ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Driver crashes vehicle in apartment building in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into an apartment building. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene at 141 Grantham Circle, Wednesday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the crashed Toyota camry solara. According to BSO, the entire front of the apartment was hit, but the...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Glades Road in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead, another with serious injuries after deputies said one driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said just after 2 p.m., the driver of the Nissan Rouge, 36-year-old Daniel Polo and the passenger 66-year-old Elizabeth Polo were headed eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Turnpike entrance. That's when the driver of the Ram 1500, Alexander Spandau, 29, of Boynton Beach was headed westbound approaching the Turnpike entrance.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the Jordan Commons housing development on Southwest 244th Street. Medics airlifted one of the men to Jackson...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message

The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More than 1,200 residences and a 5,000-seat venue are planned for massive Boca Raton property

Boca Raton’s sprawling 124-acre office campus by Yamato Road is about to receive a massive face-lift and the plans for the mini “village” are striking: more than 1,200 residences, a hotel and a 5,000-seat entertainment venue similar to “House of Blues or Hard Rock Live.” Developers from CP Group have provided new details to the Boca Raton City Council about the their planned renovation of the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Valencia Grand second phase approved; development west of Boynton will now feature 704 homes

Valencia Grand, the GL Homes’ high-end development under construction west of Boynton Beach, will have 704 homes, county officials have decided. Palm Beach County commissioners recently approved the second phase of the homebuilder’s plans that call for another 427 homes in addition to the 277 that were already approved in September 2021. GL Homes paid $60 million to acquire the 723-acre parcel from the Whitworth family, who had farmed it for more than 50 years.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Weekend fire at SW Miami-Dade duplex claims third victim

MIAMI -- A woman whose 4-month-old son was killed along with the child's great grandmother during a weekend fire at their southwest Miami-Dade duplex has died, relatives told CBS 4.Rukiyah Kendrick, 19, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Jackson South Medical Center after she was taken there for treatment following a blaze that swept through the family's home shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in West Perrine at 10150 West Circle Plaza. The woman's infant child, identified as Legend Larose, and the baby's 70-year-old great grandmother died Saturday after firefighters pulled them from the burning home.Relatives said Leroy Larose, the 22-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating death after car plunged into Sunrise canal

SUNRISE, Fla. – Police are conducting a death investigation after a car with two people inside crashed into a Sunrise canal. The canal is located in an area near 7775 West Oakland Park Blvd. Sky 10 flew over the scene late Wednesday afternoon where dive teams were seen responding...
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

Passengers who caused disruption at MIA released from jail

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail. A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes. Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy