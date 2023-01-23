ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, OH

‘Don’t fall for it!:’ Solon police warning of new social media scam

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEx9O_0kOB018100

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Solon Police Department is warning community members about a new social media scam that is surfacing in the area.

According to a post on the City of Solon, Ohio Police Department Government Facebook page , there have already been two victims in Solon.

‘A bit deflated, but not defeated:’ Tracy McCool gives update on husband’s cancer journey

According to the post, the scams begin with a person contacting the victim on social media, including Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat. This person offers to pay for many things, including photos and videos.

Next, that same person emails an image of the check with an amount greater than the agreed-upon price. They could say the excess was a mistake, but then instruct ask the victim to mobile deposit the check.

As soon as the money is available in the victim’s account, they tell the voctim to send the difference, usually by Venmo, Zelle, Apple Pay or gift cards.

After the victims sends the money, the check they emailed will be returned as fraudulent, the post said.

Instacart shoppers banned after woman checks receipt

Victims of this scam can lose their bank account, have to pay fees, be overdrawn, and be out for all the money they sent.

“If someone you don’t know contacts you to buy something outside of the usual, secure online sales sites, you’re very likely being scammed. Don’t fall for it!” the Facebook post said. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Solon police warn residents about a new scam

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a new scam is targeting people on social media and there have already been two victims in Solon. According to police, the scammer contacts you on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. and offer to pay for your photos, likeness, or anything they see posted. Once...
SOLON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies search for pictured suspect’s ID

WAYNE COUNTY — Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is in search of the pictured suspect. Authorities suspect that the pictured man, wearing the pink hat, may be involved in an ongoing fraud investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 765-973-9393 (Option 2)....
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Have luggage, will travel: Olmsted Dates and Data

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- There are good people in this world. We found that to be the case this weekend. Bob and I were on our way to visit our daughter’s family. We were on Ohio 83, heading south to pick up Interstate 71 in Lodi. Bob received a phone call when we were about 10 minutes south of Ohio 82.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
whbc.com

Homicide Victim in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Akron. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a driveway on Haynes Street Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Akron police say their preliminary investigation shows one or more people opened fire...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting in the Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue. Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot. This is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Ashland County man

SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Kovasin

"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"

" Break-Ins in Cleveland Neighborhood" Residents of Cleveland are on high alert after a string of car thefts and break-ins occurred in the early hours of the morning on January 18th. One homeowner said as he called the police He's moving carefully around the vehicle, looking for something, his other hand is in the pocket. The hoodie he is wearing is large and covers most of his body, making it hard to discern any other distinguishing features. who wishes to remain anonymous, was able to capture footage of the suspects on his home security camera.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

85K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy