ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

The Kid LAROI will debut unreleased tracks in ‘Fortnite’

The Kid LAROI is certainly enjoying a big start to 2023. After announcing his debut album and sharing its first single, he’s now partnering with Fortnite for an immersive musical experience. The Australian rapper will host a live show in Fortnite this weekend, with the one-of-a-kind show set to...
People

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Distractify

Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Rumored to Be Dating This Actor

Over the last near-decade, Kelsea Ballerini has shot to the pinnacle of country stardom. Thanks to four successful studio albums, Grammy nominations, and even an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Kelsea has quickly solidified her status as a country hitmaker in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement.
msn.com

Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert

Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé's Exclusive Dubai Concert Was a Rousing Display of Her Evolving Artistry

By now, everyone has found out about the internet's worst kept secret: Beyoncé would return to the stage for the grand opening of the ultra luxurious resort, Atlantis The Royal Dubai. What fans didn't know was what to expect from the global superstar for not just her first performance in front of a live audience in almost five years, but also her first since releasing her groundbreaking album Renaissance last summer.
Rolling Stone

Kelly Clarkson Somehow Made Joji’s Emotional Ballad ‘Glimpse of Us’ Even More Heartbreaking

“Glimpse of Us,” Joji’s heartbreaking ballad about the one that got away, was sad enough on its own. Now, Kelly Clarkson has managed to take whatever was left of all the broken hearts and grind the pieces into dust with her latest Kellyoke cover on the Kelly Clarkson show. Backed by two accompanying pianists, Clarkson transformed Joji’s restrained piano ballad with a soulful performance capitalizing on the full extent of her range. The singer and host cut the song down by nearly half from its original four-minute run time, trimming the earlier choruses but returning to them in full...
Vibe

Beyoncé Reportedly Made $24M For Upcoming Performance At Dubai Resort

Ahead of the RENAISSANCE tour, Beyoncé is reportedly set to make $24 million for a one hour-long performance. This weekend, Bey will be performing at Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai in an invite-only, private show, as reported by several sources. Some fans have already leaked alleged rehearsal footage.More from VIBE.comStephen A. Smith Apologizes For Comparing Rihanna To Beyoncé: "I Meant It As No Disrespect"Stephen A. Smith On Rihanna's Upcoming Super Bowl Performance: "She Ain't Beyoncé"Beyoncé, Quinta Brunson, And Angela Bassett Among 2023 NAACP Image Awards Nominees According to the newly-surfaced videos, the Parkwood icon may be diving back into her...
kpopstarz.com

BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' Enters Billboard 8th Week Since Its Release

BTS Jungkook has entered Billboard charts once again with "Dreamers," earning its place on the list for the 8th week since its release. Read more for further details. BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' Enters Billboard 8th Week Since Its Release. According to Billboard's latest chart, which was covered in January 21, Jungkook's...
Outsider.com

Kenny Chesney Mourns Death of Close Friend in Heartbreaking Post

On Saturday (January 21st), country music superstar Kenny Chesney took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his island friend, Seddy Callwood. “Goodbye to my island friend Seddy Callwood,” Chesney wrote. “Seddy, thank you for your friendship, the beers, the lobsters, the laughs, and the years of card tricks. Rest in peace, my friend. One Love!”
Vibe

Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts

Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.” Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos...

Comments / 0

Community Policy