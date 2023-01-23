A Jeffers man, Thomas William Abdo Halvorson, age 53, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for assaulting a man in a wheelchair last spring. According to court documents, on April 10 of last year, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about an assault that had happened the day before. The victim stated he had been at a banquet at the Wanda Community Center the previous day when Halvorson tipped him out of a wheelchair. The victim stated he hit his head, shoulder, and chest when he fell, and a medical exam at CentraCare Redwood indicated a rib contusion.

