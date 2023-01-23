The search for four people missing after a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast as it left an oil righas been suspended, authorities have said.The United States Coast Guard responded to the incident, which took place 10 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish in the Gulf of Mexico, on Thursday morning.Coast Guard officials told Fox8 that pieces of the helicopter have been located but there is no sign of the people on it.Coast Guard Petty Officer Jose Hernandez told WVUE that the crash took place after the pilot picked up three oil workers from a platform owned by Houston-based...

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA ・ 26 DAYS AGO