Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Now
CAPK brings awareness to Earned Income Tax Credit program
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) held an event January 27th to bring awareness to their Earned Income Tax Credit program. The Earned Income Tax Credit program (EITC), provides tax breaks for low-income working individuals and families. They also celebrated the United Way of...
Bakersfield Now
Kern Health Systems awarded $19 million to address homelessness in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Funds were being awarded to organizations across Kern County who had a comprehensive plan to help the unhoused. Kern Health Systems, the independent public agency that governs Kern Family Health Care, received over $19 million dollars of state Department of Health Care Services incentive funds.
Bakersfield Now
FEMA awards $397,000 grant to the Kern County Fire Department
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department received a $397,000 grant from FEMA through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program. KCFD said in a release, “The funding comes at a much-needed time, as call volume due to population growth in our county has experienced significant increases.”
Bakersfield Now
Kern County to receive $4.3 million for infrastructure repair, improvements: Caltrans
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California will spend nearly a billion dollars to repair and improve transportation infrastructure in the state, including $4.2 million in Kern County, according to a Caltrans press release. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated over $988 million Friday. The funding includes more than $450 million...
Bakersfield Now
State Water Project allocation increases to 30%
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The State Water Project allocation is seeing a substantial increase, and it’s all thanks to the state’s recent storms. This comes as good news for everyone in California, and especially those in Kern County. On December 1st, the initial forecast only projected a 5%...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO pays tribute to long-time law enforcement philanthropist
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lisa Marie Dunagan is said to have impacted many here in Kern County. She’s a long-time supporter of law enforcement and has always shown her love in many ways. “She’s arranged for free lunch for our deputies, she arranged for free care packages for...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield family wants answers: 'Just come forward and say that it was you.'
BAKERSFIELD, California — It has been a little more than a week since the Alvarez family was woken up by a man stuck in their chimney. The man was taken to a local hospital after he was freed, but has now gone missing. The Alvarez family was alerted three...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Bridal Association bridal show: Sparklers
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Bridal Association is holding its Wedding and Events Bridal Show Sunday, 29th, 2023 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Kyle Brown, the CEO of KWB Entertainment Inc., and Stephen Milinovich from SK Entertainment talked about the sparklers that eventgoers can have at their weddings.
Bakersfield Now
Dr. Jasmeet Bains holds ceremonial district swearing in
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dr. Jasmeet Bains, Assemblywoman for the 35th District-D, held a ceremonial swearing in for her district constituents January 27th. Although her official swearing in took place in Sacramento last December, Dr. Bains wanted to have another ceremony in her district. Growing up in Delano and...
Bakersfield Now
Eyewitness News chief meteorologist celebrates 20 years
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — We here at Eyewitness News celebrated Chief Meteorologist Miles Muzio's 20-year anniversary with KBAK/KBFX. January 6th marked the day he started at the station two decades ago. Before coming back to Bakersfield, Miles had been working at a station in Hartford, Connecticut. Miles had previously...
Bakersfield Now
Hulu documentary takes aim at crime in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A trailer for a new Hulu documentary is bringing to light homicides and excessive force by law enforcement in Kern County. The documentary shows families who have lost loved ones here and families who have witnessed excessive force from police, and a police officer who collected drugs and then sold them for a profit.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: Jan. 26th
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Billie from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Billie or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100. If you are interested in learning...
Bakersfield Now
66th Annual Whiskey Flat Days returns in Kernville next month
Get your “Boots, Chaps, and Cowboy Hats” ready for the 66th Annual Whiskey Flat Days in Kernville. The event kicks off Friday, February 17, 2023, and goes through Sunday, February 20, 2023. Some of the events happening during the three days include a parade, line dancing, carnival rides,...
Bakersfield Now
Fire Structure in Taft Saturday afternoon
Taft, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department was dispatched to a fire vacant commercial building in Taft. According to KCFD press release, it happened just around 12:13 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Center Street and 4th Street. Firefighters requested additional equipment and personnel, due to the size of...
Bakersfield Now
CHP motorcycle patrol officer struck, injured by vehicle in NW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was struck and injured by a vehicle that ran a red light Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. At around 11:45 a.m. officers from BPD responded to a report of a injury crash involving...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Museum of Art new winter exhibitions debuts on Thursday
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art (BMoA) has been a staple in the community by inspring and engaging diverse audiences with its wide variety of creative visual arts experiences, including its winter art exhibitions. The museum is excited to launch three new exhibits this year, including:
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Search for two men accused of two home invasion robberies in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police are looking for two men accused of two home invasion robberies within two weeks. Police said in one of the incidents, the suspects had a police radio channel scanner with them. Bakersfield police said on January 26th, 2023, at around 7:43 p.m., officers...
Bakersfield Now
Trial date set for woman accused of killing siblings in Dec. 2021 crash
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lisa Core, the woman who is accused of striking and killing Calyee Brown, 10, and J.J. Malone, 19, with her vehicle while under the influence in late 2021, is set will go to trial on February 6, 2023. On December 8, 2021, Bakersfield Police officers...
Comments / 0