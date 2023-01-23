ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

FOX 43

Reese's new Dipped Animal Crackers hit stores nationwide

HERSHEY, Pa. — Fans of Reese's products have a new treat to sink their teeth into. The Hershey affiliate's latest offering, Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, is now on shelves across the nation, the company said Wednesday in a press release. "Worlds collide as this nostalgic childhood snack meets your...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

A winter trip to ZooAmerica | Family First with FOX43

HERSHEY, Pa. — In the cold winter months a trip to the zoo may not be on the top of your list of things to do, but if you’re looking to beat the crowds and get some up close and personal time with the animals, the winter could be a great time to visit.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Business leaders across York remember Jon and Tim Kinsley

YORK, Pa. — The York community continues to mourn after the tragic deaths of Jonathan and Tim Kinsley, leaders of the well-known Kinsley Enterprises. Jon and Tim were tragically killed during a skiing accident in Canada on Monday. The brothers helped expand their family business into a multi-state company....
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Snow doesn't amount to much in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For those who hook up the plows and hit the roads when the snow comes, Wednesday’s storm was pretty much a bust in York County. “This is what I call a nuisance snow, it’s enough to keep the body shops busy but I don’t think it’s really enough to be plowable," said Fred Holder Jr. of East York.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

IceFest returns to Chambersburg for its 21st year

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest kicks off today on Main Street with 118 ice sculptures, food, competition and fun. Organizers are hoping that this festival not only helps people get out of the mid-winter blues but also attracts people downtown to shop at small businesses. “There’s...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies

YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Celebrating Lunar New Year culture with Viet Thai Café

YORK, Pa. — People across the state are ringing in the Lunar New Year with celebrations, culture and traditions. Viet Thai Café, a Vietnamese and Thai fusion restaurant, is celebrating Tết. Tết is short for Tết Nguyên Đán, which celebrates the arrival of spring based on the Vietnamese calendar.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

After two years, the Pa. Auto Show returns to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years, the Pennsylvania Auto Show is returning to Harrisburg. The show is opening this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Dauphin County after the years-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Fulfill your crafting needs with The Vintage Dames

LEMOYNE, Pa. — Get your scissors, paints and hot glue ready: The Vintage Dames are hosting another Pick Your Own Project night. The Lemoyne studio sells a variety of crafting supplies. They also invite the community in for arts and crafts nights, like Creative Therapy Classes and Pick Your Own Project.
LEMOYNE, PA
FOX 43

Lunar New Year is celebrated this weekend; here are some of the events planned in central Pa.

YORK, Pa. — This weekend marks the celebration of Lunar New Year, one of the most important celebrations of the year among East and Southeast Asian cultures. Tied to the lunar calendar, the holiday began as a time for feasting and to honor household and heavenly deities, as well as ancestors, according to History.com. The New Year typically begins with the first new moon that occurs between the end of January and spans the first 15 days of the first month of the lunar calendar—until the full moon arrives.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Cleanup from snow dusting in Perry County

DUNCANNON, Pa. — It was slow going on Interstate 83 as snow began to fall in south-central Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, reminding drivers that winter is still here. On Route 22 outside Duncannon, vehicles crept by on the snow-covered roads in the early afternoon, while plows in Duncannon Borough tried to keep streets clear.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Shock rock icon Alice Cooper will perform at Hershey Theatre

HERSHEY, Pa. — Legendary shock-rocker Alice Cooper will make a stop at Hershey Theater as part of his "Too Close for Comfort" tour, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday. A pioneer of grandly theatrical hard rock, Cooper and his band will perform at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. Tickets are...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Trying functional training at Blitz45 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43's Ally Debicki took a look at functional training at Blitz45 to give the full-body workout a try. Blitz45 is a 45-minute functional training and conditioning workout that targets the entire body. Some circuits are focused on intervals, some repetitions, and the conditioning changes every...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

150 dimes and a baker's dozen stamps go viral in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — Parking tickets are usually an inconvenience and not a whole lot of fun to pay. However, someone in Lititz recently made some noise by paying a ticket to the jingle of 150 dimes. "We get people paying [in] change," Lititz Borough Police Detective Sergeant Stephen Detz...
LITITZ, PA
FOX 43

Lasting legacy: The art of a York County taxidermist

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — While some may not love the idea of taxidermy, many take up the activity here in south central Pennsylvania and consider it a form of art. Corey Gladfelter, the owner of Gladfelter Taxidermy in York County, has been perfecting the craft for more than two decades.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
