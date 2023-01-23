BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County resident has dropped a complaint they made against a Parkton family with a crowing rooster.That means the Tanenbaum family will get to keep Wilbur the Rooster.Last week, WJZ reported that a neighbor's complaints resulted in nearly $5,000 in fines because of the rooster's crowing.The Tanenbaum family was supposed to go in front of the Animal Services Board in February.Their complaints were taken to the county, which resulted in a $150 fine for the Tanenbaums. But then another came in, with a $4,650 price tag."The amount is outrageous. It's been very stressful, knowing that we could continue to be assessed $150 each time the rooster crows," Jackie said.The family started a change.org petition to build a case for Wilbur which got more than 20,000 signatures.

PARKTON, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO