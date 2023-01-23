Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Pet fish commits credit card fraud on owner using a Nintendo Switch
Too funny: In a freak series of seemingly random events, a Switch owner's pet fish accessed his eShop account and added funds to it using his credit card. The crime was caught on video during an unsupervised live stream. Hundreds of viewers watched as the little fish stole their owner's identity while he was gone.
‘Mystery’ condition causing ‘terrifying’ hallucinations in one million Britons
More than one-third of UK health experts are not aware of Charles Bonnet syndrome - CBS - a condition which can cause vivid, and sometimes frightening, hallucinations.A poll of 1,100 health experts - including GPs, doctors and optometrists - found 37 per cent were not aware of CBS.The condition is not caused by mental health problems or dementia. It is purely due to a loss of sight - 60 per cent or more - which reduces or stops the regular messages from the eye to the brain.When you lose your sight, your brain gets less information from your eyes than...
game-news24.com
By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well
The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Rick and Morty’ downfall is even staining the MCU as a major spoiler for ‘The Marvels’ surfaces way too soon
Rick and Morty is about to make a very steep and sudden fall from grace, but it’s threatening to stain the MCU on its way down. Elsewhere, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels have just become that bit clearer for fans as major new details have emerged on both of those upcoming Phase Five movies. But first, prepare yourselves to feel sorry for the most evil man in the universe as Marvel turns its back on its former first-rate foe.
game-news24.com
Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January
Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever
Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Resident Evil’ star admirably claims Netflix’s doomed series wasn’t a flaming dumpster fire
The instant success and widespread acclaim to have greeted HBO Max’s The Last of Us has been greeted with open arms by virtually every corner of the video game fandom, with the notable exception of longtime Resident Evil enthusiasts. It’s easy to see why, with the classic survival horror...
ComicBook
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
game-news24.com
Worry, the time warp of time for the poor quest of the world and a desperate quest for the poor
By Sara Petzold My new World Championship team takes over from the games’ servers on the Xbox One. The quest Curve of Time Cat presents almost impossible challenges to players. But a job is on. The fact that world quests in WoW don’t work as intended is not really...
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
thedigitalfix.com
Cursed Twilight doll terrified cast and crew as it came to life
The Twilight movies may contain vampires and werewolves, but perhaps the worst monster of all is the nightmare fuel image of Renesmee Cullen, and the creepy doll that was almost used to bring her to the screen. Turns out, the cast and crew of the fantasy movies were terrified of Bella and Edward’s daughter, who was originally set to be played by an animatronic doll.
game-news24.com
Thousands of dollars from League of Legends’ source code hackers were needed to demand blackmail
A report from Motherboard shows that Riot Games asked to pay a ransom of $10 million for stolen source code on Jan. 17. The ransom sent to the company’s directors and threatened to publicly reveal stolen files and share the extent of the breach of Riots’ system. In...
ComicBook
New Metroid Game Potentially Leaked
In 2021, released on Nintendo Switch. Developed by MercurySteam, the game debuted to strong reviews, and the best sales the series has ever seen. A new rumor suggests that the developer is already at work on a new entry in the series, set to release in 2025. While readers should always take this sort of thing with a grain of salt, it's worth noting that this rumor comes from Spanish leaker Nash Weedle. Nash Weedle leaked the existence of Metroid Dread before its official announcement, so they have proven reliable in the past!
game-news24.com
Slash and shoot through the metroivania-styling of Transiruby, and cross through its path
If you don’t have enough ideas about Metroidvania that have been taking over the gaming universe for many years, then Transiruby will be your first choice. With the support of the squadra and Skipmore team which were subsequently developed for publication by Flyhigh Works, Transiruby is a new Metroidvania which concentrates on the unique voice of a single person named Siruby. It’s up to you to take charge of this unknown, so you slash and shoot through the world before you can, and uncover any and all secrets – in your eyes.
Green Comet ZTF Develops Strange 'Anti-tail' Pointing in Wrong Direction
The comet, which is due to pass near to the Earth on February 1, is now visible using the naked eye.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC to Have Biggest Budget in CDPR History; Witcher 3 Next Gen Patch for PC in ‘Final Stages’
Cyberpunk 2077 has experienced a fruitful 2022. Ever since the developers introduced fixes for the game and the release of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, the days have become much brighter for them. Now, the hype for the title is growing even further as CD Projekt Red has announced an upcoming DLC titled Phantom Liberty.
game-news24.com
Warzone 2 players are calling for a night mode in Al Al Mazrah
A night version of Al Mazrah appeared to be the thing that Warzone 2 players called a new addition of Activision after both Verdansk and Rebirth Island got the after-dark treatment. The lighting is the biggest improvement that Al Mazrah has been praised for over maps such as Caldera and...
Comments / 0