ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox56news.com

Best lip oil

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lip oil treats, nourishes, soothes and locks moisture into your lips. Not to be confused with a balm or an exfoliant, lip oil does not contain sun protection and is best used when applied before a balm and after an exfoliant. Each oil in a lip oil serum serves a different purpose in rejuvenating dry, chapped lips. In pursuit of the best, consider its ingredients and what you’ll pair it with for total protection.
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50

As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
shefinds

Why Women Over 50 Who Skip Moisturizer Reportedly ‘See A Difference In Weeks’

Beautiful skin doesn’t begin and end in your twenties or thirties. With a solid skincare routine and a few thoughtful products, there’s absolutely no reason why your complexion can’t emit a super-healthy glow at any age. But here’s the thing: you can skip certain products here and there (toner, I’m looking at you), but there’s one must-have product that you should never throw to the curb: moisturizer. This is why women over 50 who skip moisturizer reportedly see a difference in weeks.
Tyla

Woman left with ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time

A woman says she has been left with a ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time, admitting she felt ‘kind of freaked out’. Shelby Hooks (@shelby.kight) posted a video on TikTok recently to show what happened to her face after getting masseter Botox, asking: “What is happening with my masseter Botox?!”
Boot Camp Mom

Side hustles for stay-at-home moms

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.
frugalhotspot.com

Marathon Toilet Paper Sale at Costco!

Marathon Toilet Paper from Costco is conveniently, individually wrapped, making it an ideal choice for businesses. The price also makes it a good value, especially when it’s on sale! This 2-ply bath tissue is great for home use as well since it’s flushable and septic safe for standard sewer and septic systems. While it’s a great economical choice when it comes to toilet paper, if you prefer plush TP, then Kirkland Signature bath tissue would probably be a better fit.
POPSUGAR

TikTok's "Flip and Claw Clip" Ponytail Hack Is a Game Changer

WHAT DO WE THINK?! I love it💗🫶🏼🧡✨ #hairtok #easyhairstyles #viralhairstyles #cleangirl #cleangirlaesthetic #trending #viral #dayinmylife #grwm #schoolhairstyles #viralponytail #clawcliphairstyles #amazonfinds #amazon #thatgirl #healthyhair #hairhack #longhair #hairinspo. A claw-clip ponytail hack is going viral on TikTok. All you need to try it out are a claw...
New York Post

I shave my face everyday — and people on TikTok can’t believe it

She’s here to shave the world. One woman on TikTok said that she shaves her face everyday and sees a ton of benefits from the routine, but some users simply can’t believe it. Mary, who goes by the username @marydpl on the social media platform, shared her process in a viral video that currently has over 173,000 views. She explained that shaving is good for moving dead skin cells and oils off the face, and, as bonus, it makes her makeup apply more smoothly. In the video, Mary showed a bag of brand-new, disposable razors from Gillette, and explained that she uses a...
sixtyandme.com

Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy