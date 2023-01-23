ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thurstontalk.com

Eastside Neighborhood Forest Donated to Community Nature Foundation

A long-loved neighborhood forest on Olympia’s eastside has been bequeathed to the Community Nature Foundation (CFN). The nonprofit organization is committed to environmental conservation, community education and regeneration. The Friend family gifted the natural treasure in memory of Vicky D. Friend. This ensures the wooded property will continue to be respected and treated as a valuable resource to our local environment. It is an important benefit to humans, wildlife and plants.
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

The South Sound Artisan Guild Returns to Olympia’s Capital Mall

It’s easy to lose your gift-giving mojo after the holidays. But that doesn’t mean birthdays, anniversaries, and celebrations are put on hold. If you’re completely unprepared for Cupid, the Easter Bunny or an upcoming party, head over to Olympia’s Capital Mall on Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. To 8 p.m. The South Sound Artisan Guild will be hosting their first Artisan Market of 2023 and you’re sure to find inspiration around every corner.
OLYMPIA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Home In Tacoma – Phase 2: Implementation Is Underway

Work is underway on Home In Tacoma – Phase 2. This phase will implement the City’s new housing growth strategy through zoning, standards, affordability and anti-displacement steps, and actions to support housing growth. Everyone has a stake in housing and neighborhoods. The City is inviting broad public input...
TACOMA, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Changing Face of Downtown Olympia

New businesses are moving in, and Olympia is growing upward with mixed-use buildings acting as hubs of activity. New visitors-turned residents fill the shops and restaurants. Energy from new business ventures, urban design principles and organized support keep it thriving. The concept is not entirely new to Olympia. Many historic...
OLYMPIA, WA
southsoundmag.com

Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia

Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Board of Health elects Ushka, Hitchen to lead

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s Board of Health members voted Wednesday for Catherine Ushka as Board Chair and Jani Hitchen as Vice Chair. This is the first time women will fill both Board leadership positions simultaneously. “Catherine and Jani share a passion for public health...
TACOMA, WA
buffalonynews.net

Commencement Bank (CBWA) Announces New Commercial Banking Team in Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Commencement Bank (OTCQX:CBWA) is pleased to announce that James Miller, David Evans, and Amanda Bowes have joined Commencement following longstanding positions at Columbia Bank. The new commercial banking team will be located at the Bank's headquarters in Tacoma, with Miller as Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Team Leader. Evans will serve alongside Miller as Vice President and Commercial Banking Officer while Bowes will oversee the team's operations as Assistant Vice President and Senior Loan Administrator. With over 45 years of combined experience, specifically in the Tacoma and surrounding areas, this team brings a wealth of banking knowledge and business expertise along with a solid reputation for creating and fostering long-lasting relationships within the community.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity

SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Flanked by tech workers and human rights supporters, Sawant to propose ‘first-in-nation’ caste protections in Seattle

How will Kshama Sawant spend her final year on the Seattle City Council as she and her Socialist Alternative-powered office prepare for the work of launching a new national party? Much like the previous decade with long-shot political bids designed to shake up the status quo, renter-friendly legislation, and hyperlocal extractions of global issues.
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Two ballot drop boxes moving to new locations

Two Gig Harbor-area ballot drop boxes are moving to new locations ahead of the Feb. 14 Peninsula School District levy request. The downtown Gig Harbor drop box will now be at the Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St. It previously was at Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Station 51 on Kimball Drive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy