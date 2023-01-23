Read full article on original website
Related
Local girls team cracks top 10 in state basketball poll
The first Associated Press girls' basketball state poll was released on Monday and one local team cracked the top 10.
Knox Pages
Tygers' victory, Lexington's loss tightens OCC boys basketball race
MANSFIELD -- Two taut results tightened the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball race considerably after Tuesday night's action. Mansfield Senior racked up a 68-58 road win at West Holmes, while New Philadelphia upset Lexington 55-53 to complete a dramatic turn of events.
Girls Basketball: Wheeling Park and Wayne top respective classes; Mingo Central-Wyoming East and Cameron-Tucker tie for top spots in latest AP Poll
Others receiving votes: George Washington 3, John Marshall 2, Bridgeport 1. Others receiving votes: PikeView 3. Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 6, Roane County 2, Ravenswood 1. Class A. 1. Tucker County (4) 11-1 92 1. (tie) Cameron (5) 10-4 92 2. 3. Webster County (1) 12-1 84 3. 4....
Sidney Daily News
Monday, Tuesday basketball roundup: Botkins blasts Fairlawn in SCAL game
BOTKINS — Botkins dominated from the start and beat Fairlawn 52-21 in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Botkins. The Trojans led 15-3 at the end of the first quarter and 29-7 at halftime. Rylyn Paul led Botkins (9-7, 5-4 SCAL) with 16 points while Collin...
Newcomer Profile: Get to know three-star CB Signee Cristian Conyer
Newcomer Profile: Get to know three-star CB Signee Cristian Conyer of Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren High School.
Comments / 0