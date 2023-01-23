Read full article on original website
wcsx.com
Michigan Temperatures to Get Dangerously Cold – Here’s Where
Michigan, at long last, got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the massive snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets...
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
This Is the Snowiest City in Michigan
Sault Ste. Marieis the only city in Chippewa County, Michigan, and the county seat. It is the second-most populous city in the Upper Peninsula after Marquette, with 13,337 people according to the 2020 census.
Snow, freezing rain could make for dicey road conditions in Metro Detroit as temperatures drop
Metro Detroiters are dealing with slick roads Sunday morning after the latest round of winter weather hit the area. Untreated roads are expected to remain icy as temperatures drop throughout the day.
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
Detroit News
Wind chills in the single digits expected this week in Metro Detroit
Metro Detroiters can expect some snow relief next week, but are advised to be aware of temperatures that will feel below zero. "We'll see wind chills dropping down to the single digits" and possibly below zero in Detroit on Monday night into Tuesday morning, said Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Detroit office.
Winter Storm Warning posted for Mid-Michigan, Metro Detroit could see 1-4 inches, NWS forecasts
While Central, South Central, Southwest and West Michigan are bracing for a winter storm, meteorologists say portions of Southeast Michigan could see more snow, or even a wintery mix, over the next 24 hours.
wdet.org
WDIV’s Paul Gross retires after 40 years forecasting Detroit weather
Paul Gross has covered a lot of weather in four decades, including tornadoes, blizzards, heat waves and floods. The affable WDIV meteorologist, who joined the station in 1983, is retiring in 2023. His last day on the air is January 31. “There is no greater feedback than when a person...
Remembering Michigan’s Great Blizzard of 1978 45 Years Later
Do you remember what you were doing during the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Michigan?. The Kalamazoo Public Library shared a post last week commemorating the 45th anniversary of this blizzard:. The blizzard wasn't limited to the Kalamazoo area. According to kpl.gov, the storm spread across the Great Lakes region...
WZZM 13
Winter Storm Warnings Issued In West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heads up, West Michigan! Another round of snow is here and will last from now into early Sunday. This snowfall is expected to be impactful for most all of the 13 On Your Side viewing area. New weather alerts and impacts have been issued and are listed below!
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 28-29
Winter Weather Advisories are up once again for much of Mid-Michigan this weekend, with a broad range of snowfall totals expected - from more than half a foot to barely anything - depending on where you are. Comparing the Forecasts. According to the National Weather Service, a broad swath of...
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
WWMT
Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday
KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected closer to I-96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5-8 inches.
Detroit News
Freight train derailment delays Amtrak train in Detroit
An Amtrak train Wednesday was stopped in Detroit after a freight train derailed earlier, company officials said. They said at about Wolverine Train 351 will now terminate in Detroit due to ongoing delays. Passengers ticketed for Train 351 will be put on a later train, Wolverine Train 353, officials said.
Impressive snowfall totals from around West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that the snow has stopped falling, we can finally see just how much landed in West Michigan! Below is our full list so far, don't see your city listed? Send a report to news@13onyourside.com.
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory – 3-7″ Snow
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan. It includes these counties: Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella-Muskegon-Montcalm-Gratiot-Ottawa-Kent-Ionia-and Clinton. This is for 3-7″ of new snow, along with snow covered and slippery roads, brisk winds and perhaps some drifting snow. After having roughly 17 TOTAL minutes of...
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
Detroit News
Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs
The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
Coyote Takes Leisurely Stroll In Michigan – Check Out The Pics
Well, this isn't something you see every day - or is it?. As it turns out, coyotes are quite common in Michigan, and according to Coyote Facts, they are becoming more common in suburban and urban areas. Apparently, this is due to the development of their natural habit. Proof of...
