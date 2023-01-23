The Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake has received a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Patient Perspective. The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, which is the industry's most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas that impact hospital operations and finance.

