KFVS12
Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo.
Local business on being prepared for snowy conditions. Cape City Council hears deer hunt proposals. Local business talks being prepared for snowy conditions. Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The New Madrid County...
Kait 8
Construction begins on new home for Paragould police
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The newest construction in Paragould is looking to put city employees and the police department under the same roof for the first time. The city tore down an old house right across the street where their offices are now and will build a new headquarters from scratch.
kbsi23.com
Authorities investigating after body of man found in Portageville warehouse
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Police are investigating after human remains were found in a warehouse in Portageville on Sunday. The Portageville Police Department notified New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department investigators on Sunday, January 22 about the human remains. The remains were found in an unused portion of a...
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway after married couple killed in Sikeston, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
Kait 8
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
KFVS12
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
westkentuckystar.com
Several indicted in Carlisle County after drug investigations
Last week a Carlisle County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments from various drug investigations conducted by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office. All together seven people were indicted for various arrests that took place over the past month. Cody Mitchell – (On Probation) PCS Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or...
Kait 8
Community braces for a cold plunge
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens jumped for joy in a chilly body of water. A polar plunge was held in Paragould on Saturday. The polar plunge was held to benefit Special Olympics in the area. This year marked the 19th year of the plunge. Skip Schalk is the director of...
kbsi23.com
Man faces drug, weapons charges after search of Jackson home
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – A man faces drug charges after a search of a home in Jackson found drugs and firearms. Officers with the Jackson Police Department along with the Special Response Team served a search warrant on a home in Jackson after a lengthy investigation regarding illegal drug activity.
darnews.com
School closures, accidents reported as snow falls
Poplar Bluff and Three Rivers College officials have announced campuses will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. Information has not been released by the Twin Rivers district, but Neelyville administrators have said they will provide an update by 10 p.m. tonight. A winter storm warning remains in effect until...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Vehicle
The Union City Police Department was informed of a stolen vehicle. Reports said Scott Spence, with Car Mart, told officers a 2015 white Chrysler 200 was taken from the parking lot at 2606 West Main Street. Spence said the theft was discovered on December 15th, but checks with car haulers...
thunderboltradio.com
Jessica McElrath – 40 – Union City
Funeral services will be held for Jessica McElrath, age 40, of Union City. Services will take place at 2:00 on Saturday, January 28th of 2023, at the Vine Street Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the East View Cemetery. Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of services.
mymoinfo.com
Big Changes for Lake Wappapello
(Wappapello) Some changes have happened already and others are still to come for the portion of Lake Wappapello in southern Wayne County that is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Park Ranger Andrew Jefferson with the corps tells us about these projects. Jefferson tells us when your first...
