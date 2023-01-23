ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

WTOL 11

16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

University of Toledo OUTLaw organization hosts name-change clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students in the University of Toledo's College of Law School hosted a name change clinic for those living in Lucas County on Saturday. OUTLaw, an LGBTQIA+ student organization, provided free legal assistance to participants under the supervision of practicing attorneys. The organization also set up a...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo school bus carrying multiple students hit by gunfire

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Public Schools bus carrying multiple students was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Toledo police were called to Avondale Avenue in central Toledo about 4:15 p.m. for Shot Spotter alerts in the 2000 block, and an alert in the 2000 block of Midway Plaisance Street, which runs parallel to Avondale. A total of 47 rounds were detected from three locations in the area, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One male struck in hit-and-run

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night. According to TPD, a male pedestrian was struck around 9:10 p.m. on Tremainsville Rd. and Fern Dr. A life squad transported the victim. However, there are no further details regarding his condition. TPD remains...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

What factors do schools consider for snow days?

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A winter storm is expected to hit much of Ohio and Michigan throughout the day Wednesday, and area superintendents and school districts have to decide whether to delay or cancel school. Tecumseh Public Schools superintendent Rick Hilderley said his district considers multiple factors before canceling...
TECUMSEH, MI
WTOL 11

Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents. The crimes are alleged to...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Community Policy