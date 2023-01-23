ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

State Capitol gets a serious look at hunger in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hunger and malnutrition are two of the biggest health problems in West Virginia but today at the State Capitol, there were efforts to address it. In fact, this issue is so dire, it is getting attention from the very top of state government. Dozens of...
Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other states.

Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu. Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other …. Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu.
Pinpoint Weather: Chilly Friday, milder Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Another chilly day is in store for Southwest and Central Virginia. However, it won’t be as blustery outside. It will be a breezy and cold start to Friday with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. An area of high pressure will build into the region, resulting in drier weather. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine as the day continues with afternoon highs reaching the mid-30s and mid-40s.
Pinpoint Weather: Breezy pattern helps dry us out

There are some gusty winds throughout the region, but not all that robust. The winds are enough to act as a drying mechanism to assist us in getting any residual water off the roads. This is significant because any left over water may freeze up and produce what is called Black Ice.
