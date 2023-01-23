Read full article on original website
Related
LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Arkansas
TJ Lindsey is a six-foot-five, 250-pound, three-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024. He is from Bryant, Arkansas, where he plays for Bryant High School. The Bryant Hornets finished the 2022 season 12-0 and were champions of class 7A in Arkansas, the highest classification in Arkansas. LSU is thin at the defensive line, so Lindsey would be a very nice addition to the 2024 recruiting class.
Arkansas football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Sam Pittman has worked wonders for the Arkansas football program in just a few short years. The program was in the gutter not long before he took over and he immediately turned it into a winner and a legit threat in the SEC. While the 2022 season was rather disappointing,...
247Sports
Arkansas rolls past LSU, 60-40
Arkansas picked up a 60-40 win over a scuffling LSU squad on a snowy Tuesday night in Fayetteville (Ark.). With the victory, the Razorbacks have now notched consecutive wins in league play for the first time this season and improve to 14-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Junior guard...
What LSU Tigers fans are saying about Joe Brady as an Alabama coaching candidate
Joe Brady is forever enshrined in LSU Tigers football lore because of his role in the 2019 National Championship team. So, it is understandable why many fans are uneasy with rumors the former Tigers passing game coordinator is on Alabama’s radar. Multiple college news outlets have suggested Joe Brady...
Did Dallas Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons call out QB Dak Prescott after 49ers loss?
Micah Parsons said the said the Cowboys defense did it’s job, holding the 49ers to one touchdown and keeping their playmakers in check
LSU visit blows away Mississippi 4-star WR
LSU made a huge splash during Mississippi 4-star WR JJ Harrell's weekend visit to Baton Rouge.
State of the Program: Ole Miss Football
With the spring semester now underway in Oxford, let's take a look at how the major sports on campus sit early in 2023, continuing with football.
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
Postgame Reaction: No. 4 Vols blow past Georgia
No. 4 Tennessee cruised to a dominating 70-41 win over Georgia on Wednesday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena to improve to 17-3 on the season and 7-1 in SEC play. It's the 11th time this season the Vols have won by 20 points, which ties a program-record. The Dawgs become the 10th opponent that UT has held to under 50 points.
Tennessee offers 2026 offensive lineman Samuelu Utu
Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols. Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach. He was hired as Tennessee’s head coach in Jan. 2021. Following the 2022 season, Heupel received a contract...
PHOTOS: LSU basketball's struggles continue in road loss to Arkansas
Things just keep getting worse for LSU basketball. The Tigers fell to 12-8 (1-7 SEC) in coach Matt McMahon’s first season with Tuesday night’s 60-40 loss at Arkansas — who they defeated in the league opener, their only win in SEC play to this point. LSU fell...
Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.
Comments / 0