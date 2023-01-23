The University of Virginia has announced a $100 million commitment from Paul and Diane Manning to support the launch of a biotechnology institute. The Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology will focus on cellular therapy, gene therapy, and nanotechnology and drug delivery, as well as other areas. The first phase of the institute will be supported by a $50 million investment from the Commonwealth of Virginia and $150 million from UVA in addition to the Mannings’ gift, for a total of $300 million. The institute is expected to attract pharmaceutical and biotech companies to the area and create hundreds of jobs directly and potentially thousands more indirectly. The institute will enable UVA to capitalize on its existing strengths in immunotherapy, which supercharges the immune system to defeat diseases such as cancer, and nanotechnology, which aims to improve human health using tools tinier than the width of a single human hair.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO