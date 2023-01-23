Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
The Kid LAROI will debut unreleased tracks in ‘Fortnite’
The Kid LAROI is certainly enjoying a big start to 2023. After announcing his debut album and sharing its first single, he’s now partnering with Fortnite for an immersive musical experience. The Australian rapper will host a live show in Fortnite this weekend, with the one-of-a-kind show set to...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Rumored to Be Dating This Actor
Over the last near-decade, Kelsea Ballerini has shot to the pinnacle of country stardom. Thanks to four successful studio albums, Grammy nominations, and even an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Kelsea has quickly solidified her status as a country hitmaker in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement.
American Pickers fans shocked after show shares new post featuring Mike Wolfe and fired co-host Frank Fritz
AMERICAN Pickers fans have discovered a shocking revelation about the show from a recently shared clip. Post-firing, co-host Frank Fritz, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14 and has been recovering in an Iowa nursing facility. The American Pickers Facebook account posted a video from a season 10...
msn.com
Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert
Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Kelly Clarkson Covers The Hell Out Of Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night)”
This might just be Kelly Clarkson’s best Kellyoke segment yet…. She’s known to cover country songs quite often on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she recently tipped her cap to the great Ronnie Milsap with an incredible cover of his hit “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night).”
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé's Exclusive Dubai Concert Was a Rousing Display of Her Evolving Artistry
By now, everyone has found out about the internet's worst kept secret: Beyoncé would return to the stage for the grand opening of the ultra luxurious resort, Atlantis The Royal Dubai. What fans didn't know was what to expect from the global superstar for not just her first performance in front of a live audience in almost five years, but also her first since releasing her groundbreaking album Renaissance last summer.
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
Kelly Clarkson Somehow Made Joji’s Emotional Ballad ‘Glimpse of Us’ Even More Heartbreaking
“Glimpse of Us,” Joji’s heartbreaking ballad about the one that got away, was sad enough on its own. Now, Kelly Clarkson has managed to take whatever was left of all the broken hearts and grind the pieces into dust with her latest Kellyoke cover on the Kelly Clarkson show. Backed by two accompanying pianists, Clarkson transformed Joji’s restrained piano ballad with a soulful performance capitalizing on the full extent of her range. The singer and host cut the song down by nearly half from its original four-minute run time, trimming the earlier choruses but returning to them in full...
Brooks & Dunn Add Rising Star To 'REBOOT 2023 TOUR' With Scotty McCreery
The lineup just got even better!
Beyoncé Reportedly Made $24M For Upcoming Performance At Dubai Resort
Ahead of the RENAISSANCE tour, Beyoncé is reportedly set to make $24 million for a one hour-long performance. This weekend, Bey will be performing at Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai in an invite-only, private show, as reported by several sources. Some fans have already leaked alleged rehearsal footage.More from VIBE.comStephen A. Smith Apologizes For Comparing Rihanna To Beyoncé: "I Meant It As No Disrespect"Stephen A. Smith On Rihanna's Upcoming Super Bowl Performance: "She Ain't Beyoncé"Beyoncé, Quinta Brunson, And Angela Bassett Among 2023 NAACP Image Awards Nominees According to the newly-surfaced videos, the Parkwood icon may be diving back into her...
kpopstarz.com
BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' Enters Billboard 8th Week Since Its Release
BTS Jungkook has entered Billboard charts once again with "Dreamers," earning its place on the list for the 8th week since its release. Read more for further details. BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' Enters Billboard 8th Week Since Its Release. According to Billboard's latest chart, which was covered in January 21, Jungkook's...
Kenny Chesney Mourns Death of Close Friend in Heartbreaking Post
On Saturday (January 21st), country music superstar Kenny Chesney took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his island friend, Seddy Callwood. “Goodbye to my island friend Seddy Callwood,” Chesney wrote. “Seddy, thank you for your friendship, the beers, the lobsters, the laughs, and the years of card tricks. Rest in peace, my friend. One Love!”
Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts
Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.” Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos...
Jeopardy! champ Troy Meyer stuns host Ken Jennings by capping off his milestone 4th win with a gutsy final move
JEOPARDY!'s rising star Troy Meyer won his fourth game on Tuesday with a cool combined total of $137K and quite the final flourish. He bet big in the last round despite having technically already clinched the win, leaving host Ken Jennings nearly speechless. The reigning champ faced Linda Napikoski, an...
CMT
WATCH: Luke Bryan Checks Off “Bucket List” Moment With Lionel Richie At Mexico Music Festival
Country sensation Luke Bryan always has a surprise up his sleeve. The five-time Entertainer of the Year recently wrapped up his weekend-long music festival Crash My Playa in Cancún, Mexico, with a bang. Country Now previously reported that the platinum-selling artist stunned ticketholders with a special guest – Lionel...
game-news24.com
WoW players fear Crafting Cartels are taking over Dragonflight and getting players banned from playing
World of Warcraft is not what it is before. However, sometimes the players take the game too seriously and form community like Devilsaur Mafia with strict schedules and shifts to completely control one aspect of the game. In Dragonflight, saw history repeat itself as Crafting Cartels are taking over the game and getting players banned.
Comments / 0