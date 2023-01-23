Read full article on original website
No-parking zone established on 13th/14th Connector in Plano
Plano City Council established a no-parking zone on 13th/14th Connector. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano residents will no longer be able to park on most of 13th/14th Connector, a side road between US 75 and G Avenue that turns into 14th Street. Plano City Council approved an ordinance establishing a no-parking...
McKinney City Council declares intention to pursue redevelopment of city-owned properties downtown
The properties targeted for potential redevelopment include the current city hall, the development services building and two parking lots, according to the presentation. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council is interested in pursuing the potential redevelopment of four city-owned properties in downtown McKinney. Four of the 22 city-owned properties...
US 380 widening project in Frisco to move forward in 2023
Work began in April to widen US 380 near Frisco. Crews are working on the southern portion of the road, so traffic has been shifted to the north side of US 380. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) A project to widen US 380 in Frisco is expected to move forward in...
McKinney TxDOT Project Could Force Residents To Move
TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members. TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force...
Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet
FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
hotelnewsresource.com
$520 Million Omni PGA Frisco Resort Accepting Reservations Starting May 2023
Omni PGA Frisco Resort is now accepting reservations for May 2023 and beyond. Deep in the heart of Texas, the destination resort will debut 500 luxurious guest rooms and suites as well as 10 four-bedroom private Ranch Houses - each with panoramic golf course views, upgraded amenities and a 24/7 Ranch House Concierge for an added VIP service experience.
Frisco Public Library’s $62 million building nears completion
The Frisco Public Library is planned to reopen Feb. 4 and will feature a terrace on the second floor, an interactive learning area for kids, a quiet reading room and more. (Graphic sources: Texas State Library and Archives Commission, city of Frisco, Frisco Public Library/Community Impact) (Photos by Colby Farr/Community Impact)
Scooter's Coffee brings drive-thru coffee and pastries to Plano
Scooter's Coffee opened its first location in Bellevue, Nebraska in 1998, according to its website. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Scooter's Coffee opened its first Plano location on Dec. 26, according to a news release from the company. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 3305 Custer Road and offers iced coffee, smoothies, teas, breakfast items and baked-from-scratch pastries. The shop is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. The location does not have a phone number yet. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
azlesting.com
Theme Park plans released for Frisco
Plans for a new Universal Studios theme park in our very own Dallas-Fort Worth area were released Jan. 11 by Universal Theme Parks and Resorts executives. The theme park and resort hotel will be featured in Frisco, Texas, and will include attractions and developments for individuals of all ages to enjoy.
Chick-fil-A to bring chicken sandwiches to northwest Plano
Chick-fil-A serves chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads and sides. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be coming to northwest Plano later this year. A new location of the fast-food chicken chain is set to start construction at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in April, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project is slated for completion on Sept. 28. A phone number and exact address for the new Chick-fil-A are not yet available.
fortworthreport.org
The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex
“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
Lewisville celebrates groundbreaking of new public safety center
The city of Lewisville on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its future Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center. Construction on the state-of-the-art 116,000-square-foot complex is expected to be completed by late 2024 at the corner of Main Street and Valley Parkway to replace Lewisville’s aging police and fire facilities. In addition to police and fire operations, the facility also will include a hardened emergency operations center and roughly 20,000 square feet of shared space for a fitness room, training and meeting spaces and storage, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville.
fox4news.com
North Texas warming shelters opening as winter weather arrives
Several warming centers will be open across North Texas as winter weather moves into the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We have a list of the locations that are opening their doors to keep people out of the cold. Arlington. The Arlington Life Shelter began taking people in at 2 p.m. on...
High 5 Opening at The Farm in Allen in Late 2023
Family fun will entertain area residents and visitors, plus a scratch kitchen will offer tasty fare.
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Announces 2023 Appointments to the Affordable Housing Advisory Council
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Long to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Advisory Council) and the reappointment of four current Advisory Council members. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006096/en/ David Long is a newly appointed Affordable Housing Advisory Council member for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
starlocalmedia.com
Father and son recognized by Plano and Richardson police departments
The police departments of Plano and Richardson recognized a father and son Monday afternoon for their help in returning a man to his home after a Silver Alert was issued in December. Heading home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios Ray and his father, Jason Ray, noticed a Silver...
Highest-paying management jobs in Dallas
Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
