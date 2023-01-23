Read full article on original website
BVRMC Given Performance Leadership Award for Patient Perspective
The Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake has received a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Patient Perspective. The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, which is the industry's most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas that impact hospital operations and finance.
Dorothy Bohnenkamp, age 100, of Lake View
Services for Dorothy Bohnenkamp, age 100 of Lake View, IA, will be Friday, January 27th at 2:30PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake, IA. Visitation will run from 1-2:30PM at the church. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Lake View is in charge of arrangements. Dorothy passed away...
Duane “Dewey” Ludwig, age 94, of Sioux Rapids
Duane “Dewey” Ludwig, age 94, of Sioux Rapids, Iowa died Monday, January 23, 2022 at the Buena Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, Iowa. Funeral services will take place Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids. Burial will follow in...
Lorene Hinrichs, age 99, of Sac City
Services will be at 10:30AM on Thursday, January 26th for Lorene Hinrichs, age 99 of Sac City, at Emmanuel St. John Lutheran Church in Lytton. Visitation will be held from 5-7PM at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City on Wednesday, January 25. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of...
Irene Halverson, age 100, of Spencer
Irene Halverson, age 100, of Spencer, Iowa and formerly of Sioux Rapids, Iowa died Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Spencer. Private family graveside services will take place in the Lone Tree Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at a later date. The Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is...
Kenneth Russell, age 65, of Storm Lake
Kenneth Russell, age 65, of Storm Lake, Iowa died January 24, 2023 in Rochester, Minnesota. Funeral services will take place Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will take place...
Barbara A. Loving, age 91, of Storm Lake
Barbara A. Loving, age 91, of Storm Lake, Iowa died January 20, 2023 at her residence in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Monday, January 30, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City,...
Buena Vista County Visitor Spending in 2021 Increased from Two Years Prior
Buena Vista County's actual visitor spending number for 2021 totaled nearly 36.1 million dollars, according to the Western Iowa Tourism report. Actual visitor spending in BV increased nearly one-million dollars from the pre-pandemic year of 2019. The number for 2020 was 26.8-million. Transportation accounted for 28-percent of visitor spending in...
Fire In Downtown Spencer Causes Considerable Damage; Sends Several To The Hospital
Three people were taken to the hospital in a fire Sunday afternoon that damaged a building in the 200 block of Grand Avenue in downtown Spencer. All were reportedly treated for smoke inhalation. Four businesses on the ground floor level sustained water damage. Fire damage was reported to eight apartments...
Drug Paraphernalia Arrest in Pocahontas County
On January 14th, the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a Green Ford F 1-50 at 220th Avenue and 550th Street. 30-year-old Cory Northup, of Missouri, was arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), Possession of a Controlled Substance Cannabidiol (1st offense - serious misdemeanor) and Person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon (a serious misdemeanor).
Clay County Traffic Stop Results in Charges Against Two Individuals
Two individuals were arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop last week in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the traffic stop was initiated early in the afternoon last Wednesday, January 18th in the 43-hundred mile of Highway 71. A deputy pulled in behind the vehicle, and witnessed the female driver switch places with the male passenger.
