRadar
Wi-Fi routers are being hit by a dangerous new Android malware with extra DNS hacks
A new Android app has been found tricking unsuspecting users (even those with clean devices) into visiting malicious versions of popular websites, where they might end up giving away their login credentials, or even worse - money. The findings come courtesy of Kaspersky, which found a malicious Android app carrying...
game-news24.com
Get your privacy – with these free, must-use tools in order to keep your email address safe
Email privacy is a very important concern for the most personal. Retiring unwanted messages in your inbox can feel like a grave breach of trust. And knowing that people who receive these messages see a record of everything you have clicked can be completely creepy. You should know the manner...
Futurism
New Tech Can See People Through Walls Using WiFi
A team of researchers have come up with a machine learning-assisted way to detect the position of shapes including the poses of humans to an astonishing degree — using only WiFi signals. In a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper, first spotted by Vice, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University came up with a...
marktechpost.com
Meet Speechbox: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool That Transforms Audio Transcripts For Tasks Like Punctuation Restoration With The Whisper Language Model
Speechbox is a new tool that utilizes the power of machine learning to enhance the accuracy and usefulness of audio transcriptions. It is built on the premise that the Whisper language model is robust enough to transcribe a wide range of English speech accurately. Furthermore, Whisper was specifically trained to predict punctuated and orthographic text, which makes it well-suited for use in Speechbox.
Comments / 0