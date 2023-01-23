BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative held its Point-In-Time count this morning. It's an effort to carry out a 10-year plan to end homelessness. Every year they go in groups to get a snapshot of Kern county's homeless population. Members were at the center from around two in the morning up until 9 a.m. helping pack food, snacks, and other necessities. Volunteers are sent to survey those who are experiencing homelessness and are asked a series of questions. After surveys are completed–the information is shown on a dashboard which monitors gender ratio, pregnancies, veterans, adult, race and where they originally are from.

