brytfmonline.com

A new system change will restrict sideloading of old apps; The procedure prioritizes increasing the privacy of users

The android 14, the next version of Google’s smartphone operating system, will come with a surprise that may not satisfy all users. It turns out that in order to reduce the possibility of malware on devices, the system will prevent even very old apps from being installed outside the Google Play Store. No doubt this is a great idea from Google, but it probably won’t please everyone. users.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Android Authority

How to print text messages from your Android phone

Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
ZDNet

Are you a heavy phone hotspot user? Get this mobile hotspot router instead

No matter whether you use an Android smartphone or an iPhone, chances are that your phone has a built-in hotspot feature that allows you to share your internet connection with other devices. It's a great feature, but if this is something that you're using a lot, then what you really...
game-news24.com

By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well

The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
game-news24.com

What does the 2023 driver have? Compatibility test with 66 games

The successful launch of the new PCs, the critical but hopefully eyed launch of Arc and the new PCs of the computer. The processor market leader therefore entered a real battlefield. And, with seeing eyes on the front between AMD Radeon and Nvidia, the battle continues. The competitors sworn to the teeth and with decades of combat experience, smile at this advance to the present day, but Intel is serious about the graphics business and stays competitive. Among other things, the release of many updates of the Arc graphics driver is important. PCGH asks for a follow-up test: For example, what are the arcade graphics cards for for in 2023? To put it forward, we recommend that we watch the video from August 2022, in which we take an expert look at the arc driver and its control center for the first time.
TechRadar

Wi-Fi routers are being hit by a dangerous new Android malware with extra DNS hacks

A new Android app has been found tricking unsuspecting users (even those with clean devices) into visiting malicious versions of popular websites, where they might end up giving away their login credentials, or even worse - money. The findings come courtesy of Kaspersky, which found a malicious Android app carrying...
Futurism

New Tech Can See People Through Walls Using WiFi

A team of researchers have come up with a machine learning-assisted way to detect the position of shapes including the poses of humans to an astonishing degree — using only WiFi signals. In a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper, first spotted by Vice, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University came up with a...
marktechpost.com

Meet Speechbox: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool That Transforms Audio Transcripts For Tasks Like Punctuation Restoration With The Whisper Language Model

Speechbox is a new tool that utilizes the power of machine learning to enhance the accuracy and usefulness of audio transcriptions. It is built on the premise that the Whisper language model is robust enough to transcribe a wide range of English speech accurately. Furthermore, Whisper was specifically trained to predict punctuated and orthographic text, which makes it well-suited for use in Speechbox.

