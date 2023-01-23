Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
PUC Chair talks about upcoming hearings involving co2 pipelines
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission will have a busy year with hearings set for two permit applications for liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. The Navigator hearings will be held in June, with hearings for Summit Carbon Solutions in September. PUC Chair Kristie Fiegen says the dockets are large...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Pipeline fight ramps up in Pierre
As plans for two carbon capture pipelines move forward across South Dakota, including one that would be constructed through Moody County, both the companies and their opponents are honing in on Pierre. This past week, at least two Moody County residents were among those lobbying for reform when it comes...
KEVN
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity: “We’re just starting conversations for a possible larger build site”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Tuesday, the Sturgis City Council approved the latest tax increment to finance a District 26 plan. It will provide the infrastructure Habitat for Humanity will use to build two houses. With the need for affordable housing in the Black Hills, the non-profit organization is also planning for 2023 to get more families into homes.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
KEVN
Vendors head to Rapid City from across the Midwest, for the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is the second-largest event in South Dakota. It’s known for showcasing livestock, concerts, and rodeos. But many people are looking forward to the vendors, and those vendors want to be here. With more than 500 applications for vendor spots, the event’s board of directors chose 400.
When South Dakota Ice Fishing Becomes Unsafe
For the most part, ice fishing has been great from December and most of January. But a recent trip to Lake Vermillion just west of Sioux Falls was challenging, to say the least. The snow cover and slush on the lake made it very difficult to pull the gear sled.
sdpb.org
Chinese ringneck pheasant becomes the South Dakota state bird in 1943 | SD History
On February 13th, 1943, the Chinese ring-necked pheasant became the official state bird of South Dakota. Pheasants were introduced to South Dakota in 1908 near Doland in Spink County. Some claim they were introduced 10 years earlier, but breeding pairs were not established. However, the history of the pheasant goes back much further.
DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are going on," Graves said during his budget presentation to the committee. "I do think there's a strong project right now for an economic recession that will actually help the education profession. It usually does because...
KEVN
Rapid City mayor on crime: ‘Stop keeping such a low standard for your own families’
KEVN

Rapid City mayor on crime: 'Stop keeping such a low standard for your own families'
newscenter1.tv
“We’ve exhausted essentially every tool we have at our disposal:” How Rapid City officials are trying to reverse the trend of crime in the Surfwood and Maple area
Officials are set on reversing the trend of rising crime in the area. “It’s just been so frustrating and so demoralizing for the residents and for the police officers and for citizens at large to keep reading about this,” Mayor Steve Allender of Rapid City said. “The body count going up in our town, in our community, those things are damaging to Rapid City’s reputation. So I just want the community to know what we’re doing, and I want the community to acknowledge that we can do this together. We can work together to get this done. Believe me, no amount of criticism is going to make us do any better job, because we are literally doing anything.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Former DEA Nuclear Security Official Says Wyoming Reactor Not Safe
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When TerraPower and PacifiCorp announced in November 2021 that they had selected Kemmerer as the location of its Natrium reactor demonstration project, many welcomed the opportunity as a path to a diverse energy economy for Wyoming. In the next few months,...
KEVN
Advocates want to accurately measure the number of homeless people in Rapid City
KEVN

Advocates want to accurately measure the number of homeless people in Rapid City
gowatertown.net
Schoenbeck critical of negative storm-related comments aimed at Gov. Noem (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Earlier this month in the State of the Tribes Address to the South Dakota Legislature, Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek was critical of Governor Kristi Noem and her administration for what he says was a slow response to winter storms on the reservation that cost some people their lives.
dakotanewsnow.com
Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two meetings have already been held on the latest round of proposed social studies standards in South Dakota, and two more are scheduled for later this year. But that doesn’t mean the proposed standards will be the same by the end of the process.
KEVN
Suzie Cappa Art Center expansion coming soon
KEVN

Suzie Cappa Art Center expansion coming soon
Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
kotatv.com
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
KELOLAND TV
Winter kill of fish in store for SD lakes?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lake and river levels were likely low at the start of December across South Dakota. So now that heavy snow and ice arrived in December and early January, what can happen to the fish in these conditions?. Winter kill is a threat. Winter kill...
KEVN
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
KEVN

Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
KEVN
COVID-19 triage call center at Monument Health proved vital
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As COVID-19 swept through the country, the healthcare industry came under scrutiny. While nurses struggled to navigate the pandemic, hospitals were facing a healthcare dilemma as the numbers of cases were climbing. A rapid response from hospitals was critical to managing this outbreak. Mary Jennissen,...
