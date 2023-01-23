Whenever conventional wisdom would have told John Alexander Skelton to take a certain path, he’s gone the other way. Despite the launchpad promised by his prize-winning Central Saint Martins graduate collection in 2016, he instead chose to scale his brand up slowly and modestly, primarily working made-to-order and with a carefully-managed list of around two dozen stockists. And over the past few years, his presentations—more like happenings, in fact, involving as they have everything from a lock-in at a 350-year-old pub, to a roof-raising recital from Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood, to an eerie procession through a church crypt—have garnered him increasing buzz as an under-the-radar talent within London’s menswear ecosystem. This season, he decided to scale things back a little, opting for an exhibition of photographs and a film.

