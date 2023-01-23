Read full article on original website
thurstontalk.com
Eastside Neighborhood Forest Donated to Community Nature Foundation
A long-loved neighborhood forest on Olympia’s eastside has been bequeathed to the Community Nature Foundation (CFN). The nonprofit organization is committed to environmental conservation, community education and regeneration. The Friend family gifted the natural treasure in memory of Vicky D. Friend. This ensures the wooded property will continue to be respected and treated as a valuable resource to our local environment. It is an important benefit to humans, wildlife and plants.
thurstontalk.com
The South Sound Artisan Guild Returns to Olympia’s Capital Mall
It’s easy to lose your gift-giving mojo after the holidays. But that doesn’t mean birthdays, anniversaries, and celebrations are put on hold. If you’re completely unprepared for Cupid, the Easter Bunny or an upcoming party, head over to Olympia’s Capital Mall on Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. To 8 p.m. The South Sound Artisan Guild will be hosting their first Artisan Market of 2023 and you’re sure to find inspiration around every corner.
Tacoma Daily Index
Home In Tacoma – Phase 2: Implementation Is Underway
Work is underway on Home In Tacoma – Phase 2. This phase will implement the City’s new housing growth strategy through zoning, standards, affordability and anti-displacement steps, and actions to support housing growth. Everyone has a stake in housing and neighborhoods. The City is inviting broad public input...
KGMI
Lawmakers in Olympia could allow new sales taxes to hire police officers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Would you pay an additional tax to add more police officers to your local force?. A Washington state Senate committee is considering a bill that would allow cities and counties to add a sales and use tax to goods and services that would help pay for more officers.
Chronicle
‘Kids Don’t Just Disappear’: Oakley Carlson Gathering Draws Dozens of Supporters
Despite temperatures in the mid to high 30 degrees, the cold weather was the last thought on anyone’s mind who gathered outside the Grays Harbor County Jail in Montesano on Sunday, Jan. 22. For the dozens of people carrying signs or megaphones, the only subject on their mind was Oakley Carlson.
thurstontalk.com
The Changing Face of Downtown Olympia
New businesses are moving in, and Olympia is growing upward with mixed-use buildings acting as hubs of activity. New visitors-turned residents fill the shops and restaurants. Energy from new business ventures, urban design principles and organized support keep it thriving. The concept is not entirely new to Olympia. Many historic...
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County...
southsoundmag.com
Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia
Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
The Suburban Times
Board of Health elects Ushka, Hitchen to lead
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s Board of Health members voted Wednesday for Catherine Ushka as Board Chair and Jani Hitchen as Vice Chair. This is the first time women will fill both Board leadership positions simultaneously. “Catherine and Jani share a passion for public health...
buffalonynews.net
Commencement Bank (CBWA) Announces New Commercial Banking Team in Tacoma, Washington
TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Commencement Bank (OTCQX:CBWA) is pleased to announce that James Miller, David Evans, and Amanda Bowes have joined Commencement following longstanding positions at Columbia Bank. The new commercial banking team will be located at the Bank's headquarters in Tacoma, with Miller as Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Team Leader. Evans will serve alongside Miller as Vice President and Commercial Banking Officer while Bowes will oversee the team's operations as Assistant Vice President and Senior Loan Administrator. With over 45 years of combined experience, specifically in the Tacoma and surrounding areas, this team brings a wealth of banking knowledge and business expertise along with a solid reputation for creating and fostering long-lasting relationships within the community.
thurstontalk.com
Gourmet Food, Craft Cocktails, and a Movie Theater with Unlimited Popcorn and Soda? Visit Yelm!
Do you want to get out of town for the day? Look no further than Yelm. Yelm is located about 20 miles southeast of Olympia and is the perfect day trip getaway to feed your small-town craving. However, one of the most surprising city-like aspects of the Yelm is the...
SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity
SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
capitolhillseattle.com
Flanked by tech workers and human rights supporters, Sawant to propose ‘first-in-nation’ caste protections in Seattle
How will Kshama Sawant spend her final year on the Seattle City Council as she and her Socialist Alternative-powered office prepare for the work of launching a new national party? Much like the previous decade with long-shot political bids designed to shake up the status quo, renter-friendly legislation, and hyperlocal extractions of global issues.
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of an interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed "welcome to South Lake Union" banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
KING-5
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
Deputies help clean up large homeless camp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies helped clean up a large homeless encampment along State Route 303 last week. The property is owned by Housing Kitsap. People living in the camp were given 60 days’ notice that they would have to leave the wooded area before the cleanup.
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
gigharbornow.org
Two ballot drop boxes moving to new locations
Two Gig Harbor-area ballot drop boxes are moving to new locations ahead of the Feb. 14 Peninsula School District levy request. The downtown Gig Harbor drop box will now be at the Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St. It previously was at Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Station 51 on Kimball Drive.
