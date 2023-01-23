ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Wind chills in the single digits expected this week in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroiters can expect some snow relief next week, but are advised to be aware of temperatures that will feel below zero. "We'll see wind chills dropping down to the single digits" and possibly below zero in Detroit on Monday night into Tuesday morning, said Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Detroit office.
DETROIT, MI
WZZM 13

Winter Storm Warnings Issued In West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heads up, West Michigan! Another round of snow is here and will last from now into early Sunday. This snowfall is expected to be impactful for most all of the 13 On Your Side viewing area. New weather alerts and impacts have been issued and are listed below!
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday

KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected closer to I-96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5-8 inches.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Freight train derailment delays Amtrak train in Detroit

An Amtrak train Wednesday was stopped in Detroit after a freight train derailed earlier, company officials said. They said at about Wolverine Train 351 will now terminate in Detroit due to ongoing delays. Passengers ticketed for Train 351 will be put on a later train, Wolverine Train 353, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
WOOD

Winter Weather Advisory – 3-7″ Snow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan. It includes these counties: Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella-Muskegon-Montcalm-Gratiot-Ottawa-Kent-Ionia-and Clinton. This is for 3-7″ of new snow, along with snow covered and slippery roads, brisk winds and perhaps some drifting snow. After having roughly 17 TOTAL minutes of...
MICHIGAN STATE
metroparent.com

The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs

The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
DETROIT, MI

