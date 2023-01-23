ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Tyler Posey’s ‘Teen Wolf’ movie comeback: ‘I’m sober and present’

By Lauren Sarner
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVTUK_0kOAy9aX00

Tyler Posey is returning to the world of “Teen Wolf.”

The original series ran on MTV for six seasons from 2011 to 2017 (loosely based on the 1985 movie) , and now the story continues in “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” premiering Jan 26 on Paramount+ .

“I always just knew this show was going to be a success. I just felt it in my bones,” Posey, 31, told The Post. “And I knew there was going to be more after it ended. Whether it would be a movie or a continuation of the show, I didn’t know. So, I’m not surprised by any of this. It’s something that I’ve been wanting for years. I was immediately stoked and down for the ride.”

Set in the fictional town of Beacon Hills, Calif., “Teen Wolf” followed Scott McCall (Posey), a high school student who got bitten by a werewolf and rose up to protect his town, which was a hotbed of supernatural shenanigans. Along the way, he was aided by fellow werewolf Derek Hale ( Tyler Hoechlin, who’s also returning for the movie) and his best friend Stiles Stilinski ( Dylan O’Brien , who isn’t returning).

“I’ve never second-guessed wanting to do it,” said Posey, who generated controversy when he joined OnlyFans and came out as sexually fluid in 2020. ” I didn’t even think about what my schedule had in front of me. I was like, ‘I’m clearing my entire schedule, and we’re doing this movie.’ ”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZEVk_0kOAy9aX00
Tyler Posey as Scott McCall in “Teen Wolf: The Movie.”
MTV Entertainment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmGRy_0kOAy9aX00
Tyler Posey in “Teen Wolf” Season 5 in 2015.
©MTV/courtesy Everett / Everett

In addition to Posey and Hoechlin, original “Teen Wolf” cast members returning for the movie include Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent (even though, yes, she did die in Season 3), J.R. Bourne as Chris Argent and Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHW1g_0kOAy9aX00
Tyler Posey as Scott McCall in “Teen Wolf: The Movie.”
MTV Entertainment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Xr5r_0kOAy9aX00
Tyler Posey wolfing out as Scott McCall in “Teen Wolf: The Movie.”
MTV ENTERTAINMENT

“Every day was like this big reunion. In between ‘action’ and ‘cut’ we were hanging out and laughing and reminiscing and crying,” said Posey. “It’s always nice to see Crystal. We hadn’t acted together for over five years. And J.R. Bourne is one of my best friends. We maintain our close relationship outside of ‘Teen Wolf’ — we goof around, ride motorcycles with each other, go shopping. But to get to do [the show] again with him, and see him grow as a person too … we had the greatest time.”

For those who didn’t return, Posey said the movie works around their absence.

“Dylan [O’Brien] wasn’t a part of the last season of ‘Teen Wolf,’ so we were familiar with how to do the show without him. But also, he’s as big a part of the show as anybody else, and always will be,” he said. “We talk about him in the movie [and] we see his Jeep. He’s not absent in our hearts. He’s still very much present.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7qza_0kOAy9aX00
Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Posey in “Teen Wolf” Season 2 in 2012.
©MTV/Courtesy Everett Collectio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oI8Cu_0kOAy9aX00
Dylan Sprayberry and Tyler Posey in “Teen Wolf” Season 5 in 2015.
©MTV/Courtesy Everett Collectio

In the movie, Beacon Hills faces a new threat. Scott isn’t a teenager anymore, but he’s an alpha, and he gathers a mix of new friends and old allies to band together and face this new enemy.

“I was a little nervous to know if I still knew how to play Scott,” said Posey. “I knew in my mind where he’d been, who he is now, but I was wondering if I could play it. But it was really like riding a bike. It all came back to me. I’m super-proud of the work I did and I feel like he’s more Scott than he ever was before. Maybe that’s the secret — to take five years away from something and then come back to it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gigCa_0kOAy9aX00
Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed in “Teen Wolf: The Movie.”
©Paramount+/Courtesy Everett Co
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iASML_0kOAy9aX00
Tyler Posey as Scott McCall in “Teen Wolf: The Movie.”
MTV Entertainment

Posey said that he’s changed a lot since the show ended in 2017, but that he brought that to the role.

“I’m proud of who I am today. I’m taking care of myself physically, mentally, I meditate multiple times a day. I try to find the peace and joy in everything,” he said. “I’m sober, I’m present in every moment. I was excited to play Scott McCall with this new mentality of where I’m at right now. I’m still the same goofy kid that I always was, just with a little bit of extra oomph.

“It’s exciting to be able to bring this to Scott.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite at Premiere

That '70s Show stars Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama reunited at Netflix's That '90s Show red carpet premiere last week to celebrate the long-awaited spinoff series. They also posed for pictures with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who star in the new series. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher also make guest appearances in That '90s Show but they couldn't make it to the Jan. 12 premiere event at Netflix's TUDUM Theater in Hollywood.
WISCONSIN STATE
TV Fanatic

Sarah Michelle Gellar and the Wolf Pack Cast Previews Paramount+ Drama

Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis is treating viewers to a new series about werewolves in the Paramount+ original Wolf Pack. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Sarah Michelle Gellar (Kristin Ramsay), Rodrigo Santoro (Garrett Briggs), Chloe Rose Robertson (Luna Briggs), and Tyler Lawrence Grey (Harlan Briggs) ahead of the premiere.
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
netflixjunkie.com

Megan Fox on a Hunt for a Girlfriend, All This While She Is Still MGK’s Fiancee

Megan Fox is seeking a girlfriend. The Transformers actress was once considered of the hottest celebrities in the industry and appeared in several films thereafter. She is currently engaged to 32-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. She was also once married to Wedding Band actor Brian Austin Green, though the two called it quit officially in 2021.
wegotthiscovered.com

Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’

Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
170K+
Followers
75K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy