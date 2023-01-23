Woman fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Florida hospital campus in intended murder-suicide, police say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Florida man accidentally shoots himself during alleged car break-in attempt
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg during an alleged attempted vehicle burglary in Okaloosa County. Justin McCall, who was out of jail on bond, allegedly stole a firearm from a vehicle and was trying to break into another, authorities said. That’s when he accidentally shot himself. A woman outside her nearby home heard him say he had been shot and she called the police.
An elderly Florida couple’s murder-suicide agreement ended with a shooting and hostage situation at a Daytona Beach hospital
(CNN) — A 76-year-old woman is in custody after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in the head in what police say was an intended murder-suicide at a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday. The terminally ill man, 77, was hospitalized at the Advent Health Hospital and made...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never Returned
Calandra Rachel StallworthPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 27, 2017, 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. Her family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, NBC News reports. Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach as a housekeeper. That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News. The dedicated mother never arrived and her family reported her missing that same evening.
Mass shooting at Oakland, California, gas station happened during filming of music video: report
A mass shooting at a Valero gas station in Oakland, California that left one dead and seven others injured happened while a music video was being filmed, reports say.
Mom's Bike Ride Past Huge Alligator in Florida Is Downright Wild
Yeah most people would've turned that bike around.
76-year-old woman fatally shoots dying husband inside Florida hospital, charged with murder
Ellen Gilland, 76, has been charged with first-degree murder and assault in connection to the shooting of her husband at a Daytona Beach Hospital.
Jennifer Kesse’s father shares dark fears over his daughter’s fate as major update in probe gives them fresh hope
THE devastated family of missing Orlando woman Jennifer Kesse insists new hope has been breathed into the heartbreaking attempt to find her. This week marks 17 years since the 24-year-old vanished in 2006 but there have been no arrests made. Her father Drew’s push to have the case looked at...
Wife shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say
Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown. In a press release, officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the woman confined herself to her husband's room. Police said in an update that the woman surrendered to officers and was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. local time. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Carole Baskin’s claim that ex Don Lewis is alive shot down by sheriff
Carole Baskin’s startling claim that her long-assumed-dead ex-husband Don Lewis was actually found alive is news to the Florida sheriff’s office still actively looking for him. The “Tiger King” star claimed in a now-viral UK TV interview that her ex “is alive and well in Costa Rica.” However, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, which is in charge of the hunt, still has an open missing person case for Lewis, even after he was legally declared dead in 2002. Jack Don Lewis is still listed as a “missing endangered adult” who on Aug. 18, 1997 “left his families [sic] residence and has not been...
ringsidenews.com
New Defendant Officially Added To Civil Lawsuit Against Tammy Lynn Sytch
Tammy Lynn Sytch, more commonly known by her in-ring name Sunny, is no stranger to DUI charges. The past year has seen her go on trial for a manslaughter DUI charge. As previously reported, Sytch was involved in a fatal three-car crash. One of the parties involved in the car crash, identified as Julian Lafrancis Lasseter Jr. of Daytona Beach Shores, was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Now, Sunny is still facing the ramifications of her decisions.
beckershospitalreview.com
312-bed hospital closure in Florida leaves community strained
Competition closing would in other circumstances perhaps be positive, but an unexpected closure of ShorePoint Venice Hospital in North Venice, Fla., will now leave the community with 312 fewer hospital beds for patients. As a result, the remaining hospital in the region, Sarasota Memorial Hospital Venice, now may face capacity strains, according to the Herald-Tribune.
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient sues Indiana hospital after TV reporter intercepts her personal info
An Indiana appeals court will decide whether a hospital in the state violated a patient's privacy rights when it left her data open to electronic interception, The Herald Bulletin reported Jan. 22. Indiana resident Brittany Rubendall sued Community Hospital Anderson in 2020 after a local Fox TV reporter was able...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Arkansas nursing home operator hit with $8.4M judgment in resident's death
Former Arkansas nursing home operator Joseph Schwartz was hit with an $8.4 million judgment over the death of a resident, Arkansas Business reported Jan. 23. Freddie Miles entered a facility owned by Mr. Schwartz in early 2017 and died in June of the same year. "During a very short residency...
Comments / 0