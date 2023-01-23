Read full article on original website
Stone Foltz hazing death settlement is largest in Ohio public college history
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stone Foltz was just a sophomore at Bowling Green State University when he died as a result of hazing in March of 2021. Today, his parents Shari and Cory along with their attorney are announcing publicly the largest ever settlement with a state college or university for a hazing death.
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
WTOL-TV
Gunfire strikes TPS bus with 7 students inside
Police said in a report that gunfire struck a Toledo Public Schools bus transporting seven children on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported.
University of Toledo OUTLaw organization hosts name-change clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students in the University of Toledo's College of Law School hosted a name change clinic for those living in Lucas County on Saturday. OUTLaw, an LGBTQIA+ student organization, provided free legal assistance to participants under the supervision of practicing attorneys. The organization also set up a...
Council bill to curb gun violence by working with community organizations tabled Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The main sponsor of a Toledo City Council bill to curb gun violence in the city tabled the resolution Tuesday because it didn't have the necessary votes to pass. Council member George Sarantou said he does not expect the resolution, also sponsored by council members Theresa...
Toledo school bus carrying multiple students hit by gunfire
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Public Schools bus carrying multiple students was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Toledo police were called to Avondale Avenue in central Toledo about 4:15 p.m. for Shot Spotter alerts in the 2000 block, and an alert in the 2000 block of Midway Plaisance Street, which runs parallel to Avondale. A total of 47 rounds were detected from three locations in the area, according to a police report.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road
TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
13abc.com
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
2 men arrested in connection with '97 Lenawee County slaying
Two Ohio men were arrested Tuesday and face extradition on murder and other charges in connection with a 1997 slaying in southern Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
13abc.com
TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
13abc.com
TPD: One male struck in hit-and-run
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night. According to TPD, a male pedestrian was struck around 9:10 p.m. on Tremainsville Rd. and Fern Dr. A life squad transported the victim. However, there are no further details regarding his condition. TPD remains...
Father finds new purpose in violence intervention after losing son to shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Neiko McIntyre is one of the 11 teenagers killed in the Toledo area since Feb. 12, 2022. Christopher McIntyre, Neiko's father, said the violence involving young people in Toledo has gotten out of hand and he's working to change that. Christopher said Neiko was loving, caring...
Defense attorney questions competency of alleged killer
LIMA — The attorney for a Tennessee man whose 2019 murder conviction in Allen County was overturned late last year by the Third District Court of Appeals has suggested his client is incapable of assisting in his own defense and therefore is incompetent to stand trial. Steve Chamberlain of...
What factors do schools consider for snow days?
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A winter storm is expected to hit much of Ohio and Michigan throughout the day Wednesday, and area superintendents and school districts have to decide whether to delay or cancel school. Tecumseh Public Schools superintendent Rick Hilderley said his district considers multiple factors before canceling...
Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
UToledo partners with Justice for Sierah to raise money for self-defense program
TOLEDO, Ohio — Community members at Saturday’s University of Toledo women’s basketball game honored UToledo student Sierah Joughin - who was kidnapped and murdered in 2016. Sierah’s family has been working for years to keep her memory alive - from advocating for the adoption of Sierah's Law,...
WANE-TV
OSHP: Williams County semitruck crash leaves 2 people with ‘serious injuries’
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash in Williams County that left two people with “serious” injuries. At approximately 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Road 12C in Center Township. According to...
13abc.com
Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents. The crimes are alleged to...
