Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
Coast Guard stops search for 4 people missing after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
The search for four people missing after a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast as it left an oil righas been suspended, authorities have said.The United States Coast Guard responded to the incident, which took place 10 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish in the Gulf of Mexico, on Thursday morning.Coast Guard officials told Fox8 that pieces of the helicopter have been located but there is no sign of the people on it.Coast Guard Petty Officer Jose Hernandez told WVUE that the crash took place after the pilot picked up three oil workers from a platform owned by Houston-based...
AOL Corp
Yellowstone’s Chef Gator Guilbeau Dishes On The ‘Hardest Show On Television,’ Louisiana Cooking & More
Chef Gabriel Guilbeau from the TV series Yellowstone now goes solely by his nickname, “Gator." “My mom even calls me Gator,” he told me. For about five years, Guilbeau has served as head of craft services for projects by director Taylor Sheridan. But the 30-year-old caught the public eye with his appearances in 12 episodes of the hit show Yellowstone.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
If Buc-ee's builds a location in north Louisiana, will it open the door to other stores farther south?
For years, Louisiana's neighboring southern states have added locations of Buc-ee's, the wildly popular Texas-based travel center chain. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina all have locations of the travel culture phenomenon. Several stores are scattered throughout Texas. And another location is in the works across the Louisiana state line along Interstate 10 in south Mississippi.
British Man's Reaction to Trying Louisiana Cajun Food Is Priceless
He wasn't ready for all of that flavor!
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana. Are you ready for the tale of the biggest catfish to ever grace the waters of Louisiana? Meet the channel catfish, a fierce and elusive creature known to reach impressive sizes. Did you know there are now over 3,000 species of...
anglerschannel.com
Major League Fishing Toyota Series Set to Launch 2023 Season with Southwestern Division Opener on Sam Rayburn
BROOKELAND, Texas (Jan. 19, 2023) – The Major League Fishing (MLF) Toyota Series is set to open the season in Brookeland, Texas, next week, Jan. 25-27, with the Toyota Series at Sam Rayburn Reservoir. Hosted by the Jasper-Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce, the three-day tournament will feature a field of the region’s best bass-fishing pros and Strike King co-anglers competing for a top prize of up to $100,000 in the pro division and a new Phoenix 518 Pro boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard motor in the co-angler division.
Louisiana Video of Cajun Potato Soup Leaves British Man Speechless
A British vlogger has been speechless after watching a Louisiana man cook an amazingly delicious potato soup. It's a Louisiana thing, he just doesn't understand... In Acadiana, we cook gumbo, sauce piquante, courtbouillon, rice and gravy, etouffee, and more without giving it a second thought. Why would we? We know...
WLOX
Court rules Army Corps of Engineers violated law, damaged marine life in Miss. Sound
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi ruled the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers created environmental harm in the Mississippi Sound when it opened the Bonnet Carré Spillway without consulting the National Marine Fisheries Service. The court ruled Wednesday the U.S. Army...
