TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Commencement Bank (OTCQX:CBWA) is pleased to announce that James Miller, David Evans, and Amanda Bowes have joined Commencement following longstanding positions at Columbia Bank. The new commercial banking team will be located at the Bank's headquarters in Tacoma, with Miller as Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Team Leader. Evans will serve alongside Miller as Vice President and Commercial Banking Officer while Bowes will oversee the team's operations as Assistant Vice President and Senior Loan Administrator. With over 45 years of combined experience, specifically in the Tacoma and surrounding areas, this team brings a wealth of banking knowledge and business expertise along with a solid reputation for creating and fostering long-lasting relationships within the community.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO