Connecticut to provide ‘hero’ pay to essential workers
(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other front line businesses during the pandemic will be receiving $1,000 checks from the state government. The state Comptroller's Office said it will begin distributing “hero” payments next month to more than 155,000 “essential” workers in the health care, public safety, education and food service industries who stayed on the job over the past two years. ...
Connecticut launches fund to assist renters on the verge of eviction
(WTNH) – Renters who are on the verge of being evicted are getting assistance. Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced that the Department of Housing is launching a new fund to assist renters who are on the verge of being evicted from their homes due to owing past due rent. The Eviction […]
Journal Inquirer
CT essential worker relief payments will be issued starting Feb. 1
The state will begin issuing pandemic bonus payments starting Feb. 1 to more than 150,000 essential workers in the private sector, state Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday. Roughly 120,000 of those payments will be deposited directly into workers’ bank accounts. And about 35,000 workers — whose electronic account information the...
Eyewitness News
New fund to help CT renters who are on the verge of eviction
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new fund will help Connecticut renters who are on the verge of eviction because of past due rent. Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced the Eviction Prevention Fund on Wednesday, which is being launched by the Connecticut Department of Housing. Lamont’s...
darientimes.com
Opinion: CT’s trash and recycling crisis is here now
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This could and should be a very critical year in Connecticut’s trash collection and recycling crisis. We are at a crossroads in our state — the trash-to-energy plant in Hartford has closed, and for the first time in four decades trucks are not delivering trash to that facility. It means that hundreds of thousands of tons of Connecticut waste will be shipped to landfills in other states.
Connecticut lawmakers approve contract for state police; bonus and raise included
The General Assembly Wednesday approved an average 2.5% pay hike and a $3,500 bonus.
'Hero Pay' disbursements to begin Feb. 1
CONNECTICUT, USA — Over 150,000 essential workers in Connecticut are set to receive up to $1,000 in a payout known as "Hero Pay," Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday. "Hero Pay" is a one-time payment that will begin on Feb. 1, with 20,000 payments made each week in the order that applications were received.
Washington Examiner
Connecticut exporting tons of trash to other state landfills
Connecticut is now shipping 860,000 tons of trash to neighboring states after closing a refuse plant due to environmental reasons. The plant in Hartford processed one-third of its waste, including recyclables, but nothing has surfaced as a stop-gap measure since its closure last summer. Now Gov. Ned Lamont is looking for ways for Connecticut to crawl out from a burgeoning crisis, saying relying on neighboring states is not the answer.
Eyewitness News
‘Hero pay’ for essential COVID workers to start going out next week
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The state’s comptroller gave an update on the state’s “hero pay” program. Comptroller Sean Scanlon said the first payments would go out on Feb. 1. He participated in a news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Scanlon was joined local elected officials,...
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Connecticut Could Be the Next State to Legalize Human Composting
Newly elected Connecticut Congressman Keith Denning has introduced a new house bill titled HB05010, "An Act Authorizing the Use of Terramation for Human Remains." What does terramation mean? When you pass, would you like to become one with the earth?. Terramation is another word for human composting or 'natural organic...
On the move: Conn. Foodbank goes mobile to distribute meals across state
Conn. (WTNH) — A big donation from a major bank is helping bring food into communities across Connecticut. The future of food banks is mobile. Connecticut Foodbank is using its mobile food pantry trucks more and more, circulating through more than 100 different sites all over the state. Even the way they run the mobile […]
This Connecticut housing market could be a first-time buyer’s best bet in 2023
As dark as prospects may seem for first-time house shoppers, a recent analysis found that there are still markets where dreams of settling down without crushing, monthly payments is a reality.
NHPR
Lego to leave Connecticut after nearly 50 years and move North American headquarters to Boston
Lego is taking its bricks and moving out of Connecticut. The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it’s relocating to Boston and moving its North American headquarters out of Enfield after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to happen by the end of 2026. The move will help support...
Connecticut adopting new health information system to cut down on delays in care
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A new statewide system hopes to improve communication within the health care industry. Connie, the state’s official health information exchange, lets medical professionals and patients share medical information electronically. “Before our practices used Connie, there was a lot of frustration, inaccuracies and delays in care,” said Dr. Albert Villarin, the chief […]
Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
Report: Connecticut home visit program curbs absenteeism
(The Center Square) — A federally funded Connecticut program that pays for "home visits" to check on chronically absent students has reduced truancy, according to a new report. The report by the Center for Connecticut Education Research Collaboration said the state's Learner Engagement and Attendance Program found student attendance...
Connecticut Legislature postpones emergency vote to extend free school lunches for school year
Since Dec. 1, the no-cost meals were halted for the first time since 2020.
Statewide program hopes to increase affordable housing
(WTNH) – It’s no secret that Connecticut does not have enough houses and apartments, especially affordable ones. A group called DesegregateCT held a press conference in West Hartford to announce what it hopes will be the start of a statewide program to change housing policy. “We have lived under local planning and zoning regime for […]
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
