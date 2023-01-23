Read full article on original website
Neighbor drops complaints against Parkton family assessed with $5,000 in fines for rooster
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County resident has dropped a complaint they made against a Parkton family with a crowing rooster.That means the Tanenbaum family will get to keep Wilbur the Rooster.Last week, WJZ reported that a neighbor's complaints resulted in nearly $5,000 in fines because of the rooster's crowing.The Tanenbaum family was supposed to go in front of the Animal Services Board in February.Their complaints were taken to the county, which resulted in a $150 fine for the Tanenbaums. But then another came in, with a $4,650 price tag."The amount is outrageous. It's been very stressful, knowing that we could continue to be assessed $150 each time the rooster crows," Jackie said.The family started a change.org petition to build a case for Wilbur which got more than 20,000 signatures.
a-z-animals.com
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Maryland (And Where to See Fossils Today)
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Maryland (And Where to See Fossils Today) Long before Maryland was a state renowned for its seafood and ocean views, this part of the United States was a bit of a hotbed for dinosaurs. At least, more evidence of dinosaurs that roamed Maryland exists than in other states, like those in the Midwest. Today, we’re going to look at some of the dinosaurs that lived in Maryland.
Maryland AG files complaint against recycling company for open dumping in Prince George’s County, Baltimore
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has filed a civil complaint, on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment, against World Recycling Company and three related entities.
a-z-animals.com
Maryland Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Maryland is an eastern state with its fair share of greenery. The result? Well, anyone in the area knows that certain parts of the year can be rough for allergy sufferers. As we round the New Year, the allergy season looms ever closer. Let’s look at the Maryland allergy season and determine its peak, timing, and treatments. Plus, we will look at the primary plant culprits behind this sneezy season and the region where they can be found. Let’s get started!
Baltimore County Pill Mill Doc Avoids Prison For Distributing, Dispensing Oxycodone
The medical director of a pain management clinic in Maryland will avoid time behind bars for his role in a conspiracy to overprescribe prescription medication out of his office, federal officials announced. Norman Rosen, 84, of Towson, was sentenced to four months of home detention as part of 18 months...
Hunters charged on Patuxent River in Anne Arundel County
Three men who are banned from owning guns were charged with illegally hunting birds on the Patuxent River in Anne Arundel County last month.
mocoshow.com
12101 Tech Road in White Oak Area Sold for Over $12.8 Million in 2022
Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania brokered the sale of 12101 Tech Road, a 58,280 square foot flex/office building located in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland for over $12.8 million in mid 2022. 12101 Tech Road features 22-foot ceiling heights and a free, surface parking lot that can accommodate more than 100 vehicles. The premises also features multiple loading docks and is home to a total of three tenants making the property 100% leased at the time of the sale. Kingdom Fellowship Church, which occupied over 40,000 square feet, was expected to vacate later in the year.
beckersasc.com
Pennsylvania physician sentenced to 2 years for 'pill mill'
Pain management physician Dr. Yutong Zhang, has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release for operating his Wayne, Pa.-based practice as a "pill mill," the Justice Department said Jan. 20. In February, Dr. Zhang pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing medication containing oxycodone...
Nottingham MD
Director of Towson pain management clinic sentenced for conspiracy to distribute, dispense oxycodone
BALTIMORE, MD—The director of a Towson pain management clinic has been sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and dispense oxycodone. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III on Tuesday sentenced Norman Rosen, 84, of Towson, to four months of home detention as part of 18 months of probation, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and dispense oxycodone in connection with his operation of Rosen-Hoffberg Rehabilitation and Pain Management Associates, P.A., where he was Medical Director and part owner.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Nine Members and Associates of a West Baltimore Drug Trafficking Organization Known as “Wick Squad” Are Indicted
Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced nine Baltimore men have been charged in connection with a long-term investigation in West Baltimore City. Charges in the indictments include illegal possession of firearms, distribution of Fentanyl, and distribution of cocaine. The investigation was led by the.
Bay Journal
Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region
As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.
Escaped inmate caught after days on the run in Maryland, police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An inmate who escaped from a minimum-security facility in Maryland is back behind bars after he was caught by authorities in Prince George's County on Monday. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Warrant Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals Service recaptured a 27-year-old...
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
mocoshow.com
Federal Increase in Pre-Tax Benefits Allotted for Employer Transit Expenses as Part of Montgomery County’s ‘Fareshare’ Program
Per MCDOT: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) “FareShare” Program announces that employees have more reason than ever to use public transportation to get to work. The Internal Revenue Service has increased the pre-tax limit for employer-provided commuting benefits to $300 per month, from $280 last year, including transit passes and vanpool fares for 2023.
State settles with Columbia store owner, accused of violating Puppy Mills Act
A settlement has been reached between Maryland and a puppy retailer, accused of violating the state's “No More Puppy Mills Act” law.
'Wick Squad' Drug Organization Members In West Baltimore Indicted: Maryland AG
Nine members and associates of an alleged West Baltimore drug trafficking organization have been indicted on a myriad of drug and weapons charges, the Maryland Attorney’s General Office announced on Monday morning. Attorney General Anthony Brown said that following a long-term investigation into trafficking throughout the region, the "Wick...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County Police Officer caught in the act of lending a helping hand
ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County Police Officer was caught in the act of lending a helping hand on Wednesday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted out pictures of Cpl. Peek helping out a younger community member with their bike. In the tweet,...
Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating
Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man broke the front glass door of Baltimore’s City Hall Wednesday morning. According to police, just before 9:30 a.m., the assailant smashed the door with what they are believing to be a hammer before fleeing the scene. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com
Report: Contractor 'mistakenly' opened email starting Baltimore County school cyberattack
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's Office of the Inspector General for Education released its investigative report for the "catastrophic" Baltimore County Public Schools cyberattack revealing how it happened and areas where the school system is to blame. The report reveals that the ransomware attack that crippled the school system was...
