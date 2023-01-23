Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf loses another veteran BioWare producer
BioWare's Mac Walters used a LinkedIn post this weekend to announce the end of a 19-year career at the company. The move is yet another in a long line of shakeups for the leadership team behind the sprawling, long-anticipated Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, on which he served as production director. Walters'...
wegotthiscovered.com
All types of Infected ‘zombies’ in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
Since its premiere, HBO’s The Last of Us has proven its worth as the upcoming hit show on the platform, following closely to House of the Dragon‘s own existential highs. The series adaptation of the popular video game by the same title received immediate recognition for picking up one of the most beloved PlayStation Exclusives in addition to its star-studded cast. Albeit with the touch-and-go reception from fans with adamant opinions upon announcement, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are proving to be the perfect Joel and Ellie for this action-driven series.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC to Have Biggest Budget in CDPR History; Witcher 3 Next Gen Patch for PC in ‘Final Stages’
Cyberpunk 2077 has experienced a fruitful 2022. Ever since the developers introduced fixes for the game and the release of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, the days have become much brighter for them. Now, the hype for the title is growing even further as CD Projekt Red has announced an upcoming DLC titled Phantom Liberty.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Featured a Sneaky Uncharted Easter Egg
HBO's The Last of Us snuck in an easter egg in Episode 2 that stems from Naughty Dog's incredibly popular PlayStation game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Although we're only two episodes into The Last of Us, HBO's latest series has already been tucking away some secrets for fans to discover. In the pilot of The Last of Us, the show featured a callback to Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part 2 that may have been easily missed. With Episode 2, this trend continued once again, but this time, director Neil Druckmann opted to hide a subtle reference to Uncharted.
The Last of Us Part I sales skyrocket as PC launch draws near
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. Something to look forward to: Initially launched on the PlayStation 3 in 2013, The Last of Us has been a wildly successful franchise. Its popularity spawned a PS4 remaster in 2014, a sequel in 2020, and a remake for current-gen hardware in 2022. The games were initially limited to PlayStation consoles only. However, Naughty Dog announced the series would make its way to PC, with a release slated for March.
Cyberpunk 2077 developer agrees with complaints game was too linear
While Cyberpunk 2077 has surfaced from the ashes of its own calamitous crash two years ago, with praise for its storyline and characters, there's still something left to be desired from the dystopian RPG. Indeed, even though the sentiment surrounding the game is more positive than negative now, players were...
game-news24.com
How to defend a legacy for the Pre-Load Hogwarts on all platforms?
The pre-load for Hogwarts Legacy is already live and players can download it from their respective store right now on certain platforms. It will allow Harry Potter fans to start playing immediately after the title goes live. The number of hours we can take in to preloading a game varies...
game-news24.com
Redfall terminates exclusive gameplay Footage
What was originally rumored was made up of, to be announced yesterday with the Developer Direct release date. We also had exclusive gameplay footage. The story-driven shooter opens the vampire hunt on May 2nd in Redfall, Massachusetts. Players may hunt vampires in one or two different ways. Moreover, reveals Arcane Preorder Bonuses and the expanded Bite Back Edition, including Hero Pass, which is going to include future expansions, outfits and weapons.
game-news24.com
Activision confirms a Reset in Warzone 2
Activision confirmed in the Official Update of Season 2 that Faction missions progress in the DMZ mode will be reset on March 15th, 2023. All the progress you’ve made, whether you’ve completed all Factions missions or not, will go completely wrong. This is because brand-new missions will be...
NME
Naughty Dog might never make ‘The Last Of Us Part 3’
Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has said the studio might not make a follow-up to ‘The Last Of Us Part 2’, despite the success of the HBO television adaptation. The Last Of Us was released in 2013, ahead of a sequel in 2020 and a 2022 remake. The series is among the best-ever selling video games, while a recent HBO adaptation (starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) has introduced more people to Naughty Dog’s world.
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Takes Place at the Same Time as 'The Mandalorian'
Move over Marvel – Star Wars is back in full force. With The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka set to premiere in 2023, Star Wars fans will be well-fed with new streaming content. Article continues below advertisement. But as Master Yoda once said – "Wait! There is....another." In this...
game-news24.com
The Dead Space Remake Will End the Aroged Dead
One of the best survival horror games where appreciation came too late in the past, there was no more word for the situation of Dead Space. The low sales and the low acceptance of the second series at the moment made EA wait on an indefinite period, which really led to more praise for Dead Space having achieved a sci-fi-themed survival horror concept. What will come out of me? The second chance for the game has finally come again through the remake process that will be released in the next few days.
God of War Ragnarök developer starts work on new Marvel game
The God of War Ragnarok lead level designer for Santa Monica Studios has now joined Amy Hennig to work on a new Marvel game. In September 2022, it was revealed that former Uncharted developer, Amy Hennig was working on a new Marvel game for Skydance Media. While this new Marvel game hasn't been officially named, yet, we do know that it will be set during WW2 and will feature Captain America as well as Black Panther. We also know that it will be a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure.”
With Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Almost Done Shooting, Writers Talk How Andy Serkis’ Caesar Will Be Addressed
Ahead of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes finishing shooting, the writers have shared how the next movie will address the late Caesar, who was played by Andy Serkis.
