Warzone 2 Players Say Game is "So Bad" They're Actually Living Their Life
Warzone 2 players have begun making satirical posts online, praising the game for being so unenjoyable that they've stopped gaming. Gaming is a time consuming hobby, but we do it because we enjoy it. Or at least, we're supposed to. Call of Duty players have started to turn their backs on their beloved franchise, claiming that the state of Warzone 2 just isn't worth their time.
All Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale Changes Coming in Season 02
While Season 02 of Warzone 2 is still a few weeks away, Infinity Ward and Raven Software have revealed everything coming to the Battle Royale on Feb. 15. There's been a number of leaks and teases of what's to come ever since the announcement that Season 02, of both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, would be delayed until Feb. 15. In short tweets, Raven Software and Infinity Ward revealed that changes were coming to looting, Buy Stations and the Gulag.
Apex Legends Pro Claims EU Ranked is "Unplayable"
One Apex Legends pro has been vocal about their frustrations with the game's EU Ranked, claiming it to be "unplayable." Online multiplayers, particularly ones like Apex or Warzone, have always had problems with cheaters. And while all development studios are finding new ways to deal with and ban the problematic players when they crop up, there'll always be some that slip through the cracks.
Apex Legends Reveals New Hardcore Mode Similar to Call of Duty
Apex Legends' Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is set to add in the long rumored Hardcore Mode, which leakers claimed would be similar to Call of Duty's. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
How to Unlock Miss Fortune Item in League of Legends
There are numerous new rewards that players can acquire in League of Legends, especially with the recent Lunar Revel event. These rewards involve new skins and chromas, in-game emotes, and even profile icons. In addition to the Lunar Revel event, League of Legends has also begun season 13 and made...
Apex Legends Jan. 23 Update Fixes Third Person Removal: Full Patch Notes Listed
Respawn have rolled out another quick update for Apex Legends, aiming to fix issues with Legend tactical charges.
League of Legends Ahri ASU Delayed to Patch 13.3
Riot Games announced Jan. 24 that Ahri's upcoming ASU (Art and Stability Update) is being delayed to League of Legends Patch 13.3. It was originally scheduled for Patch 13.2. A hotfix will go live Jan. 26 including a majority of the content scheduled for Patch 13.2. Though, Ahri's ASU and other updates are being pushed to Patch 13.3.
League of Legends Ahri ASU Release Date
The League of Legends Ahri Art and Sustainability Update (ASU) will be released with Patch 13.3 in a couple weeks on Feb. 8. This will update Ahri's visuals.
Apex Legends Players Call Celestial Sunrise Event "Shameless"
It seems Apex Legends players aren't too impressed with the game's upcoming Celestial Sunrise Collection Event, calling the final reward "shameless."
Raven Software Drops Small Warzone 2 Update Jan. 20
Players are anxiously awaiting the roll out of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 2, which recently received a delay to Feb. 15. In the meantime, Raven Software has rolled out a small patch to tackle some of the persisting bugs in the battle royale. Lately, players have been...
Dead Space Pre-Load Times: Xbox, PS5, PC
With just little under a week to go before the release of the Dead Space remake, eager players can get a head start by pre-loading before launch.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
When Does MW2 Ranked Play Come Out?
Fans eager for Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 do not have to wait much longer. When Modern Warfare 2 dropped on Oct. 28, players were disappointed to learn that Ranked Play would not be coming until 2023. Ranked Play allows fans to play Call of Duty League maps and modes under the CDL ruleset. Fans can climb the leaderboard and earn free rewards as they compete in the Ranked playlist.
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Current Ranked System is Here to Stay
Overwatch 2 was released a few months ago, and the Ranked system has been altered from the original game. Similar to the Ranked systems in other games, Overwatch 2 has seven Ranked tiers that range from Bronze to Grandmaster. Additionally, there are five divisions within each tier that will help players keep track of their progress. An important thing to note is that a player's rank from the original Overwatch will carry over into the sequel.
How to Improve Overwatch 2 FPS and Performance
Overwatch 2 is a fast paced first-person shooter that requires decent computer performance to play at a high level. In order to run Overwatch 2 properly, Blizzard has a list of system requirements that tell players the minimum specifications to run the game. It is suggested to ensure that your...
Minecraft Legends Release Date
Minecraft Legends is an upcoming action strategy game set in the blocky world of Minecraft. But when does it release?
Isaac Clarke Coming to Fortnite on Jan. 23, According to Leaks
Leaks of a Dead Space x Fortnite crossover reveal an Isaac Clarke outfit coming to the Battle Royale.
How Many People Play League of Legends January 2023?
League of Legends has been around since 2009, and the game is still able to generate more than 150 million players monthly. In January 2023, the player base is over 151 million.
Will Octopath Traveler 2 Release on Xbox?
Fantasy RPG Octopath Traveler 2 releases next month, but won't be available on Xbox despite the first game's release on the console.
Overwatch 2 Soujorn and Mercy to Receive Nerfs
Overwatch 2's meta could be shaking up soon. In the wake of consistent complaints by Overwatch 2 players, heroes Sojourn and Mercy have reportedly been lined up for changes in an upcoming update to the game. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming nerfs to Sojourn and Mercy.
