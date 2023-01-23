DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If it's starting to get hard to remember when you last got a COVID vaccine booster, you're not alone. That's why the Food and Drug Administration has announced a plan to simplify our lives with one shot to be offered at the same time in the fall as seasonal flu vaccines. Mark Carey has been working non stop since he opened Cafe Hunan near the SMU campus last year. Like a lot of busy North Texans, the restaurant owner says the COVID-19 pandemic now seems like a distant memory. "I put it behind me I think I we've all moved forward,"...

