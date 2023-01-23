Read full article on original website
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Reese's new Dipped Animal Crackers hit stores nationwide
HERSHEY, Pa. — Fans of Reese's products have a new treat to sink their teeth into. The Hershey affiliate's latest offering, Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, is now on shelves across the nation, the company said Wednesday in a press release. "Worlds collide as this nostalgic childhood snack meets your...
A winter trip to ZooAmerica | Family First with FOX43
HERSHEY, Pa. — In the cold winter months a trip to the zoo may not be on the top of your list of things to do, but if you’re looking to beat the crowds and get some up close and personal time with the animals, the winter could be a great time to visit.
Business leaders across York remember Jon and Tim Kinsley
YORK, Pa. — The York community continues to mourn after the tragic deaths of Jonathan and Tim Kinsley, leaders of the well-known Kinsley Enterprises. Jon and Tim were tragically killed during a skiing accident in Canada on Monday. The brothers helped expand their family business into a multi-state company....
Special Olympics Pennsylvania holds annual Ski Racing Competition in York County
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Roundtop Mountain Resort will have Special Olympic athletes heading down their slopes on Tuesday morning. Special Olympics "Area M" will be holding their 39th Annual Invitational Ski Race Competition, comprising around 30 athletes from Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry and northern York counties. Tuesday morning will be their...
Kinsley Enterprises leaders Tim and Jon Kinsley die while skiing in British Columbia
YORK, Pa. — Two leaders of one of Central Pennsylvania's most prominent construction and real estate development companies have died while on a skiing trip in British Columbia. Brothers Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley, the leaders of York-based Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction, respectively, died on Monday, a spokesperson with...
Snow doesn't amount to much in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For those who hook up the plows and hit the roads when the snow comes, Wednesday’s storm was pretty much a bust in York County. “This is what I call a nuisance snow, it’s enough to keep the body shops busy but I don’t think it’s really enough to be plowable," said Fred Holder Jr. of East York.
IceFest returns to Chambersburg for its 21st year
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest kicks off today on Main Street with 118 ice sculptures, food, competition and fun. Organizers are hoping that this festival not only helps people get out of the mid-winter blues but also attracts people downtown to shop at small businesses. “There’s...
York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies
YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
Celebrating Lunar New Year culture with Viet Thai Café
YORK, Pa. — People across the state are ringing in the Lunar New Year with celebrations, culture and traditions. Viet Thai Café, a Vietnamese and Thai fusion restaurant, is celebrating Tết. Tết is short for Tết Nguyên Đán, which celebrates the arrival of spring based on the Vietnamese calendar.
Rhoads Energy expands Central Pa. footprint with acquisition of HB Home Services
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County-based energy company is expanding further into Central Pennsylvania after a recent acquisition. Rhoads Energy announced Tuesday that it has completed a transaction that adds HB Home Services Heating Oil and Propane customers to its growing portfolio. HB Home Services previously operated as part...
After two years, the Pa. Auto Show returns to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years, the Pennsylvania Auto Show is returning to Harrisburg. The show is opening this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Dauphin County after the years-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have...
Fulfill your crafting needs with The Vintage Dames
LEMOYNE, Pa. — Get your scissors, paints and hot glue ready: The Vintage Dames are hosting another Pick Your Own Project night. The Lemoyne studio sells a variety of crafting supplies. They also invite the community in for arts and crafts nights, like Creative Therapy Classes and Pick Your Own Project.
Lunar New Year is celebrated this weekend; here are some of the events planned in central Pa.
YORK, Pa. — This weekend marks the celebration of Lunar New Year, one of the most important celebrations of the year among East and Southeast Asian cultures. Tied to the lunar calendar, the holiday began as a time for feasting and to honor household and heavenly deities, as well as ancestors, according to History.com. The New Year typically begins with the first new moon that occurs between the end of January and spans the first 15 days of the first month of the lunar calendar—until the full moon arrives.
Cleanup from snow dusting in Perry County
DUNCANNON, Pa. — It was slow going on Interstate 83 as snow began to fall in south-central Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, reminding drivers that winter is still here. On Route 22 outside Duncannon, vehicles crept by on the snow-covered roads in the early afternoon, while plows in Duncannon Borough tried to keep streets clear.
Shock rock icon Alice Cooper will perform at Hershey Theatre
HERSHEY, Pa. — Legendary shock-rocker Alice Cooper will make a stop at Hershey Theater as part of his "Too Close for Comfort" tour, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday. A pioneer of grandly theatrical hard rock, Cooper and his band will perform at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. Tickets are...
Heavy metal legends Pantera will perform in Hershey this summer as part of U.S. tour
HERSHEY, Pa. — Legendary heavy metal band Pantera will make a stop in Hershey this summer as part of a 20-city U.S. tour. One of the most successful and influential bands in its genre, Pantera will take the stage at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, August 5, along with special guests Lamb of God.
Trying functional training at Blitz45 in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43's Ally Debicki took a look at functional training at Blitz45 to give the full-body workout a try. Blitz45 is a 45-minute functional training and conditioning workout that targets the entire body. Some circuits are focused on intervals, some repetitions, and the conditioning changes every...
PennDOT lifts speed restrictions on major roads across Central Pa. due to winter storm
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Update, 3:45 p.m.: The 45-mph speed restriction placed on major roads in the south-central PennDOT District 8 region that includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties has been lifted, PennDOT said. No restrictions remain in place on these roads. The Pennsylvania Department...
150 dimes and a baker's dozen stamps go viral in Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — Parking tickets are usually an inconvenience and not a whole lot of fun to pay. However, someone in Lititz recently made some noise by paying a ticket to the jingle of 150 dimes. "We get people paying [in] change," Lititz Borough Police Detective Sergeant Stephen Detz...
Lasting legacy: The art of a York County taxidermist
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — While some may not love the idea of taxidermy, many take up the activity here in south central Pennsylvania and consider it a form of art. Corey Gladfelter, the owner of Gladfelter Taxidermy in York County, has been perfecting the craft for more than two decades.
