ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?

When police informant Jorge Ramirez was murdered during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif. where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Point-In-Time Count surveys homeless in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative held its Point-In-Time count this morning. It's an effort to carry out a 10-year plan to end homelessness. Every year they go in groups to get a snapshot of Kern county's homeless population. Members were at the center from around two in the morning up until 9 a.m. helping pack food, snacks, and other necessities. Volunteers are sent to survey those who are experiencing homelessness and are asked a series of questions. After surveys are completed–the information is shown on a dashboard which monitors gender ratio, pregnancies, veterans, adult, race and where they originally are from.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Distractify

Where Is Damacio Diaz Now? He's Featured in 'Killing County' on Hulu

The latest true crime docuseries from ABC News Studios is Killing County, which arrives on Hulu on Jan. 26. The docuseries, which is being executive produced by Colin Kaepernick, follows a tale of corruption in a California police department. The primary subject of the documentary is the victim, Jorge Ramirez, Jr. The series explores how his family was affected by the corruption, but it also focuses on a former police detective named Damacio Diaz.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Over 5,500 Fentanyl pills seized, man arrested in search of home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Wednesday of possessing of over 5,550 fentanyl pills intended for sale, following a Kern County Probation Department investigation in central Bakersfield. Officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Forrest Street and talked with Leo Espinoza who was on...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Train possibly kills pedestrian at 32nd and H streets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person may have been killed after getting run over by a train tonight near downtown Bakersfield. Police and fire crews responded to a call that someone was hit on the tracks near H and 32nd streets at around 6:30 p.m. A body was seen...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for man who robbed an Olive Dr Chevron at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly walked into a gas station store, brandished a gun and demanded money. According to KCSO, the incident happened at a Chevron store on Olive Drive on Dec. 27 around 9:12 p.m. After getting the money […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

KCSO warns locals about new phone scam

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office would like to warn the public about a phone scam targeting individuals in Kern County. At this time, residents are reporting that they are receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be Undersheriff Larry McCurtain, notifying about a gun buyback program or an anonymous gun drive. This is a scam. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is not involved in any sort of gun drive.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Search for two alleged carjacking suspects, seen heading to Fellows

Taft, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people, seen driving a 2010 Subaru Forrester and a white Nissan Altima or Nissan Maxima, both accused of carjacking a person in the Taft area. Both are believed to be heading toward Fellows. KCSO said...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

24-year anniversary since Bakersfield snowfall

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, Jan. 25, 2023, marks the 24th anniversary of the last measurable snowfall in Bakersfield. The south valley received 4-6 inches of snow on this date in 1999. It created a rare winter wonderland in Bakersfield. Do you have photos from that snow day? Share...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
WASCO, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk 17-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Rosalia Salazar, 17. The police department said Salazar was last seen on Jan. 19 at about 10:30 a.m. on Real Road. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away. Salazar is described as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD search for vehicle theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who stole a vehicle on Jan 18. in southwest Bakersfield, according to officials. BPD said the auto theft happened in the 5000 block of Gosford Road, just south of Pacheco Road. Although the car was later recovered, investigators […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

City Council approves grants, increased salary for police dispatchers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield City Council tonight approved three grants and increased salary ranges for Bakersfield Police Department dispatchers by nine percent. The following grants were approved:. A $90,000 Community Development Block Grant to the Bakersfield Senior Center, to cover expenses including employee salaries and benefits, professional...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy