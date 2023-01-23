Read full article on original website
Two brothers charged with Garland murder
Two brothers have been captured in Garland where a Dallas man was gunned down over the weekend. Moises Flores died Monday, two days after he was shot on South Forest Crest Drive.
Father of McKinney AMBER Alert children feels he's being wrongfully accused of kidnapping
MCKINNEY, Texas — Jami Burns, the grandmother accused of taking off with her two grandchildren during a supervised Child Protective Services visit, was arraigned at the Collin County Jail on Monday afternoon. She and her son, Justin Burns, face kidnapping charges. McKinney police announced Sunday that the two girls...
Plano man found guilty, sentenced to life in prison for attacking girlfriend with ax
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Plano man will spend the rest of his life in prison after attacking and severely injuring girlfriend with an ax in 2021, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced. Gregory Reed, 57, was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree aggravated assault with...
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?
A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder for the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas on January 15 during a conflict with another girl, according to local authorities. She was trying to shoot the other girl.
Blotter: Arguments between two couples turn physical
Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member was reported on Dec. 11 after an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend turned physical and police were called. The male was not affiliated with TWU and was trespassing on campus. The female stated that she did not want to press charges. The case is closed.
Dallas police detective fails to turn over hundreds of pieces of evidence in high-profile murder case
DALLAS — The family of Marisela Botello flew from Seattle to Dallas for the trial of one of her accused killers. Nina Marano is one of three people charged in this case and her trial was supposed to begin Monday. But the trial was delayed after it was discovered...
Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say
GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
Dallas Officer Shot While Service Arrest Warrant
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- A Dallas Police officer was shot in the foot while trying to serve an arrest warrant on a Capital Murder suspect Wednesday afternoon in West Dallas. He’s expected to be okay. According to the department’s Kristin Lowman members of the Fugitive Unit located the suspect in a...
Palestine band director accused of improper relationship with student booked into Anderson County Jail
PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine High School band director accused of having an over two-year improper relationship with a student who was arrested in Tarrant County earlier this month has been booked into the Anderson County Jail. Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, was arrested Jan. 12 in Tarrant County...
The Real Child Of The Amber Alert
On January 13, 1996, Amber Hagerman was taken near her grandparents’ home in Arlington, Texas. The 9-year-old was riding her bike in an abandoned parking lot when she was abducted by a person driving a pickup track. An extensive manhunt throughout North Texas followed. Sadly, four days later Amber’s body was found. The person responsible has never been caught.
Man Shot Multiple Times in Dallas
Dallas Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Saturday, January 21, according to a DPD news release. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 9100 block of Skillman Street, located in City Council District 10, presided over by Councilman Adam McGough. The shooting occurred at approximately 6:19...
Married Man From Texas Killed Woman He Dated Using Fake Name
Ocastor Ferguson from Texas killed the woman he has dated using a fake name. Ferguson was previously charged with kidnapping, but authorities discovered the woman’s dead body. On January 11, authorities received a report about a missing woman named Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley’s aunt and co-workers apparently have not...
Prosper ISD school board president arrested on child indecency charge, district says
DALLAS — The Prosper Independent School District's board president has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child, the district announced. Prosper ISD officials said in a statement that board President Drew Wilborn was arrested on Wednesday by the Dallas Police Department. The district said it doesn't...
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
Hunt County Man Gets 20 Years
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville, in July 2021, on one count of arson causing death. Gilstrap entered the guilty plea Friday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced Gilstrap to 20 years in prison. The fire was on Apr 13, 2021, and resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday
The following information was released by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
Man sentenced 60 years for Texas police murder he didn't do
A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Texas police officer, even though he didn't pull the trigger. This January, Samuel Mayfield pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull who was actually shot by accomplice Dacion Steptoe, officials said.
DPS Car Chase Yields Big Drug Bust
A 47-year-old man was arrested in Tyler for several pounds of marijuana allegedly found in his possession after leading troopers on a pursuit. The incident leading to the suspect’s arrest occurred on January 16 at around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on CR 164. Wilbert J. Brown, a Dallas...
3 arrests made in shooting that killed teen outside Fort Worth Whataburger
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested three people in connection to a shooting that killed one student and injured another outside of a Whataburger on Friday. The arrest warrant affidavit provides some details about the investigation, including how part of the conflict began on social media. 17-year-old Zecheriah...
