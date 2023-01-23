Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
4 hospitalized following crash in Miramar; eastbound Pembroke Road shutdown at Island Drive
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash in Miramar caused a road closure on Pembroke Road, Wednesday morning. The crash occurred near Island Drive, around 7:45 a.m., and injured a pedestrian who was crossing the street at the time. Four people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Officials...
WSVN-TV
Henry E. Kinney Tunnel closes until Friday; drivers advised to seek alternate routes
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale tunnel that leads to the city’s downtown area is closed for construction until Friday. The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel, located on Federal Highway between Southeast Second and Seventh Street, is shut down. All traffic is being detoured to alternate routes. Drivers...
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes vehicle in apartment building in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into an apartment building. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene at 141 Grantham Circle, Wednesday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the crashed Toyota camry solara. According to BSO, the entire front of the apartment was hit, but the...
cw34.com
2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Glades Road in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead, another with serious injuries after deputies said one driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said just after 2 p.m., the driver of the Nissan Rouge, 36-year-old Daniel Polo and the passenger 66-year-old Elizabeth Polo were headed eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Turnpike entrance. That's when the driver of the Ram 1500, Alexander Spandau, 29, of Boynton Beach was headed westbound approaching the Turnpike entrance.
Click10.com
Police on chase: Man fled from Miami International Mall to SR-836, Turnpike, south Dade
DORAL, Fla. – A 37-year-old man who was arrested on Monday after a police chase that involved Florida Highway Patrol troopers and police officers with the Doral and Miami-Dade police departments appeared in court on Tuesday. Justin Donald was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Tuesday afternoon accused...
WSVN-TV
Top floors of Broward County Courthouse closed due to cracks found in building
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cracks found in the Broward County Courthouse have led to the closure of the top three floors of the building. Floors 18 through 20 of the federal building in Fort Lauderdale are currently off limits. Inspectors found cracks last week, which engineers are now evaluating.
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
Click10.com
Man on moped opens fire on Miami Gardens roadway, striking victim in neck
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after they said a man in a car was shot in the neck. It happened in the area of the 3200 block of 166th Street in Miami Gardens, right beside Saint Thomas University. Police said the gunman driver away on a moped...
Click10.com
Police: 2 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the Jordan Commons housing development on Southwest 244th Street. Medics airlifted one of the men to Jackson...
Click10.com
Rodent issues at Sunrise senior living facility leads state to close kitchen
SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health has ordered a senior living facility in Broward County to shut its kitchen and alleviate a “serious rodent issue” after Local 10 news brought the problem to the state’s attention. Local 10 News learned the infestation has been...
miamitimesonline.com
Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message
The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
More than 1,200 residences and a 5,000-seat venue are planned for massive Boca Raton property
Boca Raton’s sprawling 124-acre office campus by Yamato Road is about to receive a massive face-lift and the plans for the mini “village” are striking: more than 1,200 residences, a hotel and a 5,000-seat entertainment venue similar to “House of Blues or Hard Rock Live.” Developers from CP Group have provided new details to the Boca Raton City Council about the their planned renovation of the ...
Click10.com
New details released after body found inside vehicle behind Keiser University in Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released new details Wednesday, a day after a body was discovered inside a vehicle behind Keiser University in Sweetwater. According to authorities, the body appeared to be that of an adult male. Foul play is not suspected, but the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office will...
Valencia Grand second phase approved; development west of Boynton will now feature 704 homes
Valencia Grand, the GL Homes’ high-end development under construction west of Boynton Beach, will have 704 homes, county officials have decided. Palm Beach County commissioners recently approved the second phase of the homebuilder’s plans that call for another 427 homes in addition to the 277 that were already approved in September 2021. GL Homes paid $60 million to acquire the 723-acre parcel from the Whitworth family, who had farmed it for more than 50 years.
Click10.com
Birthday trip ends with 2 arrests at Miami airport after altercation with Frontier staff
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were arrested Tuesday at Miami International Airport after they got into an altercation with an employee from Frontier Airlines, authorities said. Janaeah Negash, 21, and Makyan Mercer, 20, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, were arrested Tuesday morning. According to Miami-Dade police, the...
Weekend fire at SW Miami-Dade duplex claims third victim
MIAMI -- A woman whose 4-month-old son was killed along with the child's great grandmother during a weekend fire at their southwest Miami-Dade duplex has died, relatives told CBS 4.Rukiyah Kendrick, 19, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Jackson South Medical Center after she was taken there for treatment following a blaze that swept through the family's home shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in West Perrine at 10150 West Circle Plaza. The woman's infant child, identified as Legend Larose, and the baby's 70-year-old great grandmother died Saturday after firefighters pulled them from the burning home.Relatives said Leroy Larose, the 22-year-old...
Click10.com
Police investigating death after car plunged into Sunrise canal
SUNRISE, Fla. – Police are conducting a death investigation after a car with two people inside crashed into a Sunrise canal. The canal is located in an area near 7775 West Oakland Park Blvd. Sky 10 flew over the scene late Wednesday afternoon where dive teams were seen responding...
Click10.com
New River bridge malfunctions causing trouble for boaters, businesses in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With the New River bridge malfunctions causing major train troubles for Brightline passengers on Thursday, boaters and businesses in the area are now expressing their continued frustration. The New River drawbridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale, erected in 1978, has malfunctioned for reasons yet to be...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspected shooter in Lauderdale Lakes; 1 victim airlifted to hospital
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets flew outside a South Florida convenience store, and now deputies are searching for a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 19th Place, Tuesday afternoon, to find a man shot. The shooting happened...
WSVN-TV
Passengers who caused disruption at MIA released from jail
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail. A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes. Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her...
