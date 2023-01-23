Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well
The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
game-news24.com
Xbox wants to update the PlayStation 5 release schedule to help save Activision Blizzard purchaseout
There’s one way to release the Last of Us multiplayer game (pic: Sony). Sony could be forced to share its PS5 release schedule in part of Microsoft’s legal fight with the FTC over the Activision buyout. Just when you thought Microsofts attempts to buy Activision Blizzard couldn’t get...
Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever
Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
game-news24.com
Warzone 2 players are calling for a night mode in Al Al Mazrah
A night version of Al Mazrah appeared to be the thing that Warzone 2 players called a new addition of Activision after both Verdansk and Rebirth Island got the after-dark treatment. The lighting is the biggest improvement that Al Mazrah has been praised for over maps such as Caldera and...
Hate towards PlayStation's new console exclusive is being driven by bigots, says developer
Forspoken was finally released by Luminous Productions and Square Enix yesterday after several lengthy delays - and it’s created quite a ruckus. On the whole critics aren’t impressed, but it’s Forspoken’s dialogue that’s causing a stir. Over on Metacritic, Forspoken landed a score of 68...
In a mad display of devotion, these gamers are fighting Souls series bosses over and over again until Elden Ring DLC is announced
Punking Malenia and Slave Knight Gael however many times it takes.
Hogwarts Legacy is available to download right now
It’s been a long time coming, but the release of Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner for those with new-gen consoles and PCs. Not everyone will be able to play the wizarding world RPG on the same day - the title has been pushed back to April for those on PS4 and Xbox One, and won’t release until July on Nintendo Switch (I’m still curious to see how it’s even going to run on there, to be honest). But, for fans on Xbox Series X/S, there's some exciting news.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On TikTok Sensations The Cavinder Twins' WWE Future
Upon WWE's launch of the NIL (Next in Line) program in 2021, several NCAA athletes were presented with a pathway into the company once their collegiate careers came to an end. Among the inaugural class was a pair of sisters whom WWE had hoped could potentially fill the role left by WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. Originally out of Fresno State University, Haley and Hanna Cavinder joined WWE's first NIL class as twin sisters playing college basketball. Outside of their impressive performances on the court, the Cavinder Twins have massively grown their social media presence, especially on Tik Tok.
game-news24.com
WoW players fear Crafting Cartels are taking over Dragonflight and getting players banned from playing
World of Warcraft is not what it is before. However, sometimes the players take the game too seriously and form community like Devilsaur Mafia with strict schedules and shifts to completely control one aspect of the game. In Dragonflight, saw history repeat itself as Crafting Cartels are taking over the game and getting players banned.
game-news24.com
How did the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ progress work?
After we played Hogwarts Legacy, we also had the pleasure of talking with Troy Johnson, the Advanced Game Designer di Avalanche Softwareto whom we asked other questions related to the progression system. How does the progression of Hogwarts Legacy work? Troy tells us that the progression is basically based on...
'League of Legends' game maker says it won't pay ransom after hackers reportedly ask for $10 million and threaten to release source code
The hackers sent a ransom email to Riot Games, reportedly saying that their "sole motivation is financial gain."
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
game-news24.com
Worry, the time warp of time for the poor quest of the world and a desperate quest for the poor
By Sara Petzold My new World Championship team takes over from the games’ servers on the Xbox One. The quest Curve of Time Cat presents almost impossible challenges to players. But a job is on. The fact that world quests in WoW don’t work as intended is not really...
game-news24.com
The Best Steamware For Each Deck
Valves Steam Deck was the long-awaited portable video game device for PC gamers, but it hasn’t disappointed. The Steam Deck was released in February 2022. It isn’t just for the best esports games from the Steam library, it also runs Windows PC games. This list of the best products for Steam Deck will add more fun to your gaming experience. Let’s look at a few of them.
game-news24.com
Octopath Traveler adds Offerwall, And The Fans Arent Happy
In a new update, Square Enix added an offerwall to Octopath Traveler, which is seemingly out of nowhere for a half-year-old release. The fans aren’t happy, as you can imagine. Octopath Traveler: the World War Is the Continent an RPG that’s getting underway before the first game. This game...
game-news24.com
Beasley Esports announced partnership with Army West Point Esports
Beasley Esports revealed a brand new partnership this week – teaming together with the Army West Point Esports in a new deal. If you don’t like this group, Beasley Esports owns the Houston Outlaws in Overwatch League, and the Team AXLE in the Rocket League Championship Series. They revealed today they joined forces with the US Military Academy at West Point. They have their own esports division where the soldiers compete in a number of games. As part of the new partnership, the coaches of Team AXLE will work together to “provide strategic coaching and training to the Army West Point cadets,” which competes at weekly tournaments, the National Esport Collegiate Conference (NECC) and compete at highly competitive esports organizations before the end of the Spring. That Army has decided to get them better. We got several quotes about the new partnership below.
game-news24.com
SpellForce: On March 3rd, the Conquest of Eo will be announced
A powerful 4X experience, based on its full content and high replayability. With over 80 battle maps from 15 unique environments, players can build their armies in over 100 units: dwarven, stone-golems, orcish hamans, and majestic griffons. Choose from 15 heroes and apprentices to lead them. Embark on the world of quests with his full length of ability and master 700 handwritten secrets. If you do this, try on over 100 different spells in your grimoire. Utilize them strategically in tactical battles that require consideration of flanking, distance, visibility, high ground and special battle enchantments. Explore the vast world of Eo, a magical realm full of treasures and resources, who are inhabited by various races like men, elves, orcs, dwarves, goblins and monsters. Are you ready to make the ultimate adventure?
game-news24.com
Diablo Immortal sets out new class, narrative quests, fishing, and competition for the year 2023
If you invested in Diablo Immortal, that’s not so much that you want to make an appeal to the mobile ARPG, then you’ll probably be glad to know more is exactly what’s coming, with the promise of four major quarterly updates in 2023 that add a lot of things to do according to a roadmap post that was somewhat confusingly posted on Reddit.
