ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
twulasso.com

Blotter: Arguments between two couples turn physical

Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member was reported on Dec. 11 after an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend turned physical and police were called. The male was not affiliated with TWU and was trespassing on campus. The female stated that she did not want to press charges. The case is closed.
WFAA

Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
GARLAND, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Officer Shot While Service Arrest Warrant

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- A Dallas Police officer was shot in the foot while trying to serve an arrest warrant on a Capital Murder suspect Wednesday afternoon in West Dallas. He’s expected to be okay. According to the department’s Kristin Lowman members of the Fugitive Unit located the suspect in a...
DALLAS, TX
texassignal.com

The Real Child Of The Amber Alert

On January 13, 1996, Amber Hagerman was taken near her grandparents’ home in Arlington, Texas. The 9-year-old was riding her bike in an abandoned parking lot when she was abducted by a person driving a pickup track. An extensive manhunt throughout North Texas followed. Sadly, four days later Amber’s body was found. The person responsible has never been caught.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Shot Multiple Times in Dallas

Dallas Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Saturday, January 21, according to a DPD news release. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 9100 block of Skillman Street, located in City Council District 10, presided over by Councilman Adam McGough. The shooting occurred at approximately 6:19...
DALLAS, TX
southarkansassun.com

Married Man From Texas Killed Woman He Dated Using Fake Name

Ocastor Ferguson from Texas killed the woman he has dated using a fake name. Ferguson was previously charged with kidnapping, but authorities discovered the woman’s dead body. On January 11, authorities received a report about a missing woman named Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley’s aunt and co-workers apparently have not...
MCKINNEY, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
MCKINNEY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hunt County Man Gets 20 Years

A Hunt County grand jury indicted Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville, in July 2021, on one count of arson causing death. Gilstrap entered the guilty plea Friday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced Gilstrap to 20 years in prison. The fire was on Apr 13, 2021, and resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
inForney.com

AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children

MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
MCKINNEY, TX
KSST Radio

Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday

The following information was released by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Man sentenced 60 years for Texas police murder he didn't do

A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Texas police officer, even though he didn't pull the trigger. This January, Samuel Mayfield pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull who was actually shot by accomplice Dacion Steptoe, officials said.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

DPS Car Chase Yields Big Drug Bust

A 47-year-old man was arrested in Tyler for several pounds of marijuana allegedly found in his possession after leading troopers on a pursuit. The incident leading to the suspect’s arrest occurred on January 16 at around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on CR 164. Wilbert J. Brown, a Dallas...
TYLER, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrests made in shooting that killed teen outside Fort Worth Whataburger

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested three people in connection to a shooting that killed one student and injured another outside of a Whataburger on Friday. The arrest warrant affidavit provides some details about the investigation, including how part of the conflict began on social media. 17-year-old Zecheriah...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy