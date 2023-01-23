Read full article on original website
Related
starlocalmedia.com
What a Refreshing evening for a great cause! Donations pour in at inaugural Refresh Frisco/Little Elm Gala
On Saturday, January 21, at Verona Villa in Frisco, the Frisco and Little Elm communities came out in full force to support Refresh Frisco and Refresh Little Elm for its inaugural gala. The tables were packed, the donations were pouring in from the silent and live auction, and smiles could...
starlocalmedia.com
Father and son recognized by Plano and Richardson police departments
The police departments of Plano and Richardson recognized a father and son Monday afternoon for their help in returning a man to his home after a Silver Alert was issued in December. Heading home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios Ray and his father, Jason Ray, noticed a Silver...
starlocalmedia.com
City of Lewisville looks to address issues identified on SH 121 Business
Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Jan. 23 to go over the SH 121 Business Corridor Plan Scope, which identifies issues and opportunities for the city in the area. Business 121 was originally a part of SH 121, but in 1999, SH 121 was rerouted and SH 121 Business was created. With the opening of DFW International Airport in 1974, growth along the corridor took off in the 1970s and 1980s, but the city didn’t adopt a General Development Ordinance until 1989. Most of the commercial development is legal-nonconforming based on the city’s current ordinances as they have adapted over time.
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm Fire Department paramedics to receive honor for saving a life
In the early morning on Dec. 13, 2022, paramedics of the Little Elm Fire Department were called out to assist with a cardiac arrest. This is not uncommon in a paramedic’s line of work, but what was uncommon was that the man survived and made a full recovery. Adam...
No-parking zone established on 13th/14th Connector in Plano
Plano City Council established a no-parking zone on 13th/14th Connector. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano residents will no longer be able to park on most of 13th/14th Connector, a side road between US 75 and G Avenue that turns into 14th Street. Plano City Council approved an ordinance establishing a no-parking...
US 380 widening project in Frisco to move forward in 2023
Work began in April to widen US 380 near Frisco. Crews are working on the southern portion of the road, so traffic has been shifted to the north side of US 380. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) A project to widen US 380 in Frisco is expected to move forward in...
Prosper ISD school board president arrested on child indecency charge, district says
DALLAS — The Prosper Independent School District's board president has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child, the district announced. Prosper ISD officials said in a statement that board President Drew Wilborn was arrested on Wednesday by the Dallas Police Department. The district said it doesn't...
starlocalmedia.com
Plans for second H-E-B location in Frisco to undergo further review
Frisco and Little Elm residents may need to wait a bit longer before a new H-E-B officially takes root in their area. An application for a conveyance plat for a big box retail grocery store with two drive-throughs, accessory gas pumps and a car wash has been withdrawn to allow for additional time, according to city documents provided to Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
McKinney TxDOT Project Could Force Residents To Move
TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members. TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force...
starlocalmedia.com
This Little Elm resident wants to leave ‘a legacy of transparency and integrity’
Addison Owens moved to Little Elm in 2020 and has been an involved community member ever since, finding community through his church and local organizations. He is a big fan of the outdoors, faith, and all things food. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD school counselors show up in force, voice support for counseling services at community input meeting
Several members of the Frisco ISD school counselor community showed up to the community input meeting on Monday evening to voice their support for their peers to the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees. In light of comments and concerns shared about counseling practices at the January regular Frisco ISD Board...
starlocalmedia.com
TxDOT provides update on I-35E Phase 2 Reconstruction in Downtown Carrollton
Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to receive an update from TxDOT on the I-35E Phase 2 Reconstruction Project. The I-35E Phase 2 project is a full reconstruction of the existing six general purpose lanes to eight general purpose lanes with auxiliary lanes at entrance and exit ramps, a full reconstruction of the “grandfathered” existing two tolled managed lanes, and a full reconstruction of the frontage roads and numerous intersection improvements. The project goes from I-35E from I-635 to Denton County Line and is 6.39 miles long.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
Fire guts Fort Worth church, investigators looking for the cause
Fort Worth investigators are still looking for the cause of the Tuesday fire that gutted a church in North Fort Worth. The building is the home of Templo Bethesda Asambleas de Deo (Temple Bethesda Assembly of God) on Deen Road
starlocalmedia.com
Want to know what's planned for Celina ISD? Superintendent Maglisceau outlines vision for short-term, long-term growth
Celina ISD is 12 students away from reaching a milestone. Once 12 more students join the district, CISD will have reached 4,000 students, Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said Wednesday.
keranews.org
Denton ISD is looking at opening its own health clinic — maybe as soon as the next school year
After sending out a “request for proposal,” Denton ISD is looking at partnering with Concentra, a health care company that runs more than 500 urgent care facilities in 44 states. “Concentra has been in the onsite medical clinic operations [business] for 45 years,” said Chris Bomberger, the district’s...
Tony Hawk asking Garland City Council to name skate park after hometown legend
Skating legend tony Hawk made a plea via a youtube video to the Garland city council to rename is recenlty opened skate park called the Boneyard to honor Jon Comer, a Garland native
starlocalmedia.com
Four-day school week in Little Elm ISD? Board delays calendar change to gather more data, input
Little Elm ISD was previously considering a four-day week, following a trend that other Texas school districts have implemented in 2023, but after the LEISD board meeting on Monday, the four-day week may no longer be under consideration. The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Jan. 23...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano City Council discusses efforts to regulate short-term rental in light of recent criminal activity
The Plano City Council saw two housing items in its Monday meeting. The first centered around short-term rentals and how the city aims to regulate these entities and prevent further nuisances and criminal activity. Discussions around short-term rentals began on Oct. 10, where council aimed to understand the landscape of...
McKinney City Council declares intention to pursue redevelopment of city-owned properties downtown
The properties targeted for potential redevelopment include the current city hall, the development services building and two parking lots, according to the presentation. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council is interested in pursuing the potential redevelopment of four city-owned properties in downtown McKinney. Four of the 22 city-owned properties...
