The successful launch of the new PCs, the critical but hopefully eyed launch of Arc and the new PCs of the computer. The processor market leader therefore entered a real battlefield. And, with seeing eyes on the front between AMD Radeon and Nvidia, the battle continues. The competitors sworn to the teeth and with decades of combat experience, smile at this advance to the present day, but Intel is serious about the graphics business and stays competitive. Among other things, the release of many updates of the Arc graphics driver is important. PCGH asks for a follow-up test: For example, what are the arcade graphics cards for for in 2023? To put it forward, we recommend that we watch the video from August 2022, in which we take an expert look at the arc driver and its control center for the first time.

2 HOURS AGO