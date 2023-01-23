Read full article on original website
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 24
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 24.
WHSV
‘Hilinski’s Hope’ brings light to mental health in student athletes at JMU
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the topic of mental health grows across the country, one family is turning their tragedy into triumph for student-athletes across the United States. Members of JMU Athletics participated in a “Tyler Talk” Tuesday night about mental health in student-athletes. Tyler Hilinski was a...
WHSV
JMU men’s soccer releases spring schedule
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s (JMU) men’s soccer has announced its five spring play days and opponents, which includes a professional team and a round-robin tournament, Head Coach Paul Zazenski revealed Monday afternoon. The Dukes will head to Richmond to start the spring with a match...
WHSV
Greene County man is mustache champ
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County man is becoming famous for his facial hair. Bob Baker’s award-winning mustache has taken on a life of itself. He won the national mustache styling championship in 2022 for the second time. He also won two years ago as a rookie in 2020 in the freestyle category.
James Madison University Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List
HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Adam Livesay of Covington, who is majoring in Economics - BS. Savannah Angle of Clifton Forge, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Faith Nichols of Hot Springs, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Anna Armstrong of Williamsville, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Anna Hayes of Covington, who is majoring in Health Sciences - BS. David Kahle of Clifton Forge, who is majoring in Information Technology - BS. Logan Arritt of Covington, who is majoring in Marketing - BBA. Kelly Dudley of Covington, who is majoring in Marketing - BBA. Ashlee Thompson of White Sulphur Springs, who is majoring in Media Arts and Design - BS. Spencer Phillips of Hot Springs, who is majoring in Sport & Recreation Management - BS. The post James Madison University Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Virginia Basketball Bracketology Update: NCAA Tournament Projections - 1/24
See where the Cavaliers sit in the latest college basketball March Madness projections
wfxrtv.com
270 Virginia National Guard service members honored in Lynchburg
In Lynchburg, hundreds of service men and women from the Virginia National Guard gathered for the first time since they returned from deployment in September of 2022. They were a part of "Task Force Red Dragon," the largest Virginia National Guard single-unit mobilization since World War II. 270 Virginia National...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Schools working to improve teacher morale
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg School Board is exploring ways to improve teacher morale across the school division. Last week the board reviewed the findings of a staff morale survey and a number of focus groups. The school division has since set out six possible solutions to improve teacher morale.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Dairy Queen collecting teddy bears for UVA Children’s Hospital
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Both of Harrisonburg’s Dairy Queen locations are partnering with JMU to collect Teddy Bears for the UVA Children’s Hospital. Anyone who brings a teddy bear to the Dairy Queen on Carlton Street or Virginia Avenue will get a free blizzard coupon and a ticket to Saturday’s JMU Men’s Basketball game against the University of Louisiana Monroe.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: E. C. Glass High School lockdown lifted
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg City School (LCS) has reported that E. C. Glass High School is currently on lockdown. According to the Lynchburg Police Department, the school received a call threatening the principal of the high school around 8:30 on Wednesday morning. As a precaution, students and...
WSLS
Sportsman’s Warehouse to open location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new outdoor sporting goods store is making its way to the Hill City. Sportsman’s Warehouse will officially open its doors on Feb. 23. “Only eighty miles north of our current store in Roanoke, Virginia, residents of Lynchburg will now have easy access to one of the largest hunting and shooting assortment retailers in America,” said Jason Shriver, Sportsman’s Warehouse East Regional General Manager. “With the James River, numerous hunting preserves and Blue Ridge Mountains nearby, it made sense to take over and revamp the empty space from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Wards Crossing Center and fill the massive need for outdoor gear and accessories in this area.”
philanthropynewsdigest.org
University of Virginia receives $100 million from Manning family
The University of Virginia has announced a $100 million commitment from Paul and Diane Manning to support the launch of a biotechnology institute. The Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology will focus on cellular therapy, gene therapy, and nanotechnology and drug delivery, as well as other areas. The first phase of the institute will be supported by a $50 million investment from the Commonwealth of Virginia and $150 million from UVA in addition to the Mannings’ gift, for a total of $300 million. The institute is expected to attract pharmaceutical and biotech companies to the area and create hundreds of jobs directly and potentially thousands more indirectly. The institute will enable UVA to capitalize on its existing strengths in immunotherapy, which supercharges the immune system to defeat diseases such as cancer, and nanotechnology, which aims to improve human health using tools tinier than the width of a single human hair.
cbs19news
Meet Maggie: UVA Police Department's newest employee
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department has recently hired a new employee. Maggie, a bloodhound, is joining the department and will soon be helping to look for missing people in the area. Officer and trainer Logan Moore said that Maggie was the perfect fit for...
WSET
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
WHSV
Augusta County BOS provides funding to Mt. Solon Vol. Fire Department
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer fire and rescue companies are able to operate because of donations and local government funding. Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain, who represents Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, is pushing a new bill that would make them an essential service allowing them to receive ARPA funding.
Virginia state troopers rescue red-tailed hawk caught in cable wires on I-64 in Alleghany
The troopers were able to free the hawk, and it was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro for treatment. It will eventually be brought back to the area in which it was found and released.
mediafeed.org
University of Virginia will cost you this much
The University of Virginia is a public research university in Charlottesville, Virginia, known for its academic programs. U.S. News and World Report named UVA as the fourth best public university in the country in 2022. It’s also fairly affordable: Money Magazine ranked it the third best value in public universities in 2022. Read on to learn about the school’s admissions requirements, the University of Virginia acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
cbs19news
Bad Luck Ramen Bar opens Charlottesville location
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “There’s a ton to explore here and so I hope that people come down and try something new,” said owner and head brewer Andrew Centofante. The newest brewery to try has just opened in downtown Charlottesville. Bad Luck Ramen Bar features unique...
WHSV
Carilion Clinic is hosting trainings for traumatic bleeding events
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is hoping to educate the public on what to do in traumatic bleeding events with its free “Stop the Bleed” trainings in the coming weeks. “What we tend to teach the communities is three ways to stop the bleed. We teach...
WSET
14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools has lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat to harm the E. C. Principal that we are taking very seriously. No one is currently allowed in or out of buildings," LCS said in a statement. "All staff and students are safe in the building."
