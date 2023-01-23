Read full article on original website
Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?
When police informant Jorge Ramirez was murdered during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif. where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013.
2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
Food truck selection at Rosedale and Calloway offers variety and community
"All races, we get them here. They're all happy. There's something to offer for each one of them," says Fabian Alex Ruiz, who manages the corner lot.
KCSO, Lamont Auto Repair offer free painting, etching of catalytic converters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office and Lamont Auto Repair are offering free painting and etching of catalytic converters next Saturday, Feb. 4, to deter thefts. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lamont Auto Repair is located at 9804 Main Street. Interested...
Point-In-Time Count surveys homeless in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative held its Point-In-Time count this morning. It's an effort to carry out a 10-year plan to end homelessness. Every year they go in groups to get a snapshot of Kern county's homeless population. Members were at the center from around two in the morning up until 9 a.m. helping pack food, snacks, and other necessities. Volunteers are sent to survey those who are experiencing homelessness and are asked a series of questions. After surveys are completed–the information is shown on a dashboard which monitors gender ratio, pregnancies, veterans, adult, race and where they originally are from.
Where Is Damacio Diaz Now? He's Featured in 'Killing County' on Hulu
The latest true crime docuseries from ABC News Studios is Killing County, which arrives on Hulu on Jan. 26. The docuseries, which is being executive produced by Colin Kaepernick, follows a tale of corruption in a California police department. The primary subject of the documentary is the victim, Jorge Ramirez, Jr. The series explores how his family was affected by the corruption, but it also focuses on a former police detective named Damacio Diaz.
Long-time Bakersfield resident was a victim in the Monterey Park mass shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Monterey Park mass shooting is a traumatic and shocking blow to the Asian Pacific Islander community across the nation and the pain is felt here in the heart of Kern. One of the 11 people killed in the southland was a long-time resident of Bakersfield. Her name was Diana Tom. […]
Over 5,500 Fentanyl pills seized, man arrested in search of home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Wednesday of possessing of over 5,550 fentanyl pills intended for sale, following a Kern County Probation Department investigation in central Bakersfield. Officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Forrest Street and talked with Leo Espinoza who was on...
Small business owners in Bakersfield to get money from city for security measures
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/FOX58) — "We've been broken into at least a dozen times in the last two years since we've been here," Galen Harris, president and owner of Sequoia Paint store in Old Town Kern, said. "We've lost windows, we've lost fencing in the back." Harris says they spent...
Train possibly kills pedestrian at 32nd and H streets
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person may have been killed after getting run over by a train tonight near downtown Bakersfield. Police and fire crews responded to a call that someone was hit on the tracks near H and 32nd streets at around 6:30 p.m. A body was seen...
KCSO searching for man who robbed an Olive Dr Chevron at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly walked into a gas station store, brandished a gun and demanded money. According to KCSO, the incident happened at a Chevron store on Olive Drive on Dec. 27 around 9:12 p.m. After getting the money […]
KCSO warns locals about new phone scam
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office would like to warn the public about a phone scam targeting individuals in Kern County. At this time, residents are reporting that they are receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be Undersheriff Larry McCurtain, notifying about a gun buyback program or an anonymous gun drive. This is a scam. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is not involved in any sort of gun drive.
KCSO: Search for two alleged carjacking suspects, seen heading to Fellows
Taft, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people, seen driving a 2010 Subaru Forrester and a white Nissan Altima or Nissan Maxima, both accused of carjacking a person in the Taft area. Both are believed to be heading toward Fellows. KCSO said...
24-year anniversary since Bakersfield snowfall
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, Jan. 25, 2023, marks the 24th anniversary of the last measurable snowfall in Bakersfield. The south valley received 4-6 inches of snow on this date in 1999. It created a rare winter wonderland in Bakersfield. Do you have photos from that snow day? Share...
Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
BPD searching for at-risk 17-year-old girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Rosalia Salazar, 17. The police department said Salazar was last seen on Jan. 19 at about 10:30 a.m. on Real Road. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away. Salazar is described as […]
Power out at Fashion Place Shopping Center in East Bakersfield
PG&E says they're investigating the cause of the outage, which appears to be affecting the entire shopping center.
BPD search for vehicle theft suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who stole a vehicle on Jan 18. in southwest Bakersfield, according to officials. BPD said the auto theft happened in the 5000 block of Gosford Road, just south of Pacheco Road. Although the car was later recovered, investigators […]
City Council approves grants, increased salary for police dispatchers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield City Council tonight approved three grants and increased salary ranges for Bakersfield Police Department dispatchers by nine percent. The following grants were approved:. A $90,000 Community Development Block Grant to the Bakersfield Senior Center, to cover expenses including employee salaries and benefits, professional...
Bakersfield Police field testing saliva-based roadside drug test
The test, developed by Vanguard Laboratories, can detect a variety of drugs, including meth, cannabis, opiates, and alcohol, and gives results in as few as 5 minutes.
