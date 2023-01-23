Read full article on original website
CDC identifies possible safety issue with Pfizer's updated COVID-19 vaccine
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said there is a possible safety issue with the bivalent Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, but it's unlikely it represents a true risk. The agency said it continues to recommend people stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC...
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. The study, which was published Thursday by the CDC, examined more than...
What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters
Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
Moderna and FDA 'withheld trial data' on covid-19 booster shot so it could win $5bn contract
Moderna and the Food and Drug Association (FDA) have been accused of concealing data during the approval process for the pharma giant's bivalent Covid booster.
Consumer Reports promotes petition to FDA to ban Red Dye No. 3, the artificial color, in food
In the current issue of its “On Health” newsletter, Consumer Reports calls on its member to sign a petition about one of its older causes. The formal petition was submitted to FDA by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) and it was supported by a number of groups, including CR. The CR effort mentioned in “ON HEALTH” is meant to provide an opportunity for CR readers to support the formal petition.
The FDA Is Considering A New Plan To Make COVID Vaccines A Lot More Like Your Annual Flu Shot
In a decision that could come this week, the FDA is looking to step away from the confusing array of COVID shots and boosters that are currently recommended and create an easier-to-understand schedule.
U.S. poised to switch COVID-19 prevention strategy to annual vaccine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Monday it was weighing a shift in its COVID-19 strategy to an annual vaccine program similar to that employed against flu.
The FDA is proposing a move to annual COVID shots. Some experts worry it’s too soon, and too simple of an approach
The virus has not yet fully settled into a pattern of seasonality and may never, experts caution.
FDA wants to simplify the use and updating of Covid-19 vaccines
The US Food and Drug Administration wants to simplify the Covid-19 vaccine process to look more like what happens with the flu vaccine, according to documents posted online on Monday. That could include streamlining the vaccine composition, immunization schedules and periodic updates of Covid-19 vaccines. The FDA said it expects...
U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots
(Reuters) -The U.S. health regulator on Monday proposed the use of one dose of the latest updated COVID-19 shot annually for healthy adults, similar to the influenza immunization campaign, as it aims to simplify the country's current COVID-vaccine strategy. The Food and Drug Administration's proposal was outlined in its briefing...
The FDA considers a major shift in the nation's COVID vaccine strategy
NPR has learned that the Food and Drug Administration wants to simplify the nation's COVID-19 vaccine strategy. The goal is to make COVID vaccines a little more like the annual flu shot. FADEL: NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has the story, and he joins us now. Good morning, Rob. ROB...
FDA rethinks its strategy on future COVID vaccines
An FDA advisory panel meeting tomorrow could start a reset of how the U.S. approaches its COVID-19 vaccine strategy. Driving the news: The agency has sent signs they want to move from the on-the-fly response that's, at times, left the public confused to an annual vaccination schedule that more closely mirrors flu vaccines.
4 recent updates on long COVID-19 in 2023
Below are four recent long COVID-19 updates Becker's has covered since the beginning of 2023:. The CDC awarded Helix a new contract to research how genetics affect COVID-19 vaccine efficacy. The research, according to Daniel Lee, Helix's senior vice president of life sciences and growth, will provide new insight into the adverse effects of long COVID-19.
Boosters as effective against XBB as targeted subvariant: CDC
The updated COVID-19 vaccines' effectiveness between BA.5 and XBB subvariants are similar, according to CDC data published Jan. 25. In a study of COVID-19 infections among immunocompromised adults between Dec. 1 and Jan. 13, when XBB.1.5 was prevalent, the CDC found an overall 49 percent vaccine efficacy in people ages 18-49. When BA.5 was dominant, the boosters showed a 52 percent efficacy in the same age group.
CDC director gains more oversight amid structural shifts
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, will hire new leadership and reshape parts of the agency in an effort to gain more visibility and direct oversight into key areas, according to a Jan. 24 Bloomberg report. Dr. Walensky has been working on improving the agency's operations and efficiency since she took...
Teen opioid deaths continue to rise, but buprenorphine prescriptions decline by 45%: CDC
Despite the increase in adolescent and teen opioid-related deaths, the dispensing rate of buprenorphine decreased by 45 percent between 2015 and 2020 in individuals younger than 19, according to a study published Jan. 24 in Pediatrics. During the same time period, the proportion of adults 20 and older prescribed buprenorphine,...
How COVID-19 admissions compare to past winters
The weekly rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations was nearly three times lower at the end of December compared to the same period a year prior, CDC data shows. The data depicts a stark difference in the state of the pandemic this winter versus the last, when omicron first emerged and spurred record high admissions.
Fact check: COVID-19 vaccination decreases chances of hospitalization, contrary to post's implication
COVID-19 vaccine decreases the chance of being hospitalized with COVID-19, contrary to a post that wrongly interprets hospitalization data.
